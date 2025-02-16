Before Amazon teamed up with Crunchyroll to bundle a channel subscription into your Prime Video, they provided avid Otaku with originals and classics from their childhood without needing an additional add-on. Anyone with a Prime subscription can binge some of the best anime from the '90s, early 2000s, and today during their two-day wait for their cat-ear headphones to be delivered with priority shipping. So check out our list of the best anime shows on Prime Video, then explore the catalog for yourself.

For more recommendations, check out our list of the best anime shows and movies on Netflix or the best shows and movies on Prime Video across all genres.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Prime Video.

‘Sailor Moon’ (1992 - 1997)

IMDb: 7.7/10