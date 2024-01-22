The term "arthouse," when applied to the filmmaking world, is a fairly loose one. However, if it's thought of as a kind of genre, it's undeniably one of the most interesting ones, with too many unique films qualifying as arthouse in nature to count. Broadly, an arthouse film is one that's unafraid to incorporate experimental elements, will usually be the artistic vision of a single auteur director, and may also be defined by having limited commercial appeal.

That's all to say that arthouse movies aren't likely to be for everyone, but such potentially divisive qualities are built into this type of film's DNA. The following movies all contain strong arthouse elements, with some feeling a little more approachable than others. All deliver powerful and/or interesting viewing experiences, however, which is the main thing, with these high-quality arthouse classics being ranked below, starting with the great and ending with the greatest.

30 'Chungking Express' (1994)

Directed by Wong Kar-wai

Image via Jet Tone Production Co., Ltd.

Chungking Express shows that just because a film’s arthouse doesn’t necessarily mean it’s inaccessible, because it’s honestly pretty easy to get into and enjoy. It deals with themes surrounding loneliness, longing, and love, telling two similar and easy-to-follow stories back-to-back, while the style and visual flair of the whole thing is what makes it feel like an example of arthouse cinema.

While Chungking Express can be understandably sad at points, you could also call it a very distinctive romantic comedy, and it balances humor, themes of love, and drama exceedingly well. Wong Kar-wai has persistently been one of the most well-regarded filmmakers on the international scene for the past few decades, and Chungking Express is right up there as one of his greatest works, thriving as both an art film and an approachable piece of emotional entertainment.

29 'The Conformist' (1970)

Directed by Bernardo Bertolucci

Image via Paramount Pictures

Tackling some difficult themes and proving intentionally cold and distant in a truly interesting way, there’s little else out there like The Conformist, even by the standards of arthouse cinema. It’s a film about an unlikable man who agrees to take part in a very morally shady plan that involves the assassination of someone who used to be his teacher, targeted now because of his political beliefs.

It’s not a fun time, but The Conformist is certainly an interesting time, and the fact that it also looks amazing (owing to the cinematography of Vittorio Storaro) helps quite a bit, too. It’s a film that takes a relatively simple story and explores it in an unexpected way, all the while proving unafraid to delve into difficult subject matter and to do so in a visually expressive/distinct manner.

The Conformist Release Date July 1, 1970 Director Bernardo Bertolucci Cast Jean-Louis Trintignant , Stefania Sandrelli , Gastone Moschin , Dominique Sanda , Enzo Tarascio Runtime 113 Minutes Main Genre Drama

28 'Children of Paradise' (1945)

Directed by Marcel Carné

Image via Pathé Consortium Cinéma

Functioning as something of an unconventional arthouse epic, owing to a runtime that exceeds three hours while having a narrative ambitious in scale, Children of Paradise is a lengthy yet compelling film that takes place during the 1800s. It’s broadly about a woman who’s loved by four different men, but it’s much more than just a romantic melodrama, thanks to its historical setting and the things it has to say about art, culture, and society.

If the filmmaking is good enough, and a film has enough time, broad themes (and many of them at once) can well be explored and touched upon in interesting ways. Children of Paradise is pretty much a testament to this notion, as what might sound a little ordinary on paper proves to be surprisingly intoxicating – not to mention really not all that old-fashioned, considering this is from the 1940s – to sit down and watch.

Children of Paradise Release Date November 15, 1946 Director Marcel Carné Cast Jean-Louis Barrault , Pierre Brasseur , Marcel Herrand , María Casares , Louis Salou , Pierre Renoir , Jane Marken , Gaston Modot , Fabien Loris , Marcel Pérès , Etienne Decroux , Marcelle Monthil

27 'The White Ribbon' (2009)

Directed by Michael Haneke

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Michael Haneke has a body of work that’s hard to compare to anyone else’s. His films can be cold and are pretty much always bleak and/or upsetting, but they scarcely feel exploitative or empty. He tackles difficult stories and explores complex characters in an admirably bold manner, and The White Ribbon, if not his best film, is almost certainly his biggest.

That being said, there is a good argument to be made that this is his best, because it hits unapologetically hard as an exploration of apathy and subdued evil within a small German village at a time shortly before World War I broke out. It has an oppressively grim atmosphere and feels cold for more reasons than just its black-and-white cinematography, but there is something oddly absorbing about it all. To say it’s hard to forget, once seen, would be a considerable understatement.

26 'Cléo from 5 to 7' (1962)

Directed by Agnès Varda

Image via Athos Films

The thing that first jumps out about Cléo from 5 to 7 is that it takes place in real-time, covering almost as long as the title suggests. What’s also initially intriguing is that Cléo from 5 to 7 sounds exceedingly mundane, even by slice-of-life movie standards, considering the whole film is about a woman named Cléo anxiously awaiting some biopsy test results.

She goes on a rather ordinary “adventure” around Paris as she waits, but the ticking clock nature of the story does make it emotionally compelling, and the way Agnès Varda captures the environment of the film does make it absorbing. It’s odd that Cléo from 5 to 7 works as well as it does, being another one of those somewhat experimental art films that proves relatively approachable, all things considered.

Cléo from 5 to 7 Release Date April 11, 1962 Director Agnès Varda Cast Antoine Bourseiller , Corinne Marchand , Dominique Davray , Dorothée Blanck Runtime 90 minutes

25 'Breathless' (1960)

Directed by Jean-Luc Godard

Image via StudioCanal

Typically, arthouse films are thought of as being particularly artistic or impressionistic dramas, but sometimes, the arthouse genre crosses over with the crime genre, and the results are often incredibly engaging to watch. One of the defining arthouse crime movies is Breathless, which follows a young man trying to convince a young woman to go on the run with him after he commits a crime.

It was a seminal film within the French New Wave movement, and to date is still recognized as one of the most significant works by legendary French filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard. It had a style and rhythm to it (largely thanks to the offbeat editing) that was unlike anything else at the time, with Breathless and other films belonging to the French New Wave movement ultimately paving the way for New Hollywood classics in the late 1960s and throughout the ‘70s.

Breathless Release Date March 14, 1960 Director Jean-Luc Godard Cast Jean-Paul Belmondo , Jean Seberg Runtime 100 minutes

24 'Three Colours: Blue' (1993)

Directed by Krzysztof Kieślowski

Image via mk2 Diffusion

Few arthouse directors were quite as successful throughout the 1990s as Polish filmmaker Krzysztof Kieślowski. Coming off his groundbreaking Dekalog miniseries in 1988 (two episodes of which were made into successful feature films), the ‘90s then saw him release acclaimed movies like The Double Life of Veronique and the Three Colours trilogy before regrettably passing away at the age of only 54 in 1996.

It’s a slow-paced and emotionally devastating film about one woman dealing with grief in the wake of an unspeakable tragedy.

Of his various films, the first in the thematic Three Colours trilogy, known as Blue, is arguably the best. It’s a slow-paced and emotionally devastating film about one woman dealing with grief in the wake of an unspeakable tragedy. Three Colours: Blue is heavy-going and far from an easy watch, but it does impress through its atmosphere and bold usage of color (shouldn’t be too difficult to work out which color is used most frequently here).

23 'Dancer in the Dark' (2000)

Directed by Lars von Trier

Image via Angel Films

Dancer in the Dark takes elements from classic musical films and twists them into something darker, all the while telling a brutal and tragic story that’s sure to upset just about anyone who watches it. The film revolves around a great injustice following a woman who gets accused of murdering her landlord, all the while she’s slowly going blind and is desperate to prevent her only son from developing the same condition later in his life.

Even by the standards of the ceaselessly pessimistic Lars von Trier, Dancer in the Dark is exceedingly downbeat, but it also pushes to places that will impact even jaded viewers who think they’ve seen and experienced it all, when it comes to movies. It’s a bold and dark musical, with both its ordinary sequences and fantastical song-and-dance scenes being uniquely filmed and presented.

22 'Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles' (1975)

Directed by Chantal Akerman

Image via Janus Films

As should already be clear from some previously mentioned examples, arthouse films tend to provoke and challenge viewers, and few could claim to be more provocative and challenging than Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles. If you think the title is long, just wait until you get a load of the runtime: three hours and 22 minutes, to be precise.

Certain movies that exceed three hours can fly by in an instant, especially if they have epic or exciting stories, but Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles is not concerned with such things, instead aiming to capture the tedious lifestyle of an unappreciated single mother. She goes about her routines, and viewers see her life slowly unravel in subtle ways over several days (the film itself sometimes feels like it takes several days to watch). It’s undeniably effective in what it aims to do, and the unpleasant, unsatisfying, arguably boring narrative (or lack thereof) is there by design.