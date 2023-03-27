In 2019, the tech giant Apple joined the streaming scene with their Apple TV+, and that same year, they released their first original movie, launching a catalog of memorable films of varying success.

From the Oscar-winning feel-good comedy CODAto A24 indie gems like On the Rocks, Apple TV+ has offered numerous great films that people can watch from the comfort of their homes. Critics on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes seem to agree since many of these movies have terrific Tomatometer scores.

10 'Greyhound' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 78%

A Tom Hanks WWII action thriller released in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic definitely sounds like something that would be hard not to enjoy. Indeed, Greyhounddid pretty well with critics and audiences alike.

On Rotten Tomatoes, critics praised Greyhound for its fast-paced action, economical approach to suspense, and Hanks's understated but outstanding performance. The characters aren't very well-rounded, and the story is a little too by-the-numbers, but if an absorbing war action drama is all you're looking for, this one will satisfy that craving more than well enough.

9 'The Banker' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

In this period drama set in the '60s, two revolutionary businessmen hatch a clever plan to grant themselves and other African Americans a shot at the American Dream.

Based on an impressive true story, The Banker sports a set of phenomenal lead performances by Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson. On Rotten Tomatoes, though critics noted the film pulling its punches when it came to depicting its story, they praised its strong social themes, inspiring tone, and engaging story.

8 'Swan Song' (2021)

Image via Apple

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

Swan Song is one of the best sci-fi movies about cloning made in recent years, telling the story of a family man who tries to clone himself after finding out that he's terminally ill.

Mahershala Ali carries this thought-provoking drama with not just one but two excellent performances that are hard to take one's eyes off of. Rotten Tomatoes critics agreed, praising his work in this intelligently written, sharply directed sci-fi tale full of interesting ethical questions.

7 'Causeway' (2022)

Image via Apple TV+

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

With gut-wrenching performances from Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry, the A24 drama Causeway is about a severely injured American soldier struggling to adapt to life in her estranged hometown.

Causeway is a bit of a slow burn, taking its sweet time to build the dynamic between its two leads. The result is a painful, bittersweet, but ultimately very rewarding cinematic experience about trauma and how connection helps people get past it. Because of this, it earned the approval of critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

6 'Hala' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

Apple TV+'s first original film, Hala,is a coming-of-age drama about a 17-year-old girl struggling to balance being a suburban teenager with her traditional Muslim upbringing.

The film didn't really work with audiences, but Rotten Tomatoes critics thought that it was a pretty strong debut for the studio, beautifully portraying its lead character's journey of self-discovery empowered by Geraldine Viswanathan's nuanced performance and a fresh twist on traditional teen movie tropes.

5 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' (2022)

Image via Apple

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

One of the most underrated indie comedies of 2022, Cha Cha Real Smooth follows a 22-year-old who starts working as a party starter for bar/bat mitzvahs, where he befriends a young mom and her daughter.

If Cooper Raiff was already a talent to watch out for before Cha Cha Real Smooth, the touching dramedy only further cemented him as one of the most intriguing new voices in the genre. It's funny, genuine, has phenomenal performances with a natural feel, and has the approval of most critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

4 'On the Rocks' (2020) — 87%

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

It's pretty much universally agreed that she's not a good actress, but as a filmmaker, Sofia Coppola has mostly garnered praise throughout her career. Her dramedy On the Rocks, another collaboration between Apple and A24, is one of her most divisive works.

Rashida Jones makes for an incredibly charming lead, but Bill Murray steals the show as her larger-than-life playboy father. The two have incredible chemistry together, making the silly plot work wonderfully. On Rotten Tomatoes, critics celebrated the movie's warmth and surprising complexity.

3 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' (2021)

Image via Apple TV+

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

For The Tragedy of Macbeth, Joel Coen of the Coen brothers went solo. He offered audiences a riveting, visually impressive take on the tale of Macbeth by William Shakespeare.

There have been many adaptations of the classic tragedy throughout cinema's history, and Coen's is undoubtedly one of the most memorable. Cold, minimalistic, and abstract, the director's execution of the already enthralling material makes it even more impactful, which critics on Rotten Tomatoes loved.

2 'CODA' (2021) — 94%

Image Via Apple TV+

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

When it comes to empowering stories about people with disabilities, few are as enjoyable as the Best Picture Oscar-winning CODA, following a young girl in a deaf family who dreams of being a singer.

The cast has an immense screen presence, and everyone is as funny as they are effective in the scenes that require more pathos. There aren't many surprises or revolutionary elements in this crowd-pleaser, as Rotten Tomatoes critics have said, but it's also hard not to have a good time with such a sweet story.

1 'Wolfwalkers' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99%

If you need any proof that Cartoon Saloon is one of the most underrated animation studios of modern times (and you really shouldn't need any), the Celtic-inspired Wolfwalkersshould be proof enough, and then some.

A rousing tale about friendship, acceptance, and authoritarianism, Wolfwalkers may be aimed at children, but it's an extremely easy film to love, no matter your age. On Rotten Tomatoes, critics were astounded by the movie's layered themes, fantastic world-building, and endearing characters, making it the highest-rated Apple original film on the site.

