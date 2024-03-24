For decades, anime villains have been debated back and forth as to who is the most despicable. But a question comes to mind when such a debate occurs: What exactly makes a good anime villain? There is no right or wrong answer, as most anime villains are well-thought-out and developed characters with more nuance to them than expected.

There are many qualities of a good villain. Some of the best villains in anime aren't necessarily the strongest or the most evil. Rather, their characters are more than just violent purveyors of genocide, murder, and crime. They are instead intelligent lifeforms with charismatic personalities, charming appearances, and manipulative behavior. Yes, of course, they do commit some of the worst crimes known to humanity, but it's not always for baseless reasons. However, some of their reasoning – either due to inner emotional turmoil, wanting an ideal world, or even just for vengeance – also lead to the wrong actions. Here's to the best villains, who aren't necessarily the strongest, but instead, are the most memorable villains to exist in anime thus far.

Kisaki Tetta

'Tokyo Revengers' (2021–)

Kisaki Tetta is the main antagonist in the popular gang drama Tokyo Revengers. Tokyo Revengers follows Takemichi Hanagaki as he travels between the past and present to save his ex-girlfriend, Hinata, from being killed by the Tokyo Manji Gang in his present timeline. To do so, however, he has to prevent Kisaki from winning over Mikey and creating Tokyo’s deadliest gang in history.

Kisaki is an intelligent antagonist. Although he is not physically strong, he relies on his intelligence to get others to do his bidding. Some such examples include his orchestrating the Bloody Halloween, the repeated murder of Hinata, and the untimely death of Emma - Mikey’s sister - right before a huge gang war. In Takemichi’s present timeline, Kisaki solely runs Toman, and he is presumably the main reason that Mikey embraced his own darkness. This makes Kisaki a challenging foe, as no matter how hard Takemichi works to change the present timeline, Kisaki seems to be one step ahead.

Naraku

'InuYasha' (2000–2004)

Naraku is the main villain of InuYasha. Formerly known as Onigumo, he allowed a mass of demons to feed off his body, ultimately transforming him into Naraku, a half-demon. As Onigumo, he fell in love with his caretaker, Kikyo, who attempted to nurse him after suffering severe burns throughout the entirety of his body. After his transformation, Naraku sought the Shikon Jewel, which was a magical jewel that could grant any wish. In an attempt to get it, he turned InuYasha and Kikyo against one another; however, after Kikyo was fatally injured by him, in order to protect the jewel from evil, she had it burned with her body after death so that no one could have possession of it again. That is until modern-day Japan, where Kagome is in possession of the Shikon jewel and is transported back to feudal Japan.

Ultimately, Naraku is a powerful half-demon who orchestrated many of the tragic events in InuYasha. For example, in Season 1, Episode 24, "Enter Sango the Demon Slayer," Naraku deceives a clan of demon slayers. This includes the supporting character Sango, who loses her brother, father, and clan in a matter of minutes due to the demons doing Naraku’s bidding. Furthermore, he is the reason behind Kikyo’s death and InuYasha’s long, confused anguish, which further strains Kagome’s and InuYasha’s relationship. Not to mention, Naraku never truly fights battles himself; he uses other demons and creatures to do his bidding for him. Throughout the entirety of the series, Naraku collects the Shikon Jewel shards, even through unfair means, such as stealing them from InuYasha’s team and harming others in the process. He is a deadly opponent who works InuYasha and his friends to the bone up until the very end.

Tomura Shigaraki

'My Hero Academia' (2016–)

In the world of My Hero Academia, which is filled to the brim with various creative superheroes and supervillains, the clearest standout when it comes to the best villain in the series is Tomura Shigaraki, the leader of the League of Villains. Trained by one of the other major antagonists of the franchise, All For One, Shigaraki's major goal is that of killing All Might in hopes of destroying the peaceful society that he represents. Much like how All For One parallels All Might as a symbol of villainy as opposed to one of heroism, Shigaraki directly parallels Midoriya as the face of the next generation.

While All For One certainly is in contention for being a greater and more iconic villain during moments of My Hero Academia, what gives Shigaraki the edge is the more varied dynamics and layers to his character. Seeing Shigaraki's shift and perspective change throughout the series, even at points turning on his mentor, shows that his viewpoint of villainy and wrath towards the status quo is much more varied than a run-of-the-mill villain. It also helps that his parallels and stature as Midoriya's arch-enemy give him more opportunities to show the limits of his strength and capabilities.

Lady Eboshi

'Princess Mononoke' (1997)

Studio Ghibli has seen a wide variety of iconic villains throughout its filmography, ranging from simple and effective monsters to nuanced beings that reflect the films' themes. However, few villains from the studio can hold a candle to the enigmatic and powerful Lady Eboshi, the leader of Iron Town, a human civilization created by cutting down the nearby forests. Eboshi acts as the clear parallel and symbol of humanity in Princess Mononoke's continuous themes of man vs nature and environmentalism as a whole.

While it would be incredibly simple for Princess Mononoke to paint Eboshi in a completely irredeemable light with her actions against the spirits of the forest, her view and perspective are given much more depth and nuance. She is simply doing what is deemed necessary to provide for the people of Iron Town, a painful yet required sacrifice that needs to be made to further humanity's survivability. This is all on top of Eboshi's other effective facets of villainy, such as being able to take down the gods of the forest in the name of the town and human survival.

Sukuna

'Jujutsu Kaisen' (2020–)

Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen proves that true, unadulterated villains will continue to find a way to persevere and spread throughout cultures and generations, no matter how much effort is put into eliminating it for good. Ryomen Sukuna was once the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer of all time, being widely regarded as the King of Curses through his reign over a thousand years ago. Sukuna was able to sustain and survive into the modern day by transforming into a cursed object after his death, splitting his power into twenty indestructible fingers. His most notable appearance is when he was trapped inside the body of Yuji Itadori after he consumed one of the fingers, before eventually transferring his soul into the body of Megumi Fushiguro.

While there are many effective villains that have left an impact in Jujutsu Kaisen, the prospect of a thousand-year-old villain taking control of people's bodies and controlling them from the inside makes him a standout villain in modern anime history. It gives not only Sukuna himself a wide variety of different perspectives and abilities as a villain, but his inclusion in stories also directly impacts the dynamics of the main cast, having them turn against one another to defeat him.

Askeladd

'Vinland Saga' (2019–2023)

Askeladd is the first major antagonist of Vinland Saga. He is the pirate bandit captain who killed Thorfinn’s father, Thors, in exchange for a higher bounty. Throughout the beginning of the series, Thorfinn vows to kill Askeladd and avenge his deceased father, but due to his inexperience with battle and young age, he finds this to be a challenging task, as Askeladd has many years on young Thorfinn.

As captain of the pirate bandits, Askeladd is not foreign to cheap tactics and cruelty. This much is clear when Askeladd has Thors murdered. Thors was a well-known Viking warrior; many sought his advice and kindness, even when he couldn’t afford to offer it. Still, despite his generous and gentle nature, Askeladd takes advantage of his selfless nature and forces his hand in a combat between the two. As a result, Thorfinn is left fatherless and in dire need of vengeance.