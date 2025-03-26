Breaking Bad, The Godfather, The Lord of the Rings, all of these are masterpieces in their own medium. Each medium has multiple masterpieces, making it only natural that anime would also have a fair share of legendary shows. It may be newer than movies/TV/novels, but the medium has had plenty of time to develop and evolve to deliver some stand-out shows such as One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen.

While there are loads of phenomenal anime, becoming a masterpiece isn't easy, which is why this list will rank ten anime series that can be considered so. This list ranks the anime based on writing quality, story, characters, philosophical/political/psychological themes, essential messages, fan opinion, and critical acclaim. Not every series needs to be flawless or popular, but these anime are still revolutionary stories.

10 'Banana Fish' (2018)

Created by Akimi Yoshida

Image via MAPPA

Nowadays, the most popular manga become anime faster and faster, with older series finding it harder to get an adaptation. However, that wasn't the case with Banana Fish, a manga from 1985 that got an adaptation in 2018. When Eiji, a Japanese reporter, researches American gangs, he and the gang's young leader, Ash Lynx, get involved in a dark drug conspiracy involving the government and Ash's past.

Banana Fish may not be perfect, with a shaky plot towards the end, but it is still an underrated masterpiece in its own right. As an overlooked anime series, for decades, no one knew how incredible this story was. It is an uncommon setting and story for an anime, which makes it a masterpiece, delivering a mature and realistic experience with grim real-world connections that force viewers to think about heavy topics.