Plenty of comedy movies intend to give viewers a relaxing and easygoing experience. After all, humor can be therapeutic, and after a hard day's work, perhaps the last thing many want is to watch something challenging, lofty, or stressful. That's what horror, thriller, or even some action movies are for; they often provide an entirely different emotional experience than what's expected from a typical comedy.

But it might also be boring if every single comedy aspired to be easygoing or relaxing. Indeed, there are countless examples of great comedies that spice their jokes and humorous moments with feelings of suspense and even dread. The following movies all do this well; none are horror movies, but they excel as comedies that could also work as thrillers, intense psychological dramas, or both. These pictures might be very funny, but they can also be surprisingly stressful, providing novel emotional experiences.

10 'After Hours' (1985)

Scorsese's underrated comedy

While Martin Scorsese has numerous movies with fascinating villains, the antagonist of After Hours seems to be the protagonist's own bad luck. Perhaps it's the world at large that's the villain here, with one man's attempts to go on a late-night date quickly turning into a surreal nightmare. New York City at night has rarely been scarier than it's depicted here, with much of the film feeling like a fever dream.

Yet After Hours is also pitch-perfect as a dark comedy. An increasing escalation in chaos and cosmic bad luck is simultaneously funny and squirm-inducing. Anyone who thinks Scorsese can only make gangster movies or historical dramas needs to check out After Hours as soon as possible because it excellently demonstrates his warped yet compelling sense of humor.

9 'Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)' (2014)

Iñárritu's Oscar-winning triumph

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) sets its sights on satirizing superhero movies, the state of cinema in the early 21st century, film critics, and the lengths some actors go to for their craft. It does this through Michael Keaton's Riggan Thomson, a struggling actor attempting to mend aspects of his life. While preparing for a Broadway play's opening night, Riggan is haunted by his old, most famous role, the titular superhero, Birdman.

While not a thriller in the traditional sense, Birdman is an in-depth psychological drama, and the way it's presented can be both exciting and nerve-wracking. The ambitious Alejandro Gonzélez Iñárritu stages it like a continuous shot, making events feel chaotic and non-stop and forcing the viewer to see things from its main character's increasingly fragmented and off-kilter POV. Its unexpected virtue is its constant tension, and it's one of the most memorable things about the entire film.

Watch on Max

8 'Shiva Baby' (2020)

Seligman's classic-in-the-making

Intense without being a horror movie, Shiva Baby largely takes place inside a single house over a short timeframe. Its protagonist is a college student who feels out of sorts emotionally and is dreading attending the titular shiva, a period of mourning/event following a funeral. She spends most of the movie being harassed by family members and seeing various aspects of her life continually close to getting exposed, which could lead to disaster.

On paper, the plot might not sound like it would inspire dread or intense discomfort. However, Shiva Baby is a surprising rollercoaster of a movie with the kind of sustained suspense that would probably even unnerve Alfred Hitchcock. The film entices its audience to laugh at it because it's uncomfortable, doing that kind of rare and cringe comedy exceedingly well. Its brief runtime of 78 minutes at least means viewers won't have to feel bad for too long.

Watch on Max

7 'Brazil' (1985)

Gilliam's dystopian sci-fi comedy

Standing as an all-time great science fiction movie, Terry Gilliam's Brazil finds humor in an otherwise nightmarish dystopian society. It's such a chaotic film that trying to summarize the plot feels futile, beyond saying that it revolves around a hapless man whose life slowly falls apart. He starts the film daydreaming often, though these dreams get increasingly more bizarre, as does the world around him.

Eventually, the barrier between dream and reality collapses entirely, allowing audiences to feel as intellectually and emotionally broken as the protagonist himself. Brazil's one of the most Kafkaesque movies of all time, and though its sheer intensity and constant confusing scenes can make it a troubling and frustrating film, such qualities do ultimately feel intentional on Gilliam's part.

6 'Happiness' (1998)

Solondz's disturbing exercise in taboo

Image via Good Machine

Like Brazil, Todd Solondz's Happiness feels incredibly difficult to summarize. It's not so much because the events are incomprehensible but more because of how dark some of the thematic content is. Happiness is a movie that aims to inspire anything but the titular emotion, as it's about a group of people who are all struggling with different issues - many being taboo in nature.

As such, Happiness is a disturbing yet non-violent movie because of what it explores, more so than what it visually depicts - indeed, many scenes are traumatic and disturbing. Still, it serves as a very dark comedy, arguably making those dramatic elements stand out even more strikingly. The result is a film that you viewers won't forget, once seen... even if they might very much want to.

5 'The King of Comedy' (1982)

Scorsese and De Niro at their prime

Image via 20th Century Studios

Robert De Niro's career is full of triumphs, but his turn in The King of Comedy still manages to stand out. In the film, he plays a man named Rupert Pupkin, who wants to achieve fame and success as a stand-up comedian, no matter the cost. He becomes obsessed with his idol, a talk show host played by Jerry Lewis, trying to inch his way into the life of this man in increasingly unsettling and difficult-to-watch ways.

Another great comedy in Martin Scorsese's remarkable filmography, The King of Comedy doesn't often feel like it's trying to be funny. Some might find the humor here, and it does include stand-up as a big part of its story. But others might find the crime/thriller elements and Pupkin's deranged intensity more comparable to Taxi Driver than any other (more comedy-focused) movie released around this time.

Watch on Plex

4 'Wild Tales' (2014)

Szifron's black comedy anthology

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

A stand-out non-English language film from the 2010s, Wild Tales lives up to its title and then some. It's one of the most consistent anthology movies in recent memory, telling half a dozen stories featuring seemingly everyday people clash and normal situations quickly turn horrific. It's a dark and cynical look at the uglier side of human nature, but it's also willing to explore such things with comedy, too.

Although perhaps not to everyone's taste, Wild Tales is perfect for anyone who appreciates dark humor and genuine thrills. It's impeccably well-made, each story feels unique and unpredictable, and stressful moments aside, it's quite easy to watch and get wrapped up in. Spanish cinema delivered several modern classics throughout the 2010s, and Wild Tales is another entry into this ever-expanding canon.

Watch on Starz

3 'In Bruges' (2008)

McDonagh's bleak look at criminal life

Image via Focus Features

In Bruges is the kind of movie that's extremely funny until it's not. It feels purposefully jarring when first watched, but the transition from a breezy, hang-out movie starring two hitmen to what's ultimately a tragedy is well-done and balanced. There are hints at more serious things to come early on, and then all the humorous character moments from the first hour inevitably make the drama more striking when it finally hits.

All these qualities make In Bruges a highlight of the 2000s and the film that put writer/director Martin McDonagh on the map. Though his later efforts often combine tragic and comedic elements, few feel quite as suspenseful or explosive as this 2008 pitch-black comedy. In Bruges is a crime/comedy that also happens to be dark, tense, and rather sad. What else can be asked from a movie?

Watch on Starz

2 'The Player' (1992)

Altman's satirical take on showbusiness

Image Via Fine Line Pictures

One of many notable Robert Altman films, and easily one of his most popular, The Player is a satirical look at the American film industry at the end of the 20th century. Its main character is Griffin Mill, a studio executive played by Tim Robbins. Mill spends his days in meetings, turning down more screenplays than he approves and sends into production. Things get tense when the protagonist starts receiving death threats from an unknown person, presumably a writer whom he wronged in the past.

Paranoia, crime, and police investigations ensue, making The Player go from something lightly comedic and satirical into something much darker, particularly in the second half. But Altman warns viewers about this at the start; after all, during the film's impressive long-take opening, characters make references to classic nail-biters like Rope and Touch of Evil.

Watch on Max

1 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (2019)

Tarantino's love letter to 1960s Hollywood

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood might be the most consistently funny Quentin Tarantino movie. It pairs its humor with a bittersweet farewell to Hollywood's Golden Age, but it still has an incredibly relaxed atmosphere, following the exploits of and friendship between aging actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his loyal, often ruthless stuntman, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt).

Things get more intense towards the film's climax, given the story's set during 1969, and numerous scenes focus on the late Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie). Events thankfully turn out differently in Tarantino's vision of the 1960s, with the film presenting a fairytale-like take on what was, in reality, a horrifically tragic event. The suspense leading to such subversion is palpable, making Once Upon a Time in Hollywood funny and relaxed yet also intense and violent. It's a thrilling and unpredictable movie, as expected from Tarantino.

Watch on Starz

NEXT: The Best Movie from Every Year of the 2010s, According to Letterboxd