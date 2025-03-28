In the world of television and anime, a good series can be hard to come by, and rarer still is a series that delivers from beginning to end. Many shows have a habit of starting off great, then losing quality along the way, whether in story, animation, or characters. But among the rough stones, are the gems hidden beneath.

Take Hunter X Hunter, an anime that delivers on thrills, humor and action throughout its run, and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, a series capable of moving its audience throughout. Both of these series never lose the momentum that keeps their viewers entertained. This list is compiled of those animes that are bangers out the gate, and keep their status till the end.

10 'Zenshu' (2025)

Created by Kimiko Ueno, Mitsue Yamazaki

Bright and shining right out the gate, is the new hot original anime series, Zenshu. The story centers around the impeccably brilliant animator, Natsuko (Anna Nagase), who, after succumbing to food poisoning, finds herself in her all-time favorite anime, A Tale of Perishing. In this new world, Natsuko discovers she can bring her drawings to life, a powerful ability that she uses to alter the tragic ending she knows of.

Fans of the recently debuted show expressed their love for the characters' depth and likability. The series critiques work culture within the anime industry, shining a light on the importance of personal well-being and passion. Zenshu ended with its twelfth episode, showcasing a mix of beautiful animation, impeccable character development, and deep and relatable themes, leaving it to shine as a true anime banger.