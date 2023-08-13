The Big Picture

  • Daybreak offers a humorous take on the apocalypse, balancing laughs with a touch of sorrow and a longing for companionship. Watch on Netflix.
  • All of Us Are Dead combines drama, action, and humor in a unique South Korean school setting during a zombie apocalypse. The question of survival lingers. Watch on Netflix.
  • Black Summer presents a somber and realistic portrayal of a zombie apocalypse, exploring the lengths one would go to protect loved ones. Tough choices and unwavering determination take center stage. Watch on Netflix.

Impending doom may be terrifying for some and exciting for others, but like winning the lottery, it forces us to ask: What if? Perhaps you’re a doomsday prepper, ready to go to war with an army of the undead. Maybe you prefer to hunker down and anticipate a global pandemic will end the world as you know it. People think the world will end in myriad ways, whether from chemical warfare or natural disasters.

Whatever apocalyptic-rooted fantasy you have, there’s likely a show streaming just for you. Netflix tackles the subject in these series, so you can get comfortable and binge the final destruction of your choice.

Daybreak (2019)

All of Us Are Dead (2022-present)

Black Summer (2019-2021)

Between (2015-2016)

The Rain (2018-2020)

The 100 (2014-2022)

Into the Badlands (2015-2019)

ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead (2023)

Sweet Home (2020)

Alice in Borderland (2020-)

Sweet Tooth (2021)

Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995-1996)

The Walking Dead (2010-2022)

Into the Night (2020-2021)

