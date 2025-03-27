It may seem like it was yesterday, but the year 2000 is farther away than most would like to admit, with 2025 marking the quarter mark of this century. Fans still have a ways to go until the next century, but these 25 years have provided everyone with revolutionary content that continues to evolve. However, one of the fastest-growing mediums in this time is anime, which delivered shows like Bleach and Dandadan.

Since there are so many great shows this century, and it's a pivotal landmark in society, now is the perfect time to rank the ten best anime of the past 25 years since 2000. This list will rank the best anime based on various subjects: writing, enjoyability, story, characters, animation, influence/impact, fan opinion, and critical acclaim. These ten shows stick out as some of the greatest anime ever, proving fans have been blessed recently.

10 'Kaiji' (2007)

Created by Nobuyuki Fukumoto

Image via Madhouse

This choice may be controversial, as Kaiji isn't the most well-known anime, but it more than makes up for that with its dramatic story. The titular character is down on his luck, but when a sketchy businessman offers him a way to make money fast, he has no choice but to accept. Kaiji competes in a series of gambling, death, and risky games to entertain the rich and make a quick buck.

Not only can Kaiji's impact be felt through its riveting plot, but also through its inspiration in Squid Game. Each arc sees him compete in drastically dangerous games, providing some of the most entertaining and unique arcs in anime. The drama and suspense are unparalleled, creating a riveting masterpiece that more people need to watch, establishing itself as one of the best anime from the 2000s.