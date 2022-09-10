As anime becomes more popular among Western audiences, more and more people are interested in enjoying the medium. Unfortunately, anime can be difficult to ease into, especially since anime is such a different style from Western animation and often there is a cultural and language barrier. Anime tends to be hyper-stylized, and it uses very different tropes than what a Western audience is used to. The transition from one to the other can have a steep learning curve.

This list is a helpful guide for the anime newbie to pick their new favorite show in the anime style – or, if you’re already an anime fan, you can recommend any of these shows to a non-anime friend! No matter what genre you enjoy, chances are you’ll find something on this list to love.

For Paranormal Suspense, Watch Death Note

What would you do if you had the power to kill anyone, anywhere, just by knowing their name and face? This is the question that’s presented to upstanding high school student Light Yagami (Mamoru Miyano). His answer? Become Japan’s most prolific serial killer. This behavior is bound to draw attention, however, and soon Light is being hunted by the genius detective, L. What follows is a supernatural cat-and-mouse game that can make even eating a bag of chips feel like the most epic moment ever.

This is a great show to begin with if you are a fan of mysteries, dark supernatural undertones, and battles of the wits. Some scenes can be very dramatic in the typical anime style, but the melodrama fits the tone and themes of the story. In terms of your first foray into anime, Death Note is a tried-and-true classic. Plus with a live-action series being developed by the Duffer Brothers at Netflix, now is the time to catch the original anime.

For Fantasy Adventure, Watch Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

When brothers Edward (Romi Park) and Alphonse (Rie Kugimiya) lost their mother, they were willing to do whatever it took to bring her back to life – including committing the ultimate taboo. Now, the brothers must embark on a years-long journey for the Philosopher’s Stone, a fabled artifact that may be able to restore their bodies. Their adventure leads them into a dangerous conspiracy within the military of Amestris, getting them caught up in all sorts of magical trouble.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is the adventure seeker’s holy grail of anime. Every character, no matter how small their role, gets a fitting end, making Brotherhood an exploration into hard work and hope that will leave you both satisfied and wanting more.

For Sci-Fi and Western, Watch Cowboy Bebop

The year is 2071. The crew of the Bebop, a humble cowboy’s spaceship, make their living by turning in wanted criminals to the Inter Solar System Police. Times are rough and income is hard to come by, so former hitman Spike (Kōichi Yamadera), ex-ISSP officer Jet (Unshō Ishizuka), runaway and scammer Faye (Megumi Hayashibara), child hacker Ed (Aoi Tada), and their corgi Eins, live precariously day by day.

The combination of space jaunt and episodic Western makes Cowboy Bebop an ideal transition show for Western audiences. As one of the most popular 'first-time' series, even if you didn't enjoy the live-action Netflix version, the original anime is quite an iconic and critically lauded series. Join the Bebop crew if you have what it takes to scrape out a living as a bounty hunter. Bang!

For Heist Lovers, Watch Great Pretender

Image via Netflix

Small-time Japanese con artist Makoto Edamura (Chiaki Kobayashi) considers himself to be clever; that is until he meets conman Laurent (Junichi Suwabe), who recruits Edamura for a string of high-profile heists. From the colorful beachside mansions of LA to the dizzying heights of a Singapore air race, Laurent’s crew, including athletic right-hand woman Abby (Natsumi Fujiawara) and talented actress Cynthia (Mie Sonozaki), pulls off the most meticulously-planned and highest paid heists as Edamura finds himself caught up in twist after twist with no choice but to learn how to roll with the cons.

Great Pretender is broken up into five “cases,” each one stuffed full of plot twists that bend the mind. This show also has a quality English dub that includes all necessary accents of the characters, so if reading subtitles is too distracting, look no further. You will be charmed and swindled into having a good time.

For Mysteries, Watch Erased

Struggling comic artist Satoru Fujinuma (Shinnosuke Mitsushima) experiences a strange occurrence called Revival: just before something disastrous happens around him, time glitches so that he can prevent it from happening. But when he becomes the main suspect in a murder, Revival sends him back nearly 20 years. Now existing in his 10-year-old body, Satoru gets to work solving the murder of his classmate Kayo before it happens.

Erased sets Satoru up as an underdog, especially when he attempts to solve crimes in a 10-year-old’s body. A touch of time travel takes its mystery element to a whole other level, and the danger and tragedy woven throughout the show make moments of hope all the brighter.

For Superhero Fans, Watch My Hero Academia

Living in a world where everyone has a superpower (Quirk) is a fanboy’s dream. Unless, like Deku (Daiki Yamashita), you’re the only one who never gets a Quirk. Deku desperately wants to become a hero, but without a power his dreams will never become reality. So, when he meets his idol, All Might (Kenta Miyaki), and gets a chance to chase his dream by enrolling in the prestigious high school for heroes, UA, he jumps at the opportunity.

With an enormous cast and plenty of time to get to know them, My Hero Academia is an ambitious story about hard work, friendship, and heroism. Unlike many Western superhero stories, the show presents heroism as a paid career path, and the Quirks are nothing if not…well, quirky. My Hero Academia is unique enough to stand out while at the same time being familiar to those who love the superhero genre, putting in the extra work to above and beyond. Plus ultra! As an ongoing series right now, it's a good time to jump in and watch Season 6 alongside the other fans.

For Horror and Suspense, Watch The Promised Neverland

Emma (Sumire Morohoshi), Norman (Maaya Uchida), and Ray (Mariya Ise) are smart young children living at Grace Field, an orphanage run by their compassionate “mother,” Isabella (Yukō Kaida). That is until Emma and Norman discover a dark secret about the orphanage that changes everything. Suddenly, the kids are thrown into a stilted world of deception and danger of demonic proportions. As the cracks widen in their picture-perfect lives, they must figure out a way to use their wits and cleverness to get free of danger before their time runs out.

The Promised Neverland is a carefully crafted suspense with plenty of horror elements to get your scary fix. In addition, the show discards one of the most distracting anime tropes for new viewers: it cuts all internal monologue in favor of a more realistic and mysterious tone. (The only caveat: Season 2 is significantly lower in quality, so it’s best to call it a day after Season 1.)

For War Drama with Steampunk, Watch Violet Evergarden

Image via Kyoto Animation

Following the end of the war in Leidenschaftlich, child soldier Violet (Toshiko Sawada) struggles to adapt to ordinary life. She enters civilian life as an Auto Memory Doll, a person who writes letters for those who can’t. Faced with the challenge of connecting with others’ feelings and her own, Violet learns how to find the truth of what her clients mean behind the words they say. Hopefully, this will eventually help her to understand what her mentor, Gilbert (Daisuke Namikawa), told her: “I love you.”

Due to its old-style European-inspired setting, Violet Evergarden is an effective intro anime for those who favor historical dramas, with just enough steampunk elements thrown in to give it a distinct voice and feel.

For Time Travel Story, Watch Stein's;Gate

Image via White Fox

If anyone can understand the intricacies of time travel, it’s self-proclaimed mad scientist, Okabe (Mamoru Miyano). But as Okabe comes closer and closer to achieving the impossible, he and his assistants face more than they bargained for – and they are sorely under prepared for the butterfly effects that can result from the smallest of changes.

For any time travel buff, Steins;Gate provides endless sci-fi adventures paired with lovable characters and twists galore. Grab your lab coat and Dr. Pepper and get ready to microwave bananas into the future!

For Teen Comedy, Watch Komi Can't Communicate

Image via NHK General TV

Plagued by crippling social anxiety, Komi (Aoi Koga) wants to make friends but just can’t communicate. But when her classmate Tadano (Gakuto Kajiwara) learns to communicate with her via the written word, he commits to helping her make 100 friends. Komi works to overcome her social anxiety and slowly makes more connections with Tadano’s help; the more people Komi befriends, the more they all learn from each other.

With a clear goal and simple plot, Komi Can’t Communicate presents a straightforward teen comedy interposed with plenty of heart-warming moments (and the occasional anime idiosyncrasy to liven things up).

For Action and Horror Fans, Watch Attack on Titan

Humanity is on the brink of extinction. Having witnessed the brutal death of his mother, Eren Jaeger (Yuki Kaji) vows vengeance against the giant man-eating monsters known as Titans and enlists in the Scouts to help save humanity, along with his friends Mikasa (Yui Ishikawa) and Armin (Marina Inoue). But the cruel world inhabited by the Titans is far more unforgiving than Eren realizes. Every victory against their enemies leads to even more crushing defeats, and as dark mysteries unfold, it becomes unclear who the true enemy is.

Attack on Titan is well known for its stellar action sequences, unique world design, and intricate mysteries and is often cited as the Game of Thrones of anime. Each answer leads to more questions and secrets.

For Comedy and Superhero Fans, Watch One Punch Man

Saitama (Makoto Furukawa), “hero for fun,” has a problem: he can defeat any opponent with just one punch. While that kind of strength may seem ideal, Saitama can no longer feel properly challenged during fights. With no more passion anymore for heroism, the most exciting thing for Saitama is the local market’s sale. Things take a turn when the cyborg hero Genos (Kaito Ishikawa) recognizes Saitama’s power and becomes his protégé. Together, they enter the Hero Association and begin working their way up the ranks as Saitama searches for the one opponent who can give him a real fight.

It isn’t often that an overpowered superhero gets this level of characterization, and despite his immense power Saitama is incredibly relatable and human. Though One Punch Man can be gory at times, its comedy is on point and the action packs a big punch.