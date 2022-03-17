Spring is all about new beginnings, and what better way to celebrate a new start than with some brand-new anime? Just like every other season, spring is always stacked with a seemingly never-ending stream of new titles, ranging from action to slice of life. And, as always, this is the time of year for sports and sports and more sports anime, because hey, is it really spring if you aren’t becoming obsessed with some wild new athletic-based series?

But how do you know which sports anime is the one? Are there any anime out there that aren’t about sports that are worth checking out? You’re in luck! This list will introduce you to seven upcoming anime that just may be your spring awakening.

7 Spy x Family

Spy x Family is an anime that has been patiently awaited by fans of the manga series. Centered around dedicated spy Twilight, the series tells of his most difficult mission yet: finding a wife and child in order to pose as a regular family and infiltrate the Eden School. He adopts a young orphan named Anya to pose as his child and finds office worker Yor Briar to pose as his wife, but things aren’t entirely as they seem with this make-believe family. Spy x Family is all the action and excitement of a James Bond film with a healthy dose of the comedy and heartfelt relationships found in slice-of-life anime. If that’s your kind of anime, be sure to check it out when it premieres on April 9.

6 Dance Dance Danseur

From the trailers, this anime looks absolutely beautiful, both in visuals and music. The story follows Junpei, a boy enamored with ballet after seeing a male dancer on stage at his sister’s ballet recital. Blown away by the strength and grace of the art, he decides he wants to be a dancer himself. However, after a traumatic incident makes him take a vow to be as manly as possible, he gives up on his dream. Can anything reignite his passion for ballet? Fans of series like Yuri on Ice and Ballroom Youkoso might find Dance Dance Danseur particularly interesting, so be on the lookout for this title when it premieres in April.

5 Deaimon

If you’re looking for a sweet (no pun intended) slice-of-life anime, look no further than Deaimon, a series centering Ryokushou, a Japanese sweet shop. When his father falls ill, Nagomu Irino decides to finally return home and take over the sweet shop, as the logical successor. However, his father denies him and instead tells him there’s a true successor, an eleven-year-old girl named Itsuka Yukihara, and asks Nagomu to act as a father to her. There are plenty of bumps along the way, but Nagomu and Itsuka begin to grow closer, bonding over sweets. Its heartwarming moments and laughs aplenty with this series, so let it be your weekly pick-me-up once it premieres on April 6.

4 Love All Play

First Ryman’s Club and now Love All Play, it seems 2022 is a big year for badminton anime. The anime follows Ryou Mizushima, an aspiring badminton player, as he trains for a prefectural tournament. With no formal coaching, he relies on his physical strength and is offered a spot on the Yokohama Minato High School badminton team. Ryou is nervous to accept at first, but after encouragement from his sister, he does so. With a real coach and an eager group of teammates, Ryou sets his sights on winning the inter-high tournament! For those sports anime fans that love an earnest protagonist and the excitement of teamwork and friendship, this is one to watch when it premieres on April 2.

3 Aharen-san wa Hakarenai

A boy with an intimidating appearance. A small, quiet girl with personal space issues. That’s the unlikely pair in the spotlight in Aharen-san wa Hakarenai, a school comedy that starts when Raidou Matsuboshi sits at the desk next to the difficult-to-understand Reina Aharen. At first, all his attempts to connect with her are ignored, but one day he returns an eraser she dropped, Aharen gets the wrong idea, and now she seems to always be just a bit too close! As they spend more time together, this unlikely friendship begins to grow stronger and stronger. If you enjoyed Komi Can’t Communicate or Tanaka-kun is Always Listless (or any other school comedy, really) this may be one to tune in to when it premieres on April 2.

2 Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story

Admittedly, not much has been released regarding this title in terms of plot. However, its multiple trailers boast interesting design and visuals. Centering around two golfers, Eve and Aoi, the anime explores their journey in the world of women’s golf. Though the two have different backgrounds and play styles, they both aim for the top. The trailers have left a lot to the imagination, but in a good way that leaves you hoping for a very pleasant surprise, and it's a rather refreshing follow-up to last season's female-led sports anime, which fell pretty flat. If you want to see what’s happening with these golfing gals, tune in on April 6.

1 Tomodachi Game

High schooler Yuuichi Katagiri hasn’t had it easy financially, but has been fortunate to be surrounded by great friends. To keep a promise he made to them, he scrimps and saves until he’s able to go on a school trip with them. However, the money goes missing, and two innocent students take the fall. A few days pass, and Yuuichi and his friends each receive a strange letter, leading them to meet up. They’re ambushed and captured, waking up in an unfamiliar room together. To make it out, they must play a series of games that test their friendship. But what happens when secrets and betrayal begin to run rampant? Fans of psychological thrillers and horror might find something interesting in this series, so if that’s your cup of tea, be sure to check it out when it airs in April.

