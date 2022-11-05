Dwayne Johnson-starrer Black Adam hit the screens last October 21, and it has indeed changed the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe. He plays the titular character of Black Adam, a reborn version of the supervillain who died in the fictional country of Kandahq.

RELATED: 15 Best Black Adam Comic Book Covers Ranked

Unlike superhero movies that show how morally correct or courageous the protagonist is, antihero movies are slightly different. They are quite relatable because they point to the fact that our world is made of many shades of gray. They focus on how the protagonists are persevering despite their flaws. Since Black Adam has shined a light on antihero movies, here are some classic movies where the protagonist has a mean streak.

'Deadpool' (2016)

Deadpool features an eponymous protagonist who is strong, witty, and also has special healing abilities. The movie is arguably one of the funniest movies in the antihero genre, and huge credits for that go to the writing and Ryan Reynolds' performance. The movie has a lot of violence and intense action, but it is also full of jokes and irony. Despite the intensity and action, it doesn't have a very serious vibe.

Because of his personality traits and mutant abilities, Deadpool can be considered a super antihero. Although Deadpool started off as a supervillain, he became an antihero when he fought alongside Wolverine and many of the Avengers.

'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Mad Max: Fury Road is a post-apocalyptic action movie with a story that runs pretty deep. Before the nuclear holocaust, Max Rockatansky was a righteous cop. He is still loyal to those whom he cares for, but he has to kill to survive in the wasteland. His family has died, and he has no destination to go to. So, he wanders all by himself in the hot desert.

Although he's seen committing several heroic acts, there are instances in the movie where his antiheroic qualities are shown as well. For example, he was hesitant to help the women who were captured by Immortan Joe, but things change later on. Max would do anything for his gain, but he also would never harm the ones close to him.

'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

One of the reasons why antiheroic protagonists are so loved is that their characters are extremely likable, even if they're horrible. Jordan Belfort from The Wolf of Wall Street is an excellent example of such an antihero. He tricks people into investing and makes a lot of money from it. He's greedy and unapologetic, but he can talk you into buying anything.

RELATED: Crime & No Punishment: 10 Criminal Characters Who Got Away With It

Leonardo DiCaprio brilliantly portrays Jordan Belfort, and it is something that will be remembered for a very long time. The movie subtly delivers a very wise message – sometimes, the best thing to do would be to take a step back. Jordan Belfort didn't do that and paid the price for it.

'American Psycho' (2000)

Image via Lions Gate Entertainment

American Psycho is one of the best antihero movies from the 2000s. Patrick Bateman is the result of consumerism going too far. It gets uncomfortable, but it proves that a wealthy and greedy investment banker with uncontrollable bloodlust makes for a great antihero. Although he tries his best to hide his darker side by blending in with his materialistic lifestyle and fitness regimen, he can't help but give in.

RELATED: The 35 Best Horror Comedies Of All Time

Christian Bale's finest performance, American Psycho highlights how double-sided human nature is. The movie had been a topic of controversies, and it was also largely misinterpreted by fans. Unlike other protagonists of antihero movies, Patrick Bateman doesn't have any redeeming features. During the day, he's a charming but smug investment banker, but he becomes a sadistic killer during the night.

'Scarface' (1983)

Brian De Palma's Scarface ticks off every single box for an amazing antihero movie, and nobody could do justice to the role of Tony Montana more than Al Pacino. The movie is a rags-to-riches story with a lot of downfalls. Tony is the good guy initially, but he develops negative traits on his rise to power, eventually leading to his descent.

Tony climbs up the ladders of organized crime and ends up becoming a reckless big-shot gangster who has everything, but deep down, he still has issues. Al Pacino delivers a power-packed performance, and the movie leaves a very deep message: People need people like Tony Montana to blame for all the bad things that happen in society.

'The Suicide Squad' (2021)

Image via Warner Bros

The Suicide Squad is a movie about a team of anti-villains and antiheroes who are serving their sentences at the Belle Reve Penitentiary. They have to carry out a world-saving mission in return for shortening their sentences. What makes this movie so exciting is how it dives into the complexities and imperfections of the characters, paying special attention to villains like other movies do to their heroes.

RELATED: 10 DC Characters That Would Be Perfect For A Future 'Suicide Squad'

The characters have huge moral complexes. For instance, the Peacemaker will protect his country at any cost, even if it requires him to kill his teammates. He doesn't care how many men, women, or children he has to kill to keep the peace. The team is full of characters who are considered villains, but their choices and their conditions are what put them there in the first place.

'Joker' (2019)

Image via Warner Bros.

Joaquin Phoenix delivered an Oscar-winning performance in Todd Phillips' Joker. The Joker is Batman's nemesis, and until this movie, he was often seen in Batman comics and movies as an antagonist. The narrative of this movie is very different from that of the classic antihero movies. It shows how Arthur Fleck, a failed comedian and clown, became the Joker, a criminal mastermind.

RELATED: From Heath Ledger to Jared Leto: The 8 Best Jokers, Ranked

The Joker can also be considered an anti-anti-hero. The character is unique in a negative way since he is dark, pessimistic, and riddled with issues. But all he wants is applause and appreciation, and he doesn't care even if that comes from a mob. All these conditions made him a vigilante like Batman, but they're not on the same side. It will be very exciting to see how things unfold in the next installment of Joker.

'Logan' (2017)

Logan focuses on the titular character, a man who has led a violent life. Now, he's wondering what all that was worth and if he has accomplished anything out of it. He's old, he's tired, his healing abilities have slowed down, and he's in need of money to maintain his aging process.

Logan is largely considered to be one of the best X-Men movies. The movie shows the current mindset of Logan. He doesn't really look back to the days when he used to save the world, and he does feel guilty because he believes that once you kill someone, it stays with you for the rest of your life. Hugh Jackman does a brilliant job of showing the vulnerable side of the invincible Wolverine.

'The Godfather Part II' (1974)

Image via Paramount

Michael Corleone in The Godfather Part II is among the coldest antiheroes of all time. He starts off by looking down at the family business, but circumstances force him to join it. Not only does he become everything he frowned upon, but he also surpasses his father's ruthlessness.

Michael's journey has been perfectly created, and Al Pacino brings all the intensity and chaotic energy into his role. Michael is an antihero with many good qualities, but he's also flawed, ruthless, and despicable. Despite all those things, you can't help but root for him.

'The Dark Knight' (2008)

The Dark Knight isn't a simple story about good and evil. Batman isn't Gotham's knight in shining armor, but he's surely the antihero Gotham deserves. He's flawed and reluctant, but regardless of that, he's the one who always saves the day. He's resourceful, but it is clear that he doesn't save the day because he likes doing it.

While the Joker's actions trigger a moral dilemma in his enemies, Batman is trying to walk the thin line between a superhero and a villain. He's trying to save the people, but being blamed for deaths and called a vigilante. The story is intense and engaging, and Heath Ledger and Christian Bale's performances are incredible.

NEXT: Every DC Extended Universe Movie Ranked from Worst to Best