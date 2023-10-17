While it's possible to describe certain films as being "arthouse," the term isn't a genre in the same way that drama, comedy, or thriller are all types of genres. Arthouse can sometimes be a genre, but it also feels like the term describes a type of movie, based on its style and overall feel. Arthouse movies are often independently made and usually have niche - rather than broad - appeal, and these sorts of films are also distinguished by being intensely personal and sometimes experimental.

Regardless of whether it's seen as a genre or something else, "arthouse" can be combined with all sorts of other genres to give you, for example, arthouse drama films or arthouse horror movies. And while arthouse films may sound as though they're in opposition to something with broad appeal, like the action genre, it's very much possible to have arthouse action movies; artistic and offbeat yet exciting and action-packed movies. These are rare but fascinating films, with the following being examples of some of the best arthouse action films of all time.

10 'Oldboy' (2003)

Oldboy has relatively infrequent action scenes, but it's a movie that's always fast-paced and engrossing, standing as one of the most iconic mystery/thriller movies of the century so far. And when this revenge movie about a man trying to find out who imprisoned him for 15 years wants to get brutally violent, it undoubtedly succeeds.

One of its most memorable scenes is an ambitious one-take sequence shot in a hallway, featuring the main character, Oh Dae-su, battling his way through a large group of adversaries in hand-to-hand combat. Oldboy certainly feels arthouse thanks to its bold visuals and operatic style, though it's fast-paced, thrilling, and highly emotional, meaning it's one of the more accessible art films in recent memory (the bursts of gripping action help, too).

9 'The Grandmaster' (2013)

Few arthouse directors have found quite as much success as Wong Kar-wai, who has an undeniable style to all his films that makes them stand out from just about all others. Many of his films fall within the crime, drama, and romance genres, though he's made a handful of movies that could be described as action films, including the 1994 wuxia movie Ashes of Time and 2013's The Grandmaster.

It retains some of his distinctive stylistic touches, but also tells a slightly more conventional story than most of his other films, being a biographical film about martial arts master Ip Man. Still, it's a little more impressionistic than the even more straightforward Ip Man series about the same historical figure, making The Grandmaster feel like it combines arthouse and action.

8 'Léon: The Professional' (1994)

One of many classic movies released in 1994, Léon: The Professional is noteworthy for being the best-known film directed by Luc Besson, and for having one of Natalie Portman's earliest roles. Portman plays a young girl who's left all alone after her family is murdered, and she ends up befriending a lonely hitman who trains her on how to get revenge.

It has an outlandish premise, but works because it all feels as though it takes place in a heightened and rather explosive reality (Gary Oldman's scenery-chewing villainous performance helps solidify this). It's probably more conventional than most so-called arthouse action movies, but that's also likely one reason it's among the most popular.

7 'The Wages of Fear' (1953)

It's usually easy to decide whether a remake is better or worse than the original (it's usually the former), but 1953's The Wages of Fear and Sorcerer - the William Friedkin remake from 1977 - are both beloved. And you could argue both function as arthouse action movies, unfolding with a pacing that feels at odds with more traditional action films.

Yet each is engrossing and always tense, telling a brilliantly direct story about desperate men agreeing to transport highly explosive material over treacherous terrain. With a longer runtime and marginally slower pace, The Wages of Fear might fit more within the confines of the arthouse genre/style, but it's nevertheless very approachable for anyone who doesn't mind something of a slow burn.

6 'Runaway Train' (1985)

Fittingly, Runaway Train is all about a train that's out of control, and such a premise ends up sustaining much of this almost two-hour-long movie. It follows two convicts who make a daring prison escape and board a train, only to be faced with a fight for survival when that train picks up immense speed and is then, effectively, out of control.

It does have a strange feel to it - in a good way - with the atmosphere created by oppressively cold weather giving it a more haunting and bleak visual style than more conventional action movies. It's also somewhat offbeat with some of its creative decisions and acting choices, with the leads here - Jon Voight and Eric Roberts - giving particularly intense performances.

5 'Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai' (1999)

Jim Jarmusch is a filmmaker whose name isn't often linked to the action genre, seeing as he tends to make dramedies and character studies. One movie of his even has about the least amount of action imaginable: Paterson, which stars Adam Driver as a very content bus driver whose relaxing life and routines are shown in plain, endearing detail.

But Jarmusch certainly branches out of traditional arthouse fare every now and then, making horror movies like Only Lovers Left Alive and (sort of) action movies like Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai. The latter blends styles and genres in interesting ways, centering on a Black hitman (Forest Whitaker) who models himself after the samurai of old, and what happens when he finds himself targeted by members of the mob.

4 'Branded to Kill' (1967)

The premise of Branded to Kill makes it sound all pretty simple on paper, especially for anyone well-versed in the yakuza genre (essentially, Japanese gangster movies). It follows one assassin after he botches a job, and thereby finds himself targeted by another assassin who's tracking him down to (fatally) punish him.

What complicates Branded to Kill - in a good way - is the chaotic and vibrant style it has, courtesy of the singular and always out-there Seijun Suzuki, who directed plenty of other classic yakuza movies. It's dazzling, weird, artistic, and also very entertaining, making it a rather impressive assault on the senses type of action flick.

3 'The Soldier' (1982)

Few people will ever rank The Soldier as one of the greatest action movies of all time, but that might also be a consequence of very few people knowing about it. It's honestly up there among the most underrated action movies of the entire 1980s, being a very direct, blunt, and slightly offbeat film about an unstoppable agent known only as "The Soldier" who's sent to stop a group of terrorists threatening to detonate a plutonium bomb.

Some of its action sequences get absolutely ridiculous, including one memorable ski chase and a stunt involving the Berlin Wall towards the end. Its gritty yet unconventional tone mixed with bombastic action probably makes The Soldier something of an acquired taste, but even still, it definitely deserves at least a bit more love.

2 'El Mariachi' (1992)

Robert Rodriguez exploded onto the filmmaking scene with the ultra-low-budget El Mariachi, an action film he directed, co-produced, wrote, edited, and did the cinematography for. Despite being smaller scale than his later films and having a budget of just $7000, it's still one of his most exciting and action-packed movies.

El Mariachi is about a man mistaken for someone else, and finding himself targeted by a drug lord and his underlings as a result. It's a thrilling and successful movie because of how it blends D.I.Y filmmaking with unmistakable style and confident visuals, with El Mariachi being well-regarded as one of the most successful feature film debuts of the 1990s as a result.

1 'Drive' (2011)

Drive is another example of an arthouse action movie that's a little light on the action, though it is violent in parts, and has a couple of excellently assembled car chases. It centers on a lonely getaway driver and his isolated existence, and how his life changes when he realizes he's in love with one of his neighbors... right around the time he also gets involved with a job that goes wrong, putting him in danger.

It works well as a neo-noir movie, and feels unbelievably stylish thanks to its aesthetics, soundtrack choices, and intentionally slow pace. Drive's a movie that feels undeniably cool, with this being a huge reason why it might well be the most well-known and acclaimed movie classifiable as belonging to this arthouse action genre/movement.

