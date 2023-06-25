Apple TV+ was launched in 2019 and has quickly emerged as one of the best streaming platforms, providing audiences with a wide variety of shows ranging from high-concept science fiction to period dramas. The service features many original award-winning movies and television shows. Many of Apple TV+'s lineup includes big name actors, including their newest show, The Crowded Room starring Tom Holland.

Many of Apple TV+'s shows feature unique stories from various different genres and has become a place for prestige television. From Severance to Ted Lasso, there are countless shows worth watching, but only ten can be considered the best.

10 'Black Bird' (2022)

After being arrested on drug charges, James "Jimmy" Keene (Taron Egerton) accepts a plea deal in hopes that he'll be released early. After finding out that his plea would lead to more prison time than expected, he is offered the opportunity for early release. Keene must befriend Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) and illicit a confession from him to find the bodies of his victims.

Released in 2022 as a limited series, Black Bird told the true story of a lesser known serial killer and the lengths that the FBI and James Keene went to keep him locked away. The series was succinct and received praise from critics due to both the story and the performances by the lead. At the Emmy Awards, Hauser was nominated, and won, the award for Best Actor in a Limited Series.

9 'Bad Sisters' (2022-)

After Grace Williams' (Anne-Marie Duff) abusive husband dies unexpectedly, she and her four sisters find themselves in the center of a life insurance investigation. The series, presented in two different time periods, shows both the sister's murder plot and the immediate aftermath where they are investigated by a determined insurance agent, Thomas Claffin (Brian Gleeson).

Based on the Flemish television series, Clan, Bad Sisters was released on Apple TV+ in 2022, with a second season on the way. The first season won the BAFTA for Best Drama and the series currently has a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

8 'Acapulco' (2021-)

In 1984, young Maximo Gallardo Ramos (Enrique Arrizon) gets his dream job of working at the famous Las Colinas Resort as a pool boy. From their he works his way up in a rags-to-riches story. In the modern day, an older Maximo (Eugenio Derbez) tells his nephew Hugo (Raphael Alejandro) the detail of his life.

Premiering in 2021, Acapulco is an English and Spanish language television series that was inspired by 2017's How to Be a Latin Lover. The series has a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has two seasons, with a third on the way.

7 'Drops of God' (2023)

After the death of her father, Camille (Fleur Geffrier) travels to his home in Japan where she is informed that she has inherited his wine collection, which is considered the greatest collection in the world. To claim the inheritance, however, she must compete with his protégé, Issei Tomine (Tomohisa Yamashita), who her father saw as a son.

Drops of God premiered in 2023, with an eight episode run and is based on a popular Japanese Manga series of the same name. The series has a 100% Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising the series for its unique concept and perfect execution.

6 'Servant' (2019-2023)

After the death of their young child, Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell) undergo transitory object therapy using a lifelike doll to help with the trauma. The couple hire a young nanny, Leanne Grayson, to move in a care for the doll, which opens the home to strange occurrences.

Released in 2019, the first season of Servant was a success for Apple TV+, with critics praising the show's atmosphere and powerful performances. The series ran for four season, with the final series premiering in 2023. The series was one of the first released on the streaming platform and is among the best.

5 'Slow Horses' (2022-)

After being transferred to Slough House, a dumping ground for MI5 agents who have screwed up, Agent River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) spends his days transcribing mobile-phone conversations. When a young man is abducted, Cartwright uses the opportunity to try and get back into MI5's good graces.

An intense, cerebral thriller, Slow Horses showcases Gary Oldman's acting skills on the small screen as well as the shows' ensemble cast. Both seasons of the show have received critical acclaim, with the show being nominated for five BAFTA Awards, including Leading Actor for Gary Oldman.

4 'Mythic Quest' (2020-)

After creating one of the biggest video games ever, Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) and his team struggle to keep their game on top. With the people in charge equip with their own massive egos, the team fights to ensure that each of their own unique vision stays at the forefront, for better or worse.

Released in 2020, the first season of Mythic Quest received critical acclaim and has a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, with subsequent seasons faring even better. The series has been praised for its writing and the performance by McElhenney.

3 'Shrinking' (2023-)

After struggling to grieve the loss of his wife while being a father and a therapist, Jimmy (Jason Segal) decides to change his ways and give unfiltered, brutal honesty. To his surprise, this change ultimately helps lead to a change in his patient's lives as well as his own.

Created by series star Jason Segal and Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence, Shrinking is a critically acclaimed comedy that premiered in 2023. The series has been praised for the performances of two of the show's leads, Segal and Harrison Ford.

2 'Severance' (2022-)

Mark (Adam Scott) is the lead of an office team whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. After he is contacted outside of work from someone claiming to be a colleague, Mark begins searching for the truth about his job.

Premiering in 2022, Severance proved to entice audiences with an interesting concept of free will and an extreme view of the work/life balance. Severance has been renewed for future seasons, that will further explore the mysteries of Lumon Industries and Mark's pursuit to figure out the truth.

1 'Ted Lasso' (2020-2023)

After gaining control of the London football club, AFC Richmond, Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) hires Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), an American football coach, to lead the team in hopes that they fail. Against the odds, Lasso's good nature helps turn the doubters into believers.

Having just wrapped up its third season, Ted Lasso was a huge hit for AppleTV+. The series at one time was the most watched program on the service and won several awards, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

