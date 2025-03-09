Japanese animation, aka anime, has enjoyed a global fanbase for decades, but it’s the dawn of streaming that really turned it into the beloved international phenomenon we see today. While the field is primarily known to international audiences for its more action-oriented products, anime shows are a wide and varied world encompassing countless genres and sub-genres, with the only constant being that they’re all produced by Japanese studios and share a broadly similar sense of style.

Hulu is home to a vast library of anime shows, including some of the greatest works in the field. Whether you’re a newcomer to anime or a diehard otaku looking for your newest favorite, it can be difficult to sift through the streamer’s collection and find exactly what you’re looking for. That’s why we’ve done the work for you, bringing the very best anime series on the service together in one handy guide. Read on to discover our handpicked selection of the best anime shows you can stream right now on Hulu.

‘Attack on Titan’ (2013 - 2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 9.1/10