Anime series have always existed, offering viewers some of the best animations, intricate storylines, and memorable moments in the television industry. With Anime itself dating back a hundred years, it has constantly evolved over the years, standing up to the expectations of modern standards and stories. Unlike movies, the greater number of episodes enables an Anime to delve deeper into storytelling and character development, thereby establishing a better world-building.

If one analyzes the genre minutely, Anime is more of a visual treat in a highly artistic medium. Anime could be considered an artist's freedom that uses visual metaphors and abstracts to convey emotions or themes. For instance, to amplify the humor, most of the anime series goes into chibi-style exaggeration where a character's eyes shrink, their head looks bigger, or their face becomes oversimplified, and the scene eventually turns out quite hilarious. The best suitable example of this is Saitama in One Punch Man. It is not just about the humor, but also about very innovative ideas like the death game in Death Note. To take a departure from uniform aesthetic conventions and delve into artistic expressions, here are some of the greatest contributions to the anime industry, which stand out as essential shows that everyone should experience at least once.

10 'Bleach'

Creator: Tite Kubo

Bleach is an excellent anime show that follows a school student, Ichigo Kurosaki, who unexpectedly becomes a Soul Reaper. Soul Reapers are the residents of a parallel world, Soul Society, with spiritual powers entrusted to guide the souls of the deceased from the World of Living. This series is well-known for its strategy-fused fierce battles, intricate world-building, and great side characters. One of the distinguishing features of Bleach is its dedicated episodes for side characters.

The only aspect for which Bleach is criticized is its undue stress on fillers. Though some of the filler episodes are worth watching, they seem to interrupt the course of the series and most often pop up between some interesting moments like intense battle arcs.

9 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure'

Creator: Hirohiko Araki

Perhaps JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is the only series that has set the highest benchmarks for how weird a series can get. This series is well-renowned for its unique art style and poses, often referring to popular music and fashion. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is divided into eight parts and each follows the different generations of the Joestar family, each sharing the moniker 'JoJo'.

Although each part of the series has a different protagonist and is considered stand-alone, there are a few linking points. The overall experience is often richer after tending through the complete series.