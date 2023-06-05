When it comes to cheesy one-liners, Arnold Schwarzenegger is the undisputed champion. His Austrian accent combined with his characteristic stoic delivery often results in cinematic gold, as Schwarzenegger made an art form out of turning lines of varying quality into instant classics. No matter if he was mowing down an army of henchmen or running around on Christmas Eve to find a gift for his son, the former governor of California always found time to drop a great line.

With the documentary Arnold dropping on Netflix, it will no doubt offer an engaging examination of the life and career of one of the greatest action stars of all time. It seems like the perfect time to reflect on the greatest hits of his career, from his beginnings as a barbarian to his time as a Terminator.

10 "To crush your enemies, see them driven before you, and to hear the lamentation of their women." - 'Conan the Barbarian' (1982)

While it was not his film debut, Schwarzenegger's role as Conan the Barbarian is the one that announced him as an action star. Based on the popular fantasy character, the movie sees Conan seeking revenge against the sorcerer who killed his family while battling anyone who gets in his way.

The film begins with Conan's family murdered while the young boy is sold into slavery, eventually turning into a warrior. As Conan sits with a Mongol general, reveling in their recent victory, the man asks Conan "what is best in life?" Schwarzenegger speaks his first lines in the film as he replies with "To crush your enemies, see them driven before you, and to hear the lamentations of their women." It is a powerful statement that quickly establishes the mindset of this deadly character while Schwarzenegger's imposing presence sells the line perfectly.

9 "Put that cookie down, now!" - 'Jingle All the Way' (1996)

Jingle All the Way is an oddity in Schwarzenegger's career, as it sees the big man playing the father in a family comedy, where he is frantically searching for the hot new toy for his son on Christmas Eve. It was derided by critics but remains a favorite for Schwarzenegger fans, and is now considerd an underrated Christmas comedy.

One of those moments comes when Howard (Schwarzenegger) calls his house on a payphone only to be forced to talk to his neighbor Ted (Phil Hartman) who makes no secret of his intentions to romance Howard's wife. As Ted has a pleasurable experience eating one of Howard's wife's cookies over the phone, Howard yells for him to "put that cookie down, now" in the middle of the street. The line has been repeated ever since by people who see others enjoying the baked treat.

8 "Let's kick some ice!" - 'Batman & Robin' (1998)

Batman & Robin is universally agreed as being the worst Batman movie, but it remains a favorite thanks to venturing into so bad it's good territory. A key part of that is Schwarzenegger's role as Mr. Freeze, with the star not letting a case of horrible miscasting stop him from saving the movie.

Schwarzenegger spends most of the movie spouting off ice-related puns, and an entire list could be dedicated to just them. The most simple is often the best, however, and as Freeze is preparing for a showdown with his rival, Schwarzenegger delivers "let's kick some ice", a line that has surely been recreated by hockey players ever since.

7 "Let off some steam, Bennett." - 'Commando' (1985)

Former soldier John Matrix (Schwarzenegger) is trying to enjoy his retirement with his young daughter. But after she is kidnapped by a group of deadly mercenaries, Matrix is forced to go on a killing spree to get her back. Schwarzenegger is at the peak of his powers as he mows down an army of goons while dropping one-liners.

One of the best 80s action movies, Commando is full of great lines that are some of Schwarzenegger's best. The highlight comes when he dispatches head baddie Bennett (Vernon Wells), however, with Matrix impaling a steam pipe through his foe's chest. Schwarzenegger says the ice-cold "let off some steam, Bennett" as he watches him die.

6 "Consider that a divorce." - 'Total Recall' (1990)

One of the best movies of 1990, Total Recall sees him playing Douglas Quaid, a construction worker plagued by dreams where he is a secret agent on Mars. As looks deeper into the meaning of his dreams, he finds himself in the middle of a conspiracy that results in his own wife, Lori (Sharon Stone), being revealed as a secret agent herself.

As Quaid fights to uncover the mystery and stay alive, the villainous Lori remains a constant threat. After a scuffle results in Quaid drawing a gun in Lori, she pleads that he wouldn't hurt his wife. He replies by shooting her in the head before quipping "consider that a divorce." An iconic line from an iconic movie, and one of the most savage of Schwarzenegger's career.

5 "Get to the choppa!" - 'Predator' (1987)

The Predator franchise is one of the biggest in science-fiction, and it all started with one of the best movies of 1987. Arnie plays Dutch, the leader of a team of soldiers who are sent into the South American jungle to rescue hostages. While there they run afoul of a hostile alien that begins hunting the commandos for sport.

Possibly the manliest movie ever made, Predator features plenty of great machismo lines. One of the most popular is when Dutch yells "get to the choppa" to Anna (Elpida Carrillo) as he holds off the Predator. Schwarzenegger's thick European accent made the line more funny than urgent, and it has become a meme over the years.

4 "It's not a tumor." - 'Kindergarten Cop' (1990)

One of Schwarzenegger's best comedies, Kindergarten Cop sees the Governator playing John Kimble, a detective pursuing a murderous drug dealer. When it is discovered that the criminal he is pursuing is coming for his son, Kimble is forced to go undercover as a kindergarten teacher to intercept the target.

The joy of Kindergarten Cop comes from the gruff Kimble having to contend with a class full of children, and their innocent but persistent questioning often results in Kimble losing control. When their antics result in Kimble getting a headache, one kid ponders that it could be a tumor, before Kimble snaps back "it's not a tumor" in Arnie's signature accent. The line has lived on as a soundbite ever since.

3 "If it bleeds, we can kill it." - 'Predator' (1987)

Predator is unique in both the action genre and in Schwarzenegger's filmography, as in many ways it functions like a slasher movie, seeing armed soldiers being picked off one by one by a hidden killer. This makes for much of the movie's appeal, as the team of tough guys find themselves matched up against something stronger than they are.

Even though the Predator that is hunting them seems invincible, a scrap with the soldiers results in the invader shedding some blood. When Dutch notices the blood, he tells his team "if it bleeds, we can kill it", resulting in one of the most badass lines in history, and one that has been repeated by sports coaches everywhere.

2 "Hasta la vista, baby." - 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

One of the best sequels of all time, Terminator 2 takes everything that was great about the first movie and doubles it. Double the Terminators, double the action, and double the one-liners. When the T-1000 (Robert Patrick) is sent back in time to kill the young John Connor (Edward Furlong), another Terminator (Schwarzenegger) is also sent back to be his protector.

Arguably Schwarzenegger's best movie, Terminator 2 sees the killing machine bonding with his young charge. An exchange between the two results in John teaching the phrase to his guardian, and when the Terminator has the T-1000 frozen later in the film, he repeats "hasta la vista, baby" before shattering it to pieces. The line would go on to be repeated endlessly by people when they are feeling especially badass.

1 "I'll be back." - 'The Terminator' (1984)

Playing the villain in The Terminator gave birth to Schwarzenegger's most iconic role, and his performance as the android is the one that most people associate with him. His accent and imposing physique created a villain, and later a hero, that is clearly capable of dangerous deeds, and this is apparent as he hunts down Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) in the first movie.

When Connor is detained in a police station, the Terminator arrives to see her. When the reception staff won't let him in, he utters "I'll be back", before ramming a car through the front wall and massacring everyone inside. The simple phrase swiftly became the most repeated of Schwarzenegger's career, and has forever been associated with him while becoming a part of popular culture.

