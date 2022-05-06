As fun as the classic "star is born" narrative can be, there's something equally satisfying about an actor finally getting the recognition they deserve after a long, distinguished career. Ann Dowd worked for decades in the business before finally earning acclaim (and awards) for her work — and, as anyone who's seen her best-known roles can attest, that recognition is well-deserved. From indie movies like Compliance, to TV shows like The Leftovers, here are nine of Ann Dowd's strongest performances.

Jill Beckett in Philadelphia (1993)

Those rewatching old favorites from the 90s and 00s might find themselves asking a certain question again and again: “hold on, was that Ann Dowd?” Long before her breakout, she was a reliable presence in movies and television, and she popped up all over the place. Lorenzo’s Oil? That’s her as a nurse. Shiloh? She played the mom. Law & Order and its various spinoffs? She showed up nine different times as nine different people. Perhaps her most high-profile appearance in these years was in Jonathan Demme’s Oscar-winning Philadelphia, where she played the sister of Tom Hanks’ Andrew Beckett. It may not have been a huge role, but in the scene where Andrew gathers his family to talk about the fact that he was fired for having AIDS, a young Dowd holds her own opposite the likes of Hanks, Antonio Banderas, and Joanne Woodward. She’s convincing as a caring, gentle sister, expressing concern for Andrew’s safety and support for when he decides to fight his firing.

Sandra Frum in Compliance (2012)

The role of an unassuming fast food manager might not have “big break” written all over it, but that’s how it played out for Ann Dowd. She’s outstanding in Compliance, a deeply upsetting movie that asks uncomfortable questions about authority and complicity. Based on a true story that would seem far-fetched if a screenwriter invented it, verisimilitude was vitally important, and Dowd was more than up to the task. Sandra, the manager of an Ohio “ChickWich,” is, above all, normal: frumpy, exhausted, neither kind nor unkind, and not particularly good at her job. Dowd is so naturalistic one could imagine her managing their local McDonald’s, which makes what comes next even more disturbing. When a malevolent “police officer” calls her and orders her to have a young employee (Dreama Walker) strip-searched and humiliated, does she go along with it out of fear? Deference to authority? Latent sadism? Compliance doesn’t offer easy answers. But Dowd’s performance, which won her a surprise National Board of Review award, makes it clear that if this woman is capable of enabling evil, anyone is.

Estabrooks Masters in Masters of Sex (2013-2014)

The central paradox of Masters of Sex, loosely based on true events, is that someone as stuffy and repressed as William Masters (Michael Sheen) becomes a pioneering sexologist, whose studies with his partner Virginia Johnson (Lizzie Caplan) helped destigmatize sex in American society. The show doesn’t blame all of William’s shortcomings on his upbringing, but when his mother Estabrooks is introduced, it’s clear where he got his personality from: with her neatly coiffed hair and immaculate diction, Dowd plays Estabrooks as someone with the same hang-ups as her son. But she also lives with guilt over letting William be abused by his father, and Dowd conveys that invisible weight wherever she goes. Dowd really shines when Estabrooks tries to make amends, expressing tenderness while also making it clear that tenderness does not come naturally to this woman.

Patti Levin in The Leftovers (2013-2017)

Before The Leftovers got truly, wonderfully weird in its second and third seasons, the Guilty Remnant was the first sign that it was willing to go to some weird places in its exploration of grief. When 2% of the world population vanishes into thin air, various cults arise in the aftermath, including the Guilty Remnant: a group of silent, chain-smoking nihilists, clad in all white, devoted to antagonizing those with “departed” loved ones. On paper, it sounds cartoonishly evil, but as a small-town Guilty Remnant leader named Patti, Dowd does a brilliant job of grounding this cult in reality. At first, she’s odious, emotionally terrorizing the town of Mapleton with the enlightened air of a particularly smug born-again Christian. But Patti is never just a villain. Dowd’s expressive face makes her a quiet, reflective figure, one who genuinely adheres to her bizarre moral code. It’s obvious that this is a woman who has experienced unimaginable pain, even before the Departure, and Dowd makes that pain heartbreaking: check out the second season for the saddest monologue about winning Jeopardy! in the history of television.

Detective Dupre in The Great & the Small (2016)

Dowd's role in The Great & the Small was originally supposed to go to fellow character actress Margo Martindale — and indeed, the folksy, eccentric Detective Dupre fits squarely within Martindale’s wheelhouse. But Dowd has plenty of fun with the role of a detective who monitors a homeless young man named Scott (Nick Fink) while he’s on probation. She sinks her teeth into a Southern accent just this side of goofy - think a somewhat more restrained version of whatever Daniel Craig was doing in Knives Out — but she never loses herself in affectations, making it clear that there’s a sharp, practical mind behind the accent.

Aunt Lydia Clements in The Handmaid’s Tale (2017-present)

When Ann Dowd won an Emmy for her work in the first season of The Handmaid’s Tale, she was visibly stunned; it took a moment for her to process her victory and start making her way towards the stage. But to anyone who had watched her performance as Aunt Lydia, Dowd had the Emmy sewn up by the end of the first episode. Playing a cross between a schoolmarm and a Stalinist prison guard, Dowd creates the most hateful villain this side of Dolores Umbridge. She gives Lydia the body language of a concrete wall, someone so staunch and formidable that they hardly seem to be made of flesh and blood. She alternates between scowling and simpering, tittering over “her girls” before sending one off to have her eye ripped out. Lydia clearly relishes her power, and she’s responsible for some of the show’s most agonizing moments (the hand-burning, the mock hanging in Fenway Park, that damn cattle prod). But she’s not a pure sadist, and she’s never portrayed as such: she’s a passionate zealot, and while Dowd gives Lydia sensitivity and nuance throughout the series, she never loses sight of how scary a true believer can be.

Joan in Hereditary (2018)

After her high-profile villain turns on The Leftovers and The Handmaid’s Tale, certain viewers heard alarm bells the moment Ann Dowd showed up in a grief support group. Those alarms would grow louder as her character Joan befriends Annie Graham (Toni Collette), and louder still when she suggests Annie hold a seance for her dead daughter. While it’s not exactly a surprise when it turns out Joan is in league with the devil (er, Paimon), it’s a testament to Dowd’s skill that she doesn’t come across as an obvious wolf in sheep’s clothing. She’s a caring, generous friend to Annie, empathizing with her pain and going above and beyond to relieve it. Of course, it turns out she’s the one who caused that pain for her demonic rituals, but as with Ruth Gordon in Rosemary’s Baby that warmth never completely goes away, even after the reveal. After Patti and Aunt Lydia, Joan serves as a reminder that Dowd is an actress of tremendous compassion - and that this, too, can become a weapon in her hands.

Betty Freeman in Nancy (2018)

Nancy, a disquieting Sundance drama about the ways a compulsive liar can delude themselves, boasts a startlingly impressive cast. Starring Andrea Riseborough as the title character, it centers on Nancy as she decides that she’s the long-lost daughter of a couple (Steve Buscemi and J. Smith Cameron) whose real daughter was kidnapped thirty years ago. That doesn’t happen straight away, however; the first fifteen minutes are spent with Nancy as she lives a numb, dreary life with her mother Betty, played by Dowd. Weary, sickly, and clearly tired of living with Nancy, Dowd establishes just why someone might find the need to lie just to liven things up a little. But while she’s often blunt and cranky, there’s still obviously maternal affection - look at the way she rests her head against her daughter’s on what ends up being the last night of her life. Her character may die less than a quarter of the way through the movie, but Dowd’s presence lingers.

Linda in Mass (2021)

For the vast majority of its runtime, Mass consists of four people sitting across from each other in a church basement, talking. It sounds deeply stagy, as though it was adapted from some nonexistent play, but in fact it’s perfect for cinema: the performances here are quite internal, with oceans of depth that are easier to tease out on screen than on stage. All four actors give outstanding performances, to the point where it’s almost silly to single out one in particular for praise, but Dowd is fantastic as always. As Linda, she’s gentle and compassionate in demeanor, entering a clearly fraught meeting with a potted plant as a peace offering. Eventually, the audience discovers that her son did something terrible, and Dowd masterfully conveys the internal fight between love for her son and empathy for his victims. One outstanding monologue in particular makes it clear that violence harms the families of both the victims and the perpetrator.

