Anime has dazzled fans with its creativity, animation, unique stories, and unrivaled style, making it one of the biggest forms of TV today. The medium only gets more popular by the day, with shows like One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen attracting millions of fans. However, just because many people love anime doesn't mean there aren't as many people who don't like it. Indeed, many viewers refuse to watch anime for numerous reasons.

Everyone should be able to enjoy anime, which is why this list will rank the best anime series for all those who might not be instantly attracted to the genre. The ranking will be based on their quality, aversion to common tropes, Western appeal, and how newcomer-friendly they are. Viewers dislike anime for many reasons, including tropes they are unfamiliar with, overly sexual content, cultural differences, writing style, and art style, and these ten shows are the most inoffensive, making them a perfect entry for the genre.

10 'Demon Slayer' (2019)

Studio: ufotable