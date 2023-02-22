Bill and Frank From 'The Last of Us' and 9 More End of the World Love Stories

From the unforgettable The Walking Dead television series to the record-breaking The Last of Us show inspired by the popular video game, people love dystopian-apocalypse TV and movies. Even more than that, viewers love a romance against the tragic backdrop of the end of the world.

Throughout the years there have been just as many iconic couples in apocalyptic media as there has been apocalyptic media. From Rick and Michonne to Bill and Frank, there’s a meant-to-be couple to swoon over in between those nail-biting moments of anticipation while watching a dystopian movie or show.

10 Penny and Dodge, 'Seeking a Friend for the End of the World' (2012)

A seemingly mismatched couple who find each other as the world is facing impending destruction by asteroid, Penny (Kiera Knightley) and her neighbor Dodge (Steve Carrell) begin to travel together to find his former sweetheart after his wife leaves him. They pair up and take a road trip with these goals in mind, but will have many life-changing experiences along the way.

The two represent a very odd pairing who may not have gotten together if not for the apocalyptic scenario around them. Despite this, their friendship and blossoming romance is sweet to watch in Seeking a Friend for the End of the World. Viewers will appreciate the romantic-comedy aspects of this apocalypse drama.

9 Clarke and Lexa, 'The 100' (2014-2020)

In the series The 100, which is based on the books by Kass Morgan, the main character Clarke (Eliza Taylor) of the Sky People eventually comes face-to-face with the enemy Grounders that her people consistently fight off. Their leader is Lexa (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and the two characters start off as enemies before developing a romance. It is a slow burn, and the series is great for fans of science fiction and dystopian stories.

A fan-loved couple, Clarke and Lexa ultimately end up being each other’s greatest loves after being mortal enemies. Their love persists through ups and downs and disagreements, and their romance has broken many fans’ hearts over the years.

8 Cassie and Cole, '12 Monkeys' (2015-2018)

Based on the 1995 movie, the 12 Monkeys television series follows James Cole (Aaron Stanford), who comes from an apocalyptic future in the year 2043. He is on a mission to change the course of history in order to stop that future apocalypse that will wipe out all of humanity. His main sidekick in this is virologist Dr. Cassandra Railly (Amanda Schull), who often struggles with the morals of their task.

Cassie and Cole race against time to save humanity from meeting their doomed future. Along the way, the two fall for each other and experience a romance for the ages. Despite the obstacles they have to overcome, they do get their happy ending, which is rare in apocalyptic settings and great for viewers who love a happily ever after.

7 Jim and Selena, '28 Days Later' (2002)

In a world plagued by a Rage Virus, effectively a somewhat-unique take on the zombie virus, viewers follow characters Jim (Cillian Murphy) and Selena (Naomie Harris) fighting for survival with a host of other people, some who don’t make it. Their romance is a slow burn, with many events taking place before it even begins to develop.

Jim and Selena’s romance is a sweet one amidst a horrific backdrop. 28 Days Later is perfect for fans of slow burn romances and action-packed zombie apocalypse films. It is also an underrated work starring the talented Cillian Murphy, who will appear in the upcoming Oppenheimer film.

6 Columbus and Wichita, 'Zombieland' (2009)

The post-apocalyptic ensemble comedy Zombieland features Jessie Eisenberg as Columbus, who is trying to get to his family in Ohio. Along the way he meets Twinkie-loving Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) and close-knit sisters Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin). The pair all use place names instead of their real names, and travel together. Wichita and Columbus have a blossoming romance throughout the hilarious film.

Columbus lives by a strict set of survival rules, and Wichita doesn’t mess around about her little sister. The two don’t seem to mind each other’s quirks and it makes them an endearing pair. It’s rare to find love, but even rarer in the middle of the zombie apocalypse. Woody Harrelson most recently starred in the critically-acclaimed film Triangle of Sadness.

5 Glenn and Maggie, 'The Walking Dead' (2010-2022)

The widely-popular The Walking Dead featured a multitude of sweet pairings, and one of the sweetest was Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan). The two cross paths when Glenn, as part of a group with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), end up on her family’s farm. The two are immediately drawn to each other and it doesn’t take long for their romance to develop.

Though they are a more tragic pairing, their love story was a fan favorite and even produced a child. A sense of normalcy not often seen in apocalypse settings, and viewers loved their dynamic. Their story is proof that it’s best to hold on tight to what you have and cherish it, especially at the end of the world. Viewers can watch Steven Yeun in Jordan Peele's film Nope. Additionally, Lauren Cohan will star as Maggie in a TWD spin-off releasing June this year.

4 Will and Katie, 'Colony' (2016-2018)

The television series Colony is set in a dystopian future Los Angeles, which is trapped under an extraterrestrial military regime after what is only referred to as The Arrival. Citizens either cooperate or rebel, and married couple FBI agent Will (Josh Holloway) and Katie (Sarah Wayne Callies) must pick one side in order to get their son Bram (Alex Neustaedter) back. The series follows the couple as they live under the regime and like many others, are tasked with making difficult choices for survival.

This is a unique yet haunting take on this genre, but Will and Katie’s relationship is epic for many reasons and viewers will surely enjoy their love story. Though the show was left on some sad cliffhangers, they were still a strong couple during the course of their relationship. Their story is a testament to how an apocalypse can tear a family apart.

3 Till and Audrey, 'Snowpiercer' (2020-2022)

Snowpiercer is based on the original 2013 film but set around 5 years before it in the year 2026. In the series, the world is experiencing a new ice age and humanity is left continually traveling on an endlessly moving train. In this unique take on the apocalypse genre, Bess Till (Mickey Sumner), a security worker on the train and Miss Audrey (Lena Hall), the madam of the Nightcar eventually develop a romantic relationship.

It is a slow burn for sure, with the two characters not coming into contact for a while and Bess even being in a different relationship prior to meeting Audrey. However, their romance is a sweet one worth the wait. Viewers will appreciate their loyalty to one another and how they help each other heal.

2 Rick and Michonne, 'The Walking Dead' (2010-2022)

Perhaps the most iconic couple from The Walking Dead universe, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) meet early on in the show and work together in order to survive. When the two eventually develop a romance years after Rick lost his wife, they become quite the power couple, a force to be reckoned with. The two will stop at nothing to keep each other and their family safe.

Their blended family and devotion to each other is admirable and viewers noticed. Their shared love and their formidable fighting and survival skills make them a true power couple. This is a couple that cannot be kept apart, and anyone who messes with them should be worried, and Rick and Michonne will reappear in a new spin-off releasing 2024.

1 Bill and Frank, 'The Last of Us' (2023-)

In the midst of a heartbreaking and isolating zombie apocalypse based on The Last of Us video game, two men stumble upon each other by chance and develop a decade long love story. Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) meet when Frank falls into one of Bill’s lain traps, and Bill surprisingly agrees to feed him instead of turn him away. This starts their unexpected yet long-lasting relationship.

Finding love changed Bill, an anti-social apocalypse prepper who was happy on his own until Frank turned up. Their love story shows that love can survive and thrive even in the most dire of situations, even for Bill and Frank at the end of the world, and how love may be what makes living through those circumstances worth it.

