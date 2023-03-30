Ever since she first graced the big screen in the period horror The Witch, one of A24's best horror films, Anya Taylor-Joy showed audiences why she was meant for stardom. She is an actress who fully embodies her characters, from her piercing gaze to her melodic voice, she commands the viewer's attention whether on the big screen or on television streaming.

Despite having worked for less than a decade, she has made a name for herself thanks to her roles in both small budget cult films, but it was her role as chess master Beth Harmon that catapulted her into stardom. Audiences will see (or hear) her next as Princess Peach in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and later on starring in the highly anticipated Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa.

10 Last Night in Soho (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

From director Edgar Wright, Last Night in Soho is a psychological horror about Eloise Turner (Thomasin McKenzie), a young woman enrolled in fashion school with abilities to connect to the unseen. She begins having dreams and visions of the enigmatic 60s woman Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy) whose aspiration of becoming a singer splinter into something much darker and dangerous that begins following Eloise in her real life.

This dizzying tale of nostalgic glitz and glamour contrasted with horrifying realities of the past is brought to life by its performances from the main roles of two women connected across time. Anya Taylor Joy brings a strength and duality to the role of Sandie, and she also recorded a cover of Petula Clark's song "Downtown" for the film.

9 Split (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 78%

Starring James McAvoy in the role of a man with an exaggerated fictional version of Dissociative Identity Disorder, Split follows as one of his alters kidnaps three young girls who try to escape as they interact with his different alters, one of who is a dangerous creature with superhuman abilities.

Anya Taylor-Joy played the role of Casey Cooke, one of the kidnapped teenagers who have to escape. This movie became one of the highest grossing horror movies of the past decade, however it received criticism for portraying people with Dissociative Identity Disorder as violent, which many experts agree is an inaccurate and harmful notion.

8 Thoroughbreds (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

In this mid-budget black comedy thriller upper class high schooler Lily (Anya Taylor-Joy) is paid to hang out with her former childhood best friend Amanda (The House of the Dragon's Olivia Cooke), who cannot experience emotions. With Lily's stepfather constantly antagonizing her, they hatch a plan to get rid of him at any cost.

Thoroughbreds was received well by critics who praised the writing of its nuanced and complex main female characters. With the late Anton Yelchin in a supporting role, this film features excellent performances from its cast that shine with the intelligence of the script.

7 Emma (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

Adapted from Jane Austen's novel of the same name, Emma stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the affluent and elegant Emma Woodhouse who entertains herself by playing matchmaker with those around her. The film follows as she befriends sweet Harriet, played by Pearl's Mia Goth, and she tries to set her up, and deals with feelings of her own.

While this Regency-era period romantic comedy is very different from Anya Taylor-Joy's usual horror films, she is splendid in the role, playing the mischievous and clever character with ease. The film was praised for its costuming and makeup in particular, being nominated for two Academy Awards because of it.

6 The Menu (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

In The Menu Anya Taylor-Joy plays Margot, a young woman accompanying her date Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) to a high-end restaurant on a private island where they will be subjected to the Head Chef's Slowik's (Ralph Fiennes) cynical deadly games. Along with the rest of the wealthy patrons, Margot will have to fight to survive the meal.

This dark comedy horror film featured an ensemble cast as the restaurant's varied rich patrons and dutiful employees, with Anya Taylor-Joy's Margot as the outsider who had no interest in playing along with the games of the ultrarich, a role originally attached to Emma Stone. The film received a positive reception due to its performances as well as its dark humor.

5 The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

From Netflix and The Jim Henson Company comes The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, an epic fantasy television series made as a prequel to the 1982 film The Dark Crystal. Set on the planet of Thra, it tells the story of three Gelflings, Rian, Brea and Deet as they uncover a secret about their rulers that puts their entire planet at risk.

Anya Taylor-Joy voices Brea, princess of one of the tribes in the planet of Thra and like all other characters she is brought to life by intricately designed puppets. This series received widespread acclaim from both fans of the original film and new viewers thanks to its gorgeous design and clever puppeteering.

4 The Witch (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

The Witch is a stunning folk horror film set in the 1630s New England following a family of English settlers who are banished from their Puritan settlement over a religious conflict. As they live a reclusive life next to a forest evil forces from the woods begin to meddle in their family life, causing tension.

Anya Taylor-Joy plays Thomasin, the eldest daughter who is caught in the middle of the sinister forces that threaten her family. This was her first ever movie role, as well as Robert Egger's directorial debut, and it is a hauntingly sinister watch that relies on atmosphere and tension for its scares.

3 The Northman (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Based on the legend of King Amleth, the historical action thriller The Northman follows the Viking prince Amleth as he sets himself on a quest of rage and revenge. When his uncle kills his father and takes off with his mother he escapes with his life, and swears to avenge his family, making mystic allies and brutal enemies in his journey of vengeance.

Anya Taylor-Joy plays Olga of the Birch Forest, a woman he meets in his journey who he develops a relationship with who has a cunning mind and mystic abilities. This epic film was inspired by Norse Mythology and features excellent performances from the entire cast, an impeccable art direction and thrilling Viking fight scenes.

2 Peaky Blinders (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

This historical crime drama is centered around the Peaky Blinders, a crime gang operating in Birmingham, England in the direct aftermath of the First World War. Led by the ambition of their leader Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, the blinders set their sights on expanding their domain and power in the city and beyond.

The series ran for 6 seasons, and it was in the fifth when Anya Taylor-Joy joined the cast in a main role as Gina Gray, the ambitious and scheming wife of Michael Gray, a member of the Peaky Blinders. It received widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike who enjoyed the riveting and stylish program.

1 The Queen's Gambit (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

The Queen's Gambit set in the mid 50s and 60s follows the chess prodigy Beth Harmon, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, as she navigates growing up and rising through the ranks of the chess world. As she hones her skills and rises in competitions she faces struggles in her relationships and addiction, jeopardizing her game.While the actress was already known this series was what truly catapulted her into stardom by playing the smart and alluring Beth in an outstanding role for her young age . For her performance she was nominated for many accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award, and she won a Golden Globe, a Critic's Choice Television Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

