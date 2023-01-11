Binge-watching is not for everyone. Whether it’s an animated sitcom with a floating timeline or a serialized HBO drama, some of us don’t have the stamina for hours of stop-start, stop-start narratives. Film, be it 90 minutes or over three hours, offers a story or experience in one breath. But sometimes, you might want a happy medium – a collection of episodic pieces within a cinematic runtime. That’s where the anthology film comes in.

Anthologies have never been a common presence in theaters, and like any form, they're subject to their own potential pitfalls. Inconsistent quality among segments, a lack of connective tissue between said segments, and disparity between collaborators can all plague such a movie. But anthologies offer filmmakers a chance to experiment more freely than they’re often allowed with longer narratives. The results are almost inevitably going to be uneven, but the best anthology films showcase the successes of such efforts and offer audiences unique explorations of theme, tone, and structure. Here are some of the better anthology films across time and place.

Invitation to the Dance (1956)

MGM and Gene Kelly both had reservations about Invitation to the Dance, Kelly’s first time as a solo director and a troubled production. The studio fretted about its commercial appeal and compelled a reluctant Kelly to appear in more of the picture than he wanted to. He intended the film to bring dance to a wide filmgoing audience but came to feel television had beat him to it. But 1950s TV dance in America was never as handsomely produced as the three ballets on offer here, nor did it pack so many internationally renowned dancers into one program. A major studio letting a major star direct a mainstream film done entirely through pantomime and choreography is something we don’t see the like of today and is well worth a look for that reason alone. And the storytelling through those techniques is often impressive, coupled with stylish sets and, for the “Sinbad the Sailor” sequence, a delightfully dreamlike combination with Hanna-Barbera animation.

Coffee and Cigarettes (2003)

The anthology format isn’t unique to film. Literature and theater have both made ample use of it. Coffee and Cigarettes, an outgrowth of short films by director Jim Jarmusch, is a close cousin of many anthology plays, with each segment having a bare-bones cast and the recurring location of a coffee shop (though never the same shop twice). There’s very little narrative in any part of the film, and the various threads connecting the conversations between musicians and actors can be hard to appreciate when some of the talks linger or meander. But watching combinations such as Alfred Molina and Steve Coogan – or Cate Blanchett and herself – bounce off one another, a viewer is treated to some interesting chemistry. And the meditations, some comic and some melancholy, on fame, addiction, and interpersonal connections are more immediately united by sparse but effective black-and-white photography.

Spirits of the Dead (1968)

If we accept that anthology films can often be uneven, then we should allow that the better segments can sometimes be strong enough to lift the whole endeavor up. Spirits of the Dead was an international co-production that adapted three of the lesser-known stories of Edgar Allan Poe, by three different directors. Roger Vadim’s “Metzengerstein” is a good-looking but rather anemic opening. Louis Malle’s “William Wilson” picks things up by showcasing two unnervingly intense performances by Alain Delon. But it's the finale, Federico Fellini’s very loose interpretation of “Never Bet the Devil Your Head” (titled “Toby Dammit” for the film) that makes all the difference. It’s more Il Maestro than Poe, but the latter’s influence is still palpable, and the delirium of the experience is not to be missed.

Creepshow (1982)

EC Comics has been well-served by the anthology film. Britain’s Amicus Productions adapted several of their stories for their Tales from the Crypt anthologies in the 1970s. Director George Romero and writer Stephen King opted for homage over adaptation with Creepshow, a colorful and generally playful indulgence in comic book pulp. The cast all seem to be having fun. King himself hams it up in one of the segments as unlucky hick Jordy Verrill, Hal Holbrook’s distinctive voice is put to work winning revenge via an Arctic monster, and Leslie Nielsen makes a surprisingly unsettling villain in the most serious of the segments. As for Romero's work, those used to his more grisly zombie pictures might be pleasantly surprised by how bright and fun his staging is here, and by his liberal use of comic book motifs in effects and editing.

The Uncanny (1977)

Horror producers seem particularly drawn to the anthology format, which has offered a platform to some of the genre's less famous subsets. The Uncanny is an obscure gem featuring such horror giants as Peter Cushing and Donald Pleasance. Pleasance’s turn as a studio ham comes in the final segment, while Cushing panics his way through the frame story as a conspiracy theorist-writer convinced that cats are malevolent beings controlling human events. Not quite tongue-in-cheek and not quite straight horror, the three stories of feline menace should tickle cat lovers and cat haters alike. The middle segment, about an adopted girl abused by her stepsister, has some awkward dubbing to get through, but its darkly comic finale is worth the effort and probably the most fun of the three.

History of the World, Part I (1981)

With his background in television and sketch comedy, it’s a little surprising that History of the World, Part I was Mel Brooks’s only anthology film. Multiple segments mean multiple spoofs, on everything from The Ten Commandments to Star Wars. Length and laughs vary; “The Roman Empire” is the most developed segment with the showiest material for its ensemble cast, but it’s also the one that most overstays its welcome. The look into the future just before the end credits is hilarious and so brief you wish History of the World, Part II had been made as another film instead of a series decades later. But as always with Brooks, tributes to old-time comedy abound, and most of the old routines still play. The film is also a great showcase for Brooks as a performer, particularly in “The Spanish Inquisition” section.

Paris, je t’aime (2006)

The first of the Cities of Love series from producer Emmanuel Benbihy, Paris, je t’aime remains the best-reviewed of the bunch and the one with the most stories to offer. All but two of the 20 arrondissements of Paris are represented, as are a wide range of joys, fears, pains, and tones in the hands of an eclectic group of directors. To name just a few, Alfonso Cuarón tells a father-daughter story in an unbroken five-minute shot, Alexander Payne captures the enthusiasm and effort of a language student, Vincenzo Natali goes gothic on Paris, and Wes Craven breaks out of the horror genre for a romantic fantasy. Paris is more a muse for the many talents than an all-encompassing presence – but what a muse!

From Beyond the Grave (1974)

Amicus Pictures’ anthologies were uneven, as individual films and a series. But their final foray into the form was their finest. A frame story with Peter Cushing as a harsh, moralistic shop proprietor connects the four segments of From Beyond the Grave, adapted from the writing of R. Chetwynd-Hayes. Bargain hunters in Cushing’s antique shop walk away with beautiful antiques – but, as Cushing himself says, a big novelty surprise comes with every purchase, the nature of which is determined by how honestly the buyer has come by their prize. “The Gatecrasher” with David Warner is the most chilling of the four, while “The Door” has the most visual panache. Cushing himself is the highlight of the film, playing his role with understated charm and threat.

The French Dispatch (2021)

The segments of The French Dispatch are more closely tied together than in many anthologies. Each represents the contribution of a journalist to the final issue of the titular publication, shuttered on the death of its editor (Bill Murray). The formal whimsy of Wes Anderson’s visual style is on fine display here, as is his mix of sardonic humor and melancholia. This isn’t the place to look for a hard-hitting and naturalistic look at what goes into running a magazine or producing a news story, but each segment has its own way of celebrating journalism – both the stories it uncovers and the voice of its storytellers and editors. The postscript to "The Private Dining Room of the Police Commissioner" is particularly touching.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018)

The first segment of The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is its namesake. Tim Blake Nelson’s cheerful, white-hatted singing cowboy’s easy slaughter of Leone-style outlaws is so funny, and so perfect a tribute-spoof combination of Western clichés, that it’s tempting to stop right there. Why risk spoiling such a satisfying cinematic experience? But if the Cohen brothers never top their opening act in the later segments, they still provide an entertaining and diverse collection. “Near Algodones” has spawned a meme (which, like all memes, is utterly inexplicable to me), but there’s more meat on the bones of “All Gold Canyon” (almost a one-man show for Tom Waits) and “The Gal Who Got Rattled.”

Kwaidan (1964)

Few horror films, anthology or otherwise, have the artistic ambitions of Kwaidan. Masaki Kobayashi’s adaptation of Lafcadio Hearn exemplifies what Guillermo del Toro has referred to as “eye protein” – lavishly crafted visuals that are themselves the substance of the material. The colors are wild, the deliberate artificiality of so many of the sets induces a dream state, and the imagery often seems straight out of traditional Japanese woodblock prints or paintings. This isn’t to neglect the performances, pushed just enough by Kobayashi and his cast to match the visuals without becoming too broad. There’s no part of Kwaidan that disappoints as an experience, but “The Woman of the Snow” works the best as a narrative.

Fantasia (1940)

During the production of Fantasia, when Walt Disney’s passion for animation was at its most intense, he envisioned it as a "perpetual entertainment," possibly returning to theaters every year with a new “program,” not unlike a touring concert. That dream was dashed by the film’s underperformance at the box office, and unrest at the studio shook Walt’s enthusiasm in a way that never fully recovered. But Fantasia remains his most daring and challenging feature film. Never before and rarely since has popular animation reached for something as experimental as the “Toccata and Fugue,” as balletic as “The Nutcracker Suite,” or as spiritual as the one-two punch of “A Night on Bald Mountain/Ave Maria.” Walt’s nephew Roy E. Disney attempted to revive his ambitions with Fantasia 2000, a less diverse but still impressive effort that Disney has shown no interest in following up on. But the original remains the studio’s crown jewel, and one of Mickey Mouse’s best outings on the big screen.