While they don't normally receive nearly as much attention as the multitude of crowd-pleasing blockbusters released every year, arthouse films have fulfilled a very specific niche of artistic merit within filmmaking since their inception. Without having to worry about appealing to general audiences or boardroom executives, arthouse filmmaking has allowed filmmakers to create wild and niche stories aimed at being serious pieces of artistic work.

2024 has been a particularly great year for arthouse cinema, with independent distributors like A24, Neon, and MUBI doing better than ever before and proving that there is a solidified audience for artistic cinema. At the same time, the advent of the digital era and social media has placed many more eyes on the most interesting and wild arthouse films that never would have received such attention in the past. While these films may not connect with everyone, they have made a substantial impact in independent cinema and arthouse filmmaking.

10 'Strange Darling'

Directed by JT Mollner

A wildly entertaining horror thriller that messes with its chronological order to create interesting twists that shift the perspective of the entire film in the process, Strange Darling is a beautifully shot twist on a serial killer premise. The film starts its six-chapter story in the third chapter, seeing a young woman being chased down the road and through the forest by a mysterious, vengeful man hell-bent on killing her. As more is revealed throughout the story, the context and perception of the story are flipped on its head and evolve to be much more intricate than previously assumed.

While its intricate non-linear storytelling is already strange and perfect for arthouse filmmaking, Strange Darling truly comes into its own thanks to the duo of exceptional performances by Willa Fitzgerald and Kyle Gallner. The film also features an exceptional visual style that adds to the overall depth and tension of the film, playing with darkness and fulfilling red and blue lights to create a signature aura and style for its violent storytelling.

9 'Memoir of a Snail'

Directed by Adam Elliot

Australian director Adam Elliot is already an icon of arthouse filmmaking for his work on the widely beloved stop-motion masterpiece Mary and Max, with his latest film, Memoir of a Snail finding a similar level of adult charm and wit. The R-rated animated movie follows melancholic misfit Grace (Sarah Snook) reminiscing on her painful and chaotic life, from when she was forcibly separated from her twin brother and having to find confidence and strength within herself as an orphan into adulthood.

While its quaint stop-motion appearance may make it seem like a child-friendly film, Memoir of a Snail's raunchy style of humor and emotionally draining story make the film absolutely not for younger audiences. Its adult focus allows it to place a greater emphasis on the exceptional animation style, as well as telling a relatable and personal story of growth and self-discovery amidst painful hardships. Especially for fans of Elliot's previous work or stop-motion animation in general, Memoir of a Snail is a must-watch experience and a prolific work of art.

8 'Kinds of Kindness'

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

Yorgos Lanthimos has proven himself to be one of the most recognizable and acclaimed arthouse directors of recent memory, with films like Poor Things and The Favourite even earning him awards and mass critical acclaim. However, with his latest film, Kinds of Kindness, Lanthimos finds himself returning to his more avant-garde and non-consumer-friendly approach to storytelling, not shying away from highly disturbing and uncomfortable storytelling. Especially for fans of his early works like Dogtooth, the film acts as a glorious return to form that still feels in line with his modern tendencies.

The film acts as an anthology film following a trio of different intricate and strange fables, with the same cast of highly acclaimed actors playing different characters in each story. The stories range from following a policeman increasingly worried about his wife who was lost at sea, a man who allows his boss to control every aspect of his life, and a sex cult member who is on a dedicated search for someone with the ability to reanimate the dead.

7 'The People's Joker'

Directed by Vera Drew

One of the biggest strengths that arthouse cinema can provide is being able to give a glimpse into the uncompromising artistic vision of a single visionary, a statement that perfectly describes Vera Drew's wild superhero parody, The People's Joker. The film acts not only as a parody and satire of superhero culture and characters but also as a touching transgender coming-of-age story that flourishes in bright colors and the mischief of chaos and laughter. It's a miraculous feat that this wild parody even managed to be released, considering the various legal struggles that were in its path.

Personality finds itself flowing from The People's Joker in nearly every frame, whether it be from quirky low-budget costumes or visual effects to its frequent takedowns of the modern comedy industry. The film certainly shares a similar no-nonsense and chaotic energy as the works of Tim Heidecker (of whom Drew is a frequent collaborator), yet it balances this in-your-face style of humor with a genuine emotional core that comes from a place of care and love.

6 'A Real Pain'

Directed by Jesse Eisenberg

Jesse Eisenberg proves himself to be just as brilliant as a writer/director as he is a leading star with A Real Pain, balancing comedy and heartfelt family emotion together to make one of the year's best films. The film follows a duo of mismatched cousins who find themselves on a vacation tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother who had recently deceased. The trip proves to affect both of them in different ways, bringing out emotions and forcing them to confront tensions of the past.

A Real Pain balances a lot of different themes and concepts throughout its journey across Poland, from the pains of jealousy and depression to a connection to one's culture and familial ties. However, despite its side swath of concepts, the film never gets too lost thanks to being wrapped in and grounded by a duo of exceptional performances by Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin. The duo oozes charm and chemistry with one another throughout the film, bringing out the best in each other comedically and emotionally to create a touching, must-watch dramedy.