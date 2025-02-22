Crunchyroll has taken on many forms in the nearly 20 years of its lifespan, from its launch as a pirate fan-sub site reviled by many anime studios to an official, world-renown streaming site under the Sony umbrella — and this may not even be its final form. As one of the only streaming services solely devoted to anime, they often get first pick of all the best titles shipped over from Japan, covering the full breadth of the medium.

You like shōjo romance? They got you, with or without the harem. How about inspiring slice-of-life? Well, prepare to cry because they got it. Maybe you want your shounen battle anime with rich themes and dark tones. You know it’s there! With such a huge catalog, where do you even start? That’s where we come in! So here are the best anime shows on Crunchyroll (in my opinion — please don’t jump me)!

For more recommendations, check out our lists of the best anime shows on Netflix and Prime Video.

‘Solo Leveling’ (2024 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 4.9/10