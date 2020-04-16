The Best Apocalypse Movies of All Time

In these uncertain times, you may find yourself thinking about the apocalypse more often than usual. That’s not to say the world is ending, but a global pandemic will, uh, change how you think about things pretty quickly. And while some may find that the kinds of movies they want to watch right now are comfort films or adventure movies—something to take their mind off the day-to-day—some may want to go the opposite direction. Just immerse themselves in cinema that reflects the world we’re living in right now, or one we’re heading towards.

To that end, we here at Collider put our heads together to come up with the definitive list of the best apocalypse movies ever made. These films may offer a glimpse at what’s ahead, they may be full of pointers for how to navigate society after a global catastrophe, and more often than not they’re an exaggerated look at what would happen if the world just went to hell. But we can guarantee one thing: they’re all worth watching.

Our criteria for selecting “apocalypse” movies were films in which the world has gone through some sort of catastrophic event. So this ranges from the extreme of Mad Max: Fury Road to a more subtly changed world (if we could’ve put The Leftovers on here, we would have).

But all of these films have something to say not just about the world we could be living in, but the one we’re living in now—pandemic or no. So peruse our list of the best apocalypse movies below, and get to preppin’.