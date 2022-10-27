The Big Picture Darren Cross, the villain in the first Ant-Man film, is the best antagonist in the Ant-Man trilogy, providing a real-world threat within the MCU.

Cross's entitlement and lack of creativity make him the perfect rival for Scott Lang, highlighting their stark differences and adding depth to the story.

Ant-Man's third act, with Cross kidnapping Scott's daughter, brings comedic elements and showcases the satirical nature of Cross as a villain in contrast to the MCU's "big bad" characters.

Who would have thought that the conclusion of the Ant-Man trilogy would be one of the most consequential films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward? Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania kicked off Phase Five with its exploration of the Quantum Realm. While the universe was small, the stakes for the Ant-Man characters were massive. The film became the cinematic debut of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who first appeared in a surprise cameo in Loki last year. Kang is set to be the primary antagonist in the “Multiverse Saga;” after a more pivotal role in Loki's second season, Kang will appear in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (even if Majors isn't who ends up playing the character). Even so, Kang hasn't been the best villain the Ant-Man franchise has seen thus far. That honor is reserved for OG Ant-Man villain, Darren Cross (Corey Stoll).

Despite its record-breaking opening weekend, Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania took a sharp decline after a series of highly critical reviews; it seemed like the Ant-Man sequel was getting too ambitious. The first two films were entertaining because they were (literally) small-scale action comedies with personal stakes. Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) isn’t looking to take down HYDRA or Thanos; he’s just a dad trying to provide for his daughter and put his criminal past behind him. It only made sense that the film’s antagonist would be a privileged, entitled corporate goon who is his polar opposite. Although Darren Cross is often considered to be one of the weaker villains within the MCU, he felt like a breath of fresh air compared to the cosmic antagonists in the subsequent phases. Cross is simply a greedy white-collar guy who sees the opportunity to profit off of Hank Pym’s (Michael Douglas) technology. He represents a real-world threat within the MCU; any invention that can be used for good could potentially slip into the wrong hands.

Why Is Darren Cross Scott Lang’s Perfect Rival?

Image via Marvel

One of the reasons Paul Rudd works so well in the first Ant-Man movie is his schlubby sense of humor. We get the sense that Scott is just skating by in all aspects of his life. He’s even forced to work at Baskin-Robbins due to his criminal record! Scott lacks confidence and the ability to lead; he has a close circle of friends that he trusts, but can’t seem to fit into the adjusted society that his ex-wife Maggie (Judy Greer) seems to be living in. By comparison, Cross has never had to work for anything in his life. He’s found economic success, but he’s never had the inherent inventiveness that Pym seems to have. Cross presents himself as an innovator but only sees Pym’s work as a profitable endeavor. It shows why Pym is forced to turn to someone like Scott instead; he doesn’t have the ambition to use the Pym particle for any ulterior motives. Scott has creativity that has eluded Cross for his entire career.

Introducing a romantic rival made Scott’s relationship with Hope (Evangeline Lily) more endearing. Cross relentlessly pursues her and vies for her attention. This helps explain why Hope is so distrustful of Scott initially, as she knows the corrupting influence that her father’s technology has. She learns to trust Scott as she realizes he’s nothing like Cross; he doesn’t see the Ant-Man suit as anything he could use for personal gain. Perhaps this element feels plucked out of a studio comedy, but that’s okay! Peyton Reed has experience with romantic comedies, and this love triangle works better than most MCU romances.

Darren Cross' 'Ant-Man' Motivations Are Simple

Image Via Disney

The entitlement that Darren Cross has leads him to make a pact with HYDRA operatives to use the Yellowjacket suit. This isn’t treated as a massive third-act reveal that ties into the twist of Captain America: The Winter Soldier; Cross would likely sell to anyone willing to offer him a reasonable sum. The other members of HYDRA that we are introduced to in the MCU, such as Senator Stern (Garry Shandling), are bureaucrats who need to hide their sordid secrets. HYDRA has been able to remain secret since World War II because every generation has members of the military-industrial complex. This is something that Stoll does very well. Given his experience on House of Cards, Stoll is able to nail the plasticity of Cross’ speeches.

Cross' “villainy” doesn’t extend beyond personal retribution. He feels entitled to Pym’s technology, and that he needs to look “worthy” of wearing the Yellowjacket suit. It’s another MCU movie where the villain has a costume that looks like the hero’s, but Cross doesn’t seem like he’s creative enough to come up with anything radically different. The difference between the Ant-Man suit and the Yellowjacket suit represents the men who wear them; Cross’ suit may be more impressive on the outside, but it’s dangerous and ends up malfunctioning.

What Happens in 'Ant-Man's Third Act?

Image Via Disney

Ant-Man has the perfect stakes for its third act; Cross kidnaps Scott’s daughter, Cassie (Abby Ryder Fortson), to lure him into a fight. Seeing Scott steal from his company during the launch of his unveiling ceremony offends Cross’ pride, so he goads him into a hastily conceived trap. This allows Ant-Man’s third act to be more comedic. Both Scott and Cross have little experience moving around in a tactile environment, so it’s fun to see them fumble around in Cassie’s bedroom. It’s also amusing to see how hard Cross is trying to look threatening. The Yellowjacket suit looks ridiculous, and his villainous catchphrases hold very little weight. “What do you call the only man who can arm the most powerful weapon in the world?” he remarks to Pym during the unveiling. Scott is a goofier version of an Avenger, and he needed a villain that was satirical of the MCU’s “big bad.”

How Does Becoming M.O.D.O.K. Change Darren Cross's Arc?

Image via Marvel Studios

Unfortunately, it seems like all the good things that Marvel should have learned from the success of Stoll's performance in the first Ant-Man film were ignored within Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Since nearly the entire film is set within the goofy, computer-generated world of the Quantum Realm, none of the realism that Cross had presented felt like it was there anymore. To make matters worse, the film decided to reintroduce Cross; while seeing how one of the MCU's most greedy corporate goons respond to a post-snap world where there were lucrative business opportunities in the recovery process would have been interesting, Cross instead is revealed to have become insane, as he's transformed into the evil floating head known as "M.O.D.O.K.," the "Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing."

It seemed insulting to what Stoll had done to capture a more small-scale atmosphere with the first film; bringing him back for an extended joke was a waste of his talents, as in recent years he's proven himself to be a more than capable actor in films like West Side Story, The Many Saints of Newark, The Report, and First Man, all films that required him to hone in on the seriousness of the story. To Stoll's credit, he's still able to make M.O.D.O.K into an interesting character that fits within the more outrageous direction that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumnia goes. It makes sense that someone as interested in gaining power as Cross would associate himself with the radical belief system of a tyrant. In real life, there are more than a few infamous billionaires that have associated themselves with fascist beliefs and political extremists, and Kang may be the closest thing that the MCU has to a right-wing radical. It's his intention to tear down anything that he doesn't agree with and purge the universe of diversity.

Impressively, Cross was able to lean into the idea that Cross has simply gone mad as a result of his confinement; he doesn't actually have the backbone to take over the universe, especially when it's evident that he likely won't survive whatever Kang has in mind for the future. In one of the rare amusing moments in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Cross rebels against his new master and manages to convince himself that this now makes him a hero. His "sacrifice" gets only a bemused reaction from the Lang family, who let Cross die thinking that one small act of bravery to save his own skin (or what's left of it) somehow earned him a place within the Avengers.

In retrospect, Cross is clearly the best antagonist of the Ant-Man trilogy. When Ant-Man and the Wasp tried to introduce a more empathetic antagonist with Ava Starr (Hannah John-Kamen) as Ghost, it came as a contrast to the wackier vibe of the story; Kang is an impressive force of evil, he feels like a threat that someone like Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Peter Parker (Tom Holland), or Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) should be facing off with, not Lang. Cross isn’t trying to win anyone’s sympathy, and he makes his intentions clear from the very beginning; he's the perfect opponent for a world that's literally smaller. Lang and Cross are two sides of the same coin; Scott uses his intelligence to help others, but Cross simply wants to line his pockets. As the Multiverse grows more complex and the stakes feel less personal, it’s nice to have an MCU bad guy that knows he’s a pawn.