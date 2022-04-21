What makes a character an anti-hero? Generally, they resist traditional heroism, have a lovable gruffness, and maybe even have a villainous past. All this makes it hard for them to be seen as a hero.

The MCU draws some pretty clear lines when it comes to heroes and villains, but they have plenty of characters that operate in a gray area. Fans want to see heroes that are relatable, so characters who aren't perfect paragons of virtue or the embodiment of evil draw people in.

10 King M’Baku

King M'Baku (Winston Duke) is the former leader of the Jabari Tribe, a group of Wakandans who choose to live in isolation in the mountains. In Black Panther, He opposes T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) to become King of Wakanda and almost wins but is eventually defeated. M’Baku doesn’t want T'Challa to be King, but that doesn't mean he's a villain. The events of Wakanda Forever also end with M'Baku as the current King of the kingdom, further emphasizing his character's heroic traits.

T’Challa approaches M'Baku to help defeat Killmonger, and he reluctantly agrees to help save Wakanda. M’Baku could have sided with Killmonger and teamed up to defeat T’Challa and rule Wakanda himself, but he wants what is best for his tribe. He also fights alongside The Avengers in Infinity War, and Endgame, proving that he’s more hero than villain.

9 Yondu Udonta

Yondu (Michael Rooker) is introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy as Peter Quill’s (Chris Pratt) adoptive father. He was supposed to deliver Peter to his birth father but saw him as a useful member of their team, so he kept him around. At first, it may seem like Yondu was just using Peter, but he does think of him as his son and proves that by sacrificing himself to save Peter in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2.

Yondu ends up being a somewhat reluctant hero in the first Guardians film but earns his anti-hero status in the second installment. He begins to redeem himself when the other Ravagers turn on him, and he has to work with Rocket and Groot to escape. His death is an ultimate hero’s sacrifice.

8 Hulk (Bruce Banner)

Bruce Banner (Edward Norton in 2008, Mark Ruffalo onwards) never wants to be bad, but the green guy is a different story. Hulk first shows up in his solo movie in 2008 but makes his MCU debut in The Avengers film years later. He is a reluctant hero in this film, scared of what he’s capable of. In Age of Ultron, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) is the only one who can calm him down when the green guy has taken over.

Bruce Banner himself is a good guy; he looks out for others and always tries to save the day. He tries to do the same as Hulk, but sometimes it’s out of his control, and he causes more harm than good. Bruce eventually learns to come to terms with the darkness inside him, and he can even live as Hulk without being angry all the time.

7 Nebula

Nebula (Karen Gillan) is an adopted daughter of Thanos who was always pitted against her sister Gamora (Zoe Saldaña). She eventually realizes that she actually loves her sister, which fuels her to change for the better.

Once Nebula comes to terms with the fact that Thanos was manipulating her to hate Gamora, she teams up with the powerful Avengers to stop him. Nebula is an unlikely hero, but that makes her all the more lovable in the eyes of the viewers. She remains straightforward and tactical, but that doesn't stop her from being just as heroic as the other Avengers.

6 Venom

Venom was introduced outside the MCU when he debuted as a villain in 2007’s Spider-Man 3. Venom is an alien symbiote that needs a host body, usually human, to survive. Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) is the first body he attaches himself to. When Parker eventually discards him, he bonds to Eddie Brock (Topher Grace).

Venom is a hero or a villain depending on who bonds with the symbiote. He wants to be good, but the alien often has selfish intentions and won’t always do what his host body wants. In Sony's Venom films, Eddie and Venom (both played by Tom Hardy) together create the perfect anti-hero. Eddie is a lost soul who needs guidance, and Venom is a childish alien who doesn’t want to be evil but also wants to feast on human flesh. They both desire to do better but are driven by their selfish desires.

5 Rocket Raccoon

Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) is a scrappy, gun-toting member of the Guardians. He starts as a criminal picking up bounties with the help of his friend and sidekick, Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel). They originally met Peter Quill while trying to capture him, and they only team up with him to share in the profit they could get for selling Quill's orb. When they find out that the orb is an infinity stone that could destroy the planet, Rocket proves he's among the smartest MCU heroes and reluctantly helps save the day.

Rocket never really wanted to be a hero, and even while slaying a beast, he steals some batteries to sell. He also loves to mess with others, like when he got Peter to take someone's leg during their jailbreak. Overall, Rocket has good intentions and does what’s right, but he doesn’t care how he does it, as long as he's having fun.

4 Bucky Barnes

Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) made his debut in Captain America: The First Avenger as Steve Rogers’ (Chris Evans) kind and brave best friend. He would always stand up for Steve and try to keep him out of trouble. In Steve's eyes, Bucky was a true hero when he went off to fight in WWII. The movie ended with what appeared to be Bucky falling to his death.

He wasn't the same when he was revealed to be alive in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. He had been brainwashed by Hydra and turned into The Winter Soldier, a killing machine. Eventually, he was able to escape, be free of his conditioning, and fight alongside The Avengers. Bucky was undoubtedly a good guy, but he never really shook his anti-hero status. He is still a trained assassin and struggles with his dark past. This is further emphasized in the MCU show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which shows Bucky delving into his issues through government-mandated therapy.

3 Loki Laufeyson

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) was introduced in Thor as the jealous younger brother of the titular hero, making moves to steal Asgard's throne. He made his next appearance in The Avengers as the main villain. It’s hard to argue if Loki is completely redeemable after the attack in New York, but his redemption arc proves he at least is making an effort.

Loki changed significantly during Thor: The Dark World, especially after losing his mother. He teamed up with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) to save Asgard, and the movie ended with Thor thinking his brother had died. He came back in Thor: Ragnarok as an unpredictable ally. He proved that he does love his brother and has good intentions, although he was sometimes selfish. His journey came to a heroic end at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War when he tried to trick Thanos (Josh Brolin) and was killed. Through the series, Loki, fans get a look at the anti-hero's wild multiversal experiences, which will likely have some explosive consequences for the rest of the MCU films.

2 Deadpool (Wade Wilson)

Deadpool, aka Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds), starts as a mercenary for hire. In an attempt to cure his cancer in Deadpool, Wade agrees to be a part of an experiment that leaves him disfigured and left for dead. He emerges as Deadpool and from then on has one goal, to find and kill Francis (Ed Skrein), the man who did this to him.

He's badgered by Colussus (voiced by Stefan Kapičić) to join the X-Men and use his mutant genes for good, but he refuses. The battle ends with Deadpool killing Francis despite Colussus pleading with him not to. Wilson promises to be more heroic next time and has to prove that in Deadpool 2, where he reluctantly joins the X-Men after his fiancé's death, saying that she would have wanted him to. Wilson forms the X-Force and almost sacrifices himself to save Russel (Julian Dennison), a young mutant.

1 Wolverine (Logan)

Logan, or the Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), is the gruff, cigar-smoking mutant who is a favorite amongst X-Men fans. His retractable adamantium claws lead him to have the upper hand in most battles. He is first introduced in X-Men and reluctantly joins the team to help save Rogue and stop Magneto.

Although Wolverine’s actions show him as more of a hero than anything else, he is a dark, sad character who tends to keep to himself. He also has no problem shedding some blood to save the day, giving him true anti-hero status. With Jackman returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, only time will tell how his story will impact the franchise.

