Now that December has arrived, we are entering the final stretch of the Fall anime season as well as 2023 as a whole. While no shows will be embracing the holiday season, there are still plenty of wonderful shows to watch.

The end of Fall means the conclusion to some of our favorite shows, such as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, or new shows that took the world by storm, like ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead. Whether you're preparing for a number of season finales or are looking to start binging new shows over the holiday break, these are the can't-miss anime of December 2023.

Spy x Family Season 2 - The Cruise Adventure Arc

December 1

This season's arc focuses on Yor. Here's the Crunchyroll description:

On a mission as Thorn Princess and using her job as city hall as disguise, Yor Forger is tasked with protecting the only survivors of the Gretcher family, Olka and her son, and helping them escape to a different country by traveling on a cruise ship.

The Cruise Adventure arc is one of the best in this series for Yor Forger's character development. This time she has the spotlight as we see her in her element, becoming the feared assassin known as the Thorn Princess. Not only does she have impressive fight sequences, she's also being challenged more than ever before. In stark contrast, we have Loid being tasked to take a break from being a spy and relax with Anya, creating an unbelievably cute dynamic between the two.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 - The Shibuya Arc

December 1

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is nearing its end, with only three more episodes left. Yuji has been getting mentally, physically, and spiritually destroyed by everyone so much that many fans have been leaving the show because of how depressing it has become over the past few episodes. Between Bleach: Thousand Year-Blood War and One Piece's Wano Arc, 2023 has been a the pinnacle of shōnen anime, and Jujutsu Kaisen sits firmly at the top.

The highlight of the series are definitely their fight scenes such as Gojo and Toji, Yuji and Choso, and Sukuna vs. Mahoraga, all the battles will meet your expectations and, for most, surpass those expectations. We have about three more episodes until the final battle between Yuji and Mahito, and there will surely be a finale to remember.

Shangri-la Frontier

December 1

Shangri-la Frontier is super fun, and much like Sword Art Online, there needs to be a Triple-A game. Imagine being immersed in this world, customizing your character, earning different types of loot and armor, and leveling it up; this series can be as big as Destiny was back. Outside of imagining how cool this game would make, the series is just a lot of fun. We are now starting to expand on its world-building by adding more territories, new systems, and new characters.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

December 1

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is a must-watch anime of 2023. Here's the official description from Crunchyroll:

After the party of heroes defeated the Demon King, they restored peace to the land and returned to lives of solitude. Generations pass, and the elven mage Frieren comes face to face with humanity's mortality. She takes on a new apprentice and promises to fulfill old friends' dying wishes. Can an elven mind make peace with the nature of life and death? Frieren embarks on her quest to find out.

The characters are what really brings the series to life. It's not just the main characters and their interactions that make the series great, but the world surrounding them. It is prosperous and vibrant and, in some cases, dull, in a good way, to show some versatility, and the people within these separate lands are all unique, creating differences, stature, and culture. If you haven't started the series yet, now is the perfect time to give it a watch.

Dr. Stone: New America City Arc

December 1

Dr. Stone returns after a brief hiatus and continues on with the New America City arc. In this story, New America City expands the world more than any previous arcs; introducing more characters in this arc will be a lot, especially when you must include the mysterious voice on the moon. This arc will bring more fans to the franchise to do word of mouth and interest; it gets a lot more bombastic.

The Apothecary Diaries

December 1

Crunchyroll's official description:

Maomao lived a peaceful life with her apothecary father. Until one day, she's sold as a lowly servant to the emperor's palace. But she wasn't meant for a compliant life among royalty. So when imperial heirs fall ill, she decides to step in and find a cure!

The Apothecary Diaries is incredibly adorable, funny, and surprisingly intelligent. The series follows Jinshi, a playboy who can get any girl that he wants, but for some reason, Moamao is different. This rejection interests Jinshin, and he becomes infatuated with her. The dynamic between Moamao and Jinshi is just the best, and the entire cast is fantastic. Not only is the series a slice-of-life, but it also tackles themes of political warfare, taking the story in numerous directions. It's feel-good anime that you'll want to watch over and over again.

ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead

December 25

After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket.

ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead is one of the best anime series of the year, but it has been severely undermined thanks to the heavy delays. The series is finally returning for to end Season 1 on Christmas day, making for a fantastic gift for anime fans across the globe. Much like The Apothecary Diaries and Spy x Family, ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead is a feel-good anime that will put all your worries away for at least twenty-two minutes.

