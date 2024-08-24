Referring to any film as an “arthouse project” can be disingenuous, as it implies that only works of cinema that are sufficiently strange and obtuse are worthy of being classified as being prestigious. The truth is that any films that fall outside of the typical classification of mainstream cinema can be labeled as arthouse; these can sometimes be harrowing dramas, but they can also be satirical comedies or terrifying horror films. It is in the best interest of cinephiles everywhere to constantly challenge themselves by seeking out films that don’t align with their tastes.

Although the “auteur theory” is often applied when discussing smaller films, any great arthouse film requires excellent performances in order to achieve its message. Even if an arthouse film ends on a somewhat ambiguous note, it still requires characters that the audience can feel invested in. Here are the ten best arthouse films with great acting, ranked.

10 ‘Bicycle Thieves’ (1948)

Directed by Vittorio De Sica

Image via Ente Nazionale Industrie Cinematografiche

Bicycle Thieves was one of the most important films of the Italian neorealist movement, and contains a message about the inherently cruel nature of capitalism that is just as relevant today as it was when first released in the immediate aftermath of World War II. Although it examines the plight of poverty that plagued an entire continent, Bicycle Thieves is almost exclusively focused on the dynamic between the loving father Antonio Ricci (Lamberto Maggiorani) and his young son Bruno (Enzo Staiola).

Bicycle Thieves works as a father-son dynamic because Maggiorani shows the lows that Ricci is willing to go through in order to provide for his family. It’s a performance that anyone can see themselves in, as the message of unqualified love is a powerful one that comes across beautifully thanks to the strong chemistry that Maggiorani has with Staiola.

Bicycle Thieves In post-war Italy, a working-class man's bicycle is stolen, endangering his efforts to find work. He and his son set out to find it. Release Date November 24, 1948 Director Vittorio De Sica Runtime 89 minutes Main Genre Drama

Watch on Max

9 ‘Tokyo Story’ (1953)

Directed by Yasujirō Ozu

Image via Shochiku

Tokyo Story is considered to be one of the greatest dramas ever made, as few films have examined the nature of living in a dysfunctional family with the same amount of detail. Yasujirō Ozu’s greatest masterpiece examines a crossing of generations when the older couple Shūkichi (Chishū Ryū) and Tomi Hirayama (Chieko Higashiyama) come to visit their son Kōichi (So Yamamura) and his family, only to discover that the younger generation of Japanese workers don’t put the same emphasis on honoring their elders as previous ones did.

Tokyo Vice is well-acted from its entire cast, as the film grants an equal amount of screen time and attention to each family member. The result is a probing, often devastating examination of the changing times that is approachable by audiences of multiple generations who can find an aspect of themselves in at least one of the film’s many great characters.

Tokyo Story (1953) An old couple visit their children and grandchildren in the city, but receive little attention. Release Date March 13, 1972 Director Yasujirô Ozu Cast Chishû Ryû , Chieko Higashiyama , Sô Yamamura , Setsuko Hara Runtime 136 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Kôgo Noda , Yasujirô Ozu Expand

Watch on Max

8 ‘Pather Panchali’ (1955)

Directed by Satyajit Ray

Image via Aurora Film Corporation

Pather Panchali is the first in one of the greatest film trilogies ever made, as filmmaker Satyajit Ray made three semi-autobiographical films about his childhood growing up in India. Pather Panchali is at its heart a coming-of-age story that focuses on the young boy Apu (Subir Banerjee) and his relationship with his mother (Karuna Banerjee).

Banerjee is surprisingly expressive for a young actor, as he shows how Apu’s optimism in the face of financial hardship ends up making him an inspirational figure within a community that is in desperate need of hope. While both Aparajito and The World of Apu arguably took the franchise in a more ambitious direction, Ray’s series of highly personal anecdotes would not have stood the test of time if he hadn’t grounded it in an empathetic story about childhood that audiences of any age can relate to.

Pather Panchali

Watch on Max

7 ‘Breathless’ (1960)

Directed by Jean-Luc Godard

Image via StudioCanal

Breathless kicked off the French New Wave era of international cinema, and turned Jean-Luc Godard into one of the most important directors of the 20th century. Godard’s films have been occasionally accused of being “style over substance,” but Breathless featured great performances by Jean-Paul Belmondo as the goofy criminal Michel and Jean Seberg as the American student Patricia.

The performances in Breathless had a deep and immediate impact on the film industry, as a 1983 remake starring Richard Gere sought to completely reconfigure the narrative with the setting changed from Paris to Los Angeles. Seberg would go on to become one of the most iconic figures in all of international cinema as a result of her immensely charismatic performance in Breathless, as Kristen Stewart even portrayed her in the biopic Seberg that centered around her work as a social rights advocate.

Watch on Max

6 ‘8 ½’ (1963)

Directed by Frederico Fellini

Image via Janus Films

8 ½ is a film that is made for cinephiles, as the great Frederico Fellini chose to tell the story of the fictional director Guido Anselmi (Marcello Mastroianni), whose life mirrored his own in many direct ways. Although it is by no means a traditional biopic, 8 ½ calcified the feelings of discontent and artistic frustration that many artists feel.

8 ½ would not have become the classic that is regarded as today if it wasn’t for the vulnerable performance by Mastroianni, who managed to elevate his role beyond being just a caricature of Fellini. Mastroianni is able to capture the feeling of being entirely invested in an art form that no one else may appreciate, or even understand; 8 ½ is often cited as a favorite among current filmmakers for its arthouse qualities, but it should hold just as much inspiration for up-and-coming actors.

8 1/2 Release Date May 29, 1963 Director Federico Fellini Cast Marcello Mastroianni , Claudia Cardinale , Anouk Aimee Runtime 2 hr 18 min

Watch on Max

5 ‘Aguirre, the Wrath of God’ (1972)

Directed by Werner Herzog

Aguirre, the Wrath of God is one of the most unusual war films ever made, as Werner Herzog chose to make a film with “cinéma vérité” qualities that made it feel very realistic. Set during the 16th century when Spanish conquistadors sought to explore the American continent, Aguirre, The Wrath of God focuses on the crazed military leader Lope de Aguirre (Klaus Kinski) as he begins to lose sight of his priorities.

Aguirre, The Wrath of God perfectly captures how obsession and willful ignorance can be very dangerous, with Kinski giving a performance of such conviction that is impressive that he managed to complete work on the film and survive. Although Kinski and Herzog would go on to work together again on several other films, including 1979’s Nosferatu the Vampyre, Aguirre, The Wrath of God remains the pinnacle of what they have achieved together. The legacy of Aguirre and its star are overshadowed by disturbing allegations of sexual misconduct that have surfaced in the years since, but the picture remains a historical artifact.

Watch on Prime Video

4 ‘A Woman Under the Influence’ (1974)

Directed by John Cassavetes

Image Via Faces Distribution

A Woman Under the Influence is evidence of why John Cassavetes could direct actors like no one else; as an actor himself, Cassavetes would often inspire his casts to dig into their insecurities and give naturalistic performances that felt entirely unscripted. The late great Gena Rowlands starred in many of Cassavetes’ best films, but her role as a lonely married housewife in A Woman Under The Influence is perhaps the greatest female performance in film history.

Rowlands captures the perils of addiction and disillusionment with marriage in A Woman Under The Influence with great depth, as the film never feels overwrought or cliched in its approach. There has never been another actress in film history whose bravery matched that of Rowlands, but even by her own high standards, A Woman Under The Influence is an incredible step forward for the art form of screen acting.

A Woman Under The Influence Release Date November 18, 1974 Director John Cassavetes Cast Gena Rowlands , Peter Falk Runtime 155 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers John Cassavetes Expand

Watch on Max

3 ‘Paris, Texas’ (1984)

Directed Wim Wenders

Image via Argos Films

Paris, Texas is a charming slice-of-life film that moves at a gradual pace that allows for the audience to slowly become immersed in what becomes a very moving drama about reconnection and rediscovery. While Harry Dean Stanton was a character actor well-known for hit bit roles in classics like Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me and Repo Man, Paris, Texas offered him the rare opportunity to play a leading character.

Stanton has an aloof, innocent quality within his Paris, Texas performance that makes the film utterly charming, and allows the film’s more emotional beats to ring more truly. Any film that is as long as Paris, Texas risks boring the audience with its extended running time, but to Stanton’s credit, there’s never a moment where his performance becomes grating or obnoxious. A “hang out” movie like Paris, Texas only works if the main character is someone that the viewers want to hang out with.

Paris, Texas A man wanders out of the desert not knowing who he is. His brother finds him, and helps to pull his memory back of the life he led before he walked out on his family and disappeared four years earlier. Run Time 145 minutes Director Wim Wenders Release Date May 19, 1984 Actors Harry Dean Stanton, Nastassja Kinski, Dean Stockwell, Aurore Clément, Hunter Carson

Watch on Max

2 ‘Mulholland Drive’ (2001)

Directed by David Lynch

Image via Universal Studios

Mulholland Drive is one of David Lynch’s strangest and most upsetting films, a high precedent considering his track record. At the what of Lynch’s dark satire about the superficiality of Hollywood is an amazing performance by Naomi Watts as an actress who discovers that there is a much darker side to the “American dream” when the “City of Angels” begins to turn into a living nightmare.

Mulholland Drive wouldn’t have been nearly as terrifying if Watts wasn’t able to embody a sense of innocence that is slowly corrupted, transforming beauty into horror as Hollywood cynicism takes over her more earnest ambitions. Watts’ work in Mulholland Drive is perhaps the bravest and best of her entire career, but Mulholland Drive also includes memorable work from veteran character actors like Justin Theroux, Ann Miller, Ruben Fischler, Laura Harring, Dan Hedaya, and Robert Forster.

Mulholland Drive After a car wreck on the winding Mulholland Drive renders a woman amnesiac, she and a perky Hollywood-hopeful search for clues and answers across Los Angeles in a twisting venture beyond dreams and reality. Release Date June 6, 2001 Director David Lynch Cast Naomi Watts , Laura Harring , Ann Miller , Dan Hedaya , Justin Theroux , Brent Briscoe Runtime 147 minutes Main Genre Crime Writers David Lynch Studio Universal Pictures Tagline A love story in the city of dreams Expand

Watch on The Criterion Channel

1 ‘The Tree of Life’ (2011)

Directed by Terrence Malick

Image Via Fox Searchlight Pictures

The Tree of Life is a difficult film to describe, as it begins with the development of Earth’s primitive species and spans the entire course of human history. Although it's an epic that can be compared in ambition to 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Tree of Life is also a very dark coming-of-age story about a young boy (Tye Sheridan) growing up in Texas, where he deals with the warring viewpoints of his aggressive father (Brad Pitt) and kind-hearted mother (Jessica Chastain).

The ethereal aspects of The Tree of Life wouldn’t have been as effective if there weren’t tangible characters that the audience could relate to. Sheridan is remarkable as a child performer and works quite well with Sean Penn, who appears later on in the film as the same character several decades later that looks back at the traumatic memories of his childhood.

Rent on Amazon

KEEP READING: Every Jack Ryan Movie, Ranked by Rewatchability