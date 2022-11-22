Scientists, conspirers, and the average Joe have all debated it: capitalism, climate change, aliens, robots, or superbugs? No matter who or what is blamed, the result is always the same: the end of the world is nigh. Humans are obsessed with the apocalypse but unwilling to do much to stop it. They do, however, enjoy watching it all burn on the big screen.

RELATED: The Problematic Politics Of Disaster Movies

Humanity’s urge for survival is strong, and movies about civilization’s collapse usually revolve around the people trying to prevent it, or the people trying to survive it. Viewers are given a venue for exploring extreme hypotheticals: does morality have any place in the apocalypse? Movie lovers opening to asking themselves this question are invited to peruse the most popular films about the end of the world, or how it was averted, according to users on Letterboxd.

‘Interstellar’ (2014)

Famine and drought have plagued Earth, making it uninhabitable. Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway star as astronauts braving interstellar travel through a newly discovered wormhole in search of a planet that could sustain human life.

Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar engages viewers’ dread in two brilliant ways: by confronting them with the inevitability of Earth’s destruction, and by suggesting the sole solution lies in the infinite, unknowable horror of outer space. In its cerebral, thought-provoking way, it dared to ask hard questions and dared even bigger to leave them unanswered. Interstellar’s end times are human-engineered, but so too, it hopes, is its salvation. This film is a tribute to human ingenuity.

‘28 Days Later’ (2002)

Set twenty-eight days after a viral outbreak, Jim (Cillian Murphy) wakes up from a coma, alone in an abandoned hospital. He’s terrified to learn London is deserted, and then terrified to learn that it isn’t. Luckily, he’s saved from zombies by Selena (Naomie Harris) and Mark (Noah Huntley), but their news of month-long mass carnage is bleak, and humanity’s inner savagery is on full display.

From director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland, 28 Days Later proves that fear is contagious. It tears down illusions of safety, so the survivors feel especially vulnerable. But like any good apocalyptic movie, it’s not really about the end of the world. It’s never about the loss of billions, it’s about the sliver of hope that comes afterward. It’s the rebirth, the hope that life goes on. Life finds a way.

‘The Cabin in The Woods’ (2011)

Five college friends (including Chris Hemsworth) are preparing for a weekend away at a cabin in the woods. It is revealed to the audience that two men, Sitterson (Richard Jenkins) and Hadley (Bradley Whitford), are drugging them and monitoring them through hidden cameras. There are secret cameras in the cabin as well.

Unbeknownst to the college students, they’ve been groomed for a blood sacrifice, and their unknowing actions chose the method of their demise. If the sacrifice is not completed, humanity will be destroyed. Disguised as an unpredictable horror film, The Cabin in The Woods is a gateway to the end of the world. If the final girl refuses to die, she dooms everyone else. The stakes are high, and when humanity is judged for its worthiness, it often comes up short.

‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ (1991)

In the future, machines battle humans for control of the planet, and ultimately, survival. Skynet, a supercomputer, sends a T-1000 robot back in time to kill ten-year-old John Connor (Edward Furlong) before he can grow up to lead the human resistance. The T-1000 is powerful, but it will have to fight John’s badass mom Sarah (Linda Hamilton) and the original, reformed, Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) to get to him.

Almost any work of science fiction that focuses on robots or AI ultimately concludes that the robots will inevitably resolve to bring humans to extinction. Objectively, humans can’t even say the robots are wrong. Yet hubris will always push humans to invent their own demise. At least in giving audiences the Terminator, director James Cameron has leveled the playing field and given viewers a reason to hope.

‘Melancholia’ (2011)

On the night of her extravagant wedding to Michael (Alexander Skarsgard), Justine (Kirsten Dunst) struggles to be happy. Her controlling sister Claire (Charlotte Gainsbourg) deals with keeping the guests in line. An astrological incident on the wedding day is later explained to be rogue blue planet Melancholia, shooting through the solar system. Scientists are predicting it will miss colliding with Earth, but at the viewing party, Claire fears impending disaster while Justine adopts an eerie calm.

Because of Justine’s depression, her later sense of calm feels all the more foreboding. Apocalyptic movies from the 90s loved to send big rocks hurtling toward Earth, but Melancholia is no Armageddon. Director Lars von Trier’s existential exercise juxtaposes two opposing events and creates a visceral visual representation of depression. While most agree that mass annihilation is devastating, von Trier suggests that not everyone will mourn the end of the world.

‘Shaun Of The Dead’ (2004)

A lazy electronics salesman (Simon Pegg) and his even lazier roommate (Nick Frost) will have to actually get off the couch and rise to the occasion when they’re rudely interrupted by the zombie apocalypse in the hilarious movie, Shaun of the Dead.

Director Edgar Wright reinvigorated the genre with a brilliant balance of thrills and satire. For viewers imagining a future in which they might also be threatened by zombies or some other form of serious infection, the film provided some important cathartic laughter and a rare glimpse of how to survive apocalypse with one’s best mate and the local pub.

‘This Is The End’ (2013)

A bunch of actors and Hollywood celebrities, including friends Jay Baruchel and Seth Rogen, are partying it up at James Franco’s house when the Biblical apocalypse hits, immediately killing Michael Cera, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Kevin Hart, and more. The survivors hunker down in Franco’s house, but Danny McBride shows up and predictably makes things worse. They eventually venture out to watch the world burn.

It's strange that a raunchy comedy is the movie that tackles The Rapture as predicted by the Book of Revelations, but what else could combine a demonically possessed Jonah Hill, a despicable Michael Cera, a sex slave Channing Tatum, and an enthusiastic pack of cannibals and still make audiences cry from laughing. And when a few worthy survivors ascend to Heaven and are treated to a Backstreet Boys concert, This Is The End is also the film to offer the most overt slice of hope.

‘Children Of Men’ (2006)

In 2027 London, it’s been 18 years since humans have successfully reproduced. With human extinction imminent, Britain is still functioning but has turned into a police state, shunting immigrants into refugee camps. Theo (Clive Owens) is tasked with getting a young woman to the coast. Theo’s mission is probably deadly, and their destination may not even exist, but the risk is worth it because Kee (Clare-Hope Ashitey) carries hope with her.

Director Alfonso Cuaron’s Children of Men is bleak, almost unbearably so. The grubby backdrop matches the film’s cynical conditions. The film is most soul-crushing as it draws uncomfortable parallels between real life and its themes of immigration and border control. But it’s also spirit-lifting, daring to be achingly optimistic as it constantly seeks humanity in others.

‘The World’s End’ (2013)

Gary (Simon Pegg) assembles his four childhood friends (including Nick Frost and Martin Freeman) in an attempt to recreate a marathon pub crawl they first attempted twenty years ago. Dragging them back to their hometown, the pub crawl involves 12 stops, ending at The World’s End, but just a few drinks in, they discover that the townspeople have been replaced by alien blanks.

Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg, and Nick Frost reunite once again for another look at the end of the world as we know it. Though the instinct is to merely drink their cares away, human resilience is surprisingly strong. They may chase away the alien instigator, but the blanks left behind reboot, creating a new world order.

‘Dr. Strangelove’ (1964)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb is about a paranoid American general who’s about to press the big red button on the Soviet Union, which would of course trigger a nuclear holocaust. A war room full of frantic, bumbling politicians try to recall the attack and avoid the Soviet doom’s day device.

Kubrick’s film is perfection, hitting its stride as it embraces the bomb’s complete annihilative capability. Biting satire and nightmarish black comedy illustrate the illusion of control and confronts a military-induced apocalypse by laughing at its absurd plausibility.

NEXT: Post-Apocalyptic Movies Without Zombies