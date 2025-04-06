Anthology series have been a staple of modern television for decades, allowing audiences to experience various stories in interesting and concise ways. Whether it’s a series of short cautionary tales like The Twilight Zone, serialized episodes with a different theme each season like American Horror Story, or loosely connected personal stories delivered via a consistent character’s interaction with a myriad of colorful characters like in High Maintenance, the storytelling medium has so much to offer. But don’t take my word for it — grab your remote and dive in yourself! In fact, I’ll get you started with the best anthology shows on Netflix right now.

'Beef' (2023 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% | IMDb: 8.0/10