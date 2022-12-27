Though the 1949 series Fireside Theater and others are often credited with being the first successful anthology series, anthology series began to gain popularity with shows like The Twilight Zone and The Outer Limits. These series frequently feature separate standalone stories and characters that may be thematically connected and are typically based on the horror or 'Sci-fi genres. Anthology shows are equally appealing to viewers who may not feel the need to commit to watching an entire series from beginning to end.

One of the best aspects of watching anthology series is that they are not overly time-consuming, yet they provide a wide range of storytelling options. However, for fans of anthology series like Black Mirror, finding the right one to watch on Netflix can be such a hassle, especially with new shows popping up almost every week. While these shows may not be as popular as conventional TV series, they are guaranteed to keep many entertained.

‘Black Mirror’ (2011- Present)

Image Via Netflix

Black Mirror explores the dark and often disturbing consequences of emerging technology. In this Sci-fi anthology series, each standalone story tells a cautionary tale about the potential dangers of technology in the near future.

Featuring episodes that delve into virtual reality, social media, and artificial intelligence, Black Mirror is a top-notch science fiction series that offers a variety of stories that range from light-hearted comedies to deeply unsettling tales. Black Mirror is a must-watch for fans of horror, suspense, drama, and social commentary, with episodes like "Shut Up and Dance," "San Junipero," "USS Callister," and many others that will both entertain and frighten viewers.

‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Curiosities’ (2022 - Present)

In this eight-episode horror series created by Guillermo del Toro, each story tells a bizarre tale about the unknown realities outside the known world. Fans of this Oscar-winning director as well as old-school horror, slashers will have a blast seeing each standalone story in this anthology series.

Since this anthology series presents different stories, viewers may have varying reactions or opinions about each one. Ultimately, however, these stories come together to deliver a truly horrifying series that subverts the traditional notions of the horror genre. With its tense, creepy atmosphere, and enchanting worlds, Cabinet of Curiositiesmanages to be both elegant and horrifying.

‘Love Death + Robots’ (2019 - Present)

There’s something for everyone in this animated anthology series that features a wide range of genres; sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and comedy. Tim Miller and David Fincher’s Love Death + Robots features episodes that range from a few minutes to a half-hour which may be light-hearted or dark and serious.

With every single episode being intriguing and disturbing, this 5-time Emmy-winning animated series is sure to blow many people’s minds. The show's impressive concept art, a diverse array of stories, and unique aesthetic have gained it a dedicated fan base. Each episode manages to be stylish, realistic, and mind-boggling, holding many under its charm.

‘Dirty John’ (2018- 2020)

Image via Bravo

The true crime anthology series Dirty John tells the story of John Meehan, a con artist and serial predator who manipulates and abuses multiple women. Based on the podcast of the same name, the series features top-notch acting by Eric Bana, Connie Britton, Amanda Peet, Christian Slater and the rest of the cast as they bring this disturbing tale to life.

Dirty John is a gripping and disturbing tale of love, manipulation, and betrayal. Some viewers have described this Netflix stalker thriller as almost perfect due to its relatable and astonishing portrayal of experiences. This psychological thriller serves as a cautionary tale for viewers, particularly women, as it highlights the importance of being aware of the kind of people we allow into our lives.

‘Slasher’ (2016- Present)

Slasher may just be the perfect series for horror lovers. It follows different serial killers in each season as they terrorize different groups of victims. From “The Executioner" (season one) to "Flesh & Blood" (season 4), this anthology series offers all the gore and thrills fans of the horror genre crave.

Slasher is a solid slasher series with graphically disturbing and gory scenes that wouldn’t be so upsetting for fans of the genre. With brutal kills and a good plot, this series is enjoyable to watch even if it may be cheesy at times. While some may describe it as a genius-level horror mystery, others may find it difficult to sit through it.

‘The Haunting of Hill House’ (2018 and 2020)

image via Netflix

Loosely based on Shirley Jackson’s gothic novel of the same name, this supernatural horror series directed by Michael Flanagan follows the Crain family as they are haunted by supernatural forces in its first season. The second season The Haunting of Bly Manor is based on the 1978 horror novella The Turn of the Screw written by Henry James and introduces a new set of characters.

This supernatural horror story has been praised for its expert writing and directing, as well as its intensity and emotional depth. With its creepy atmosphere, excellent casting, and well-timed jump scares, The Haunting of Hill House tells of the far-reaching effects of living in a haunted house. Although it can be gut-wrenching, the show also touches on thought-provoking themes about life, death, and family.

‘Social Distance’ (2020)

This series set during the early months of the COVID pandemic follows the diverse stories of a group of characters and the different ways they were affected by the pandemic. Produced by Netflix, it was praised for its timely and relevant storytelling.

Social Distanceeffectively depicts the paranoia surrounding the coronavirus and captures all the quarantine feelings that many must have experienced during that time. Some viewers may find it torturous to watch this series after it summarizes the pandemic's ordeal. However, to some, it remains a timely gem.

‘Fargo’ (2014- Present)

This black comedy anthology series is inspired by the 1966 film of the same name. Set in the fictional town of Fargo, North Dakota, each season follows a different set of characters as they become entangled in various criminal activities.

Aside from its thrilling plot, Fargo has a lot of depth and is just perfect for fans of dark comedy series. Each season is well-crafted and tackles different themes such as the human instinct to kill or be killed, greed, family and betrayal, and more. While viewers may have different opinions about each season, they are all unique and will surely draw many people into the dark world of Fargo.

‘Easy’ (2016- 2019)

Image Via Netflix

This comedy-drama anthology series explores relationships and modern romance in Chicago. In each episode, a different group of characters navigates love, friendship, and all the complexities of modern life. The indie filmmaker Joe Swanberg has created yet another fascinating story for fans who loved his films like Drinking Buddies and Digging for Fire.

Swanberg's Easy explores a wide range of themes including love, sex, technology, and the changing nature of relationships in the modern world. Despite featuring an incredible cast and an easy-going relatable storyline, this romantic drama may be one of Netflix's most underappreciated originals. However, lovers of stories that focus on modern-day love and relationship issues won’t find it boring.

‘The Sinner’ (2017-2021)

Image via USA Network

This crime anthology series follows Detective Ambrose as he investigates various murder cases and tries to understand the killer’s reasons while battling his own demons. Based on a book of the same name by Petra Hammesfrahr, Derek Simmonds delivers a psychological thriller like never before.

From season 1 through season 4 The Sinner tells an engaging story as Detective Ambrose embarks on his journey of uncovering disturbing truths. This American crime drama is undoubtedly a psychological thriller that will keep many guessing until the end. However, some episodes may be too much to bear for those who are not fans of psychological thrillers. Since The Sinner delves into complex issues like trauma, child abuse, religious hypocrisy, and the human psyche, it is perfect for people who enjoy debating human nature.

