Ash vs. Evil Dead was a worthy follow-up to Sam Raimi's original splatter horror trilogy that was unfortunately canceled by the end of its third season. It kept the same darkly comedic tone while following Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) in his continued gory quest to rid the world of the evil forces conjured up from the infamous "Book of the Dead."

With Raimireturning to write and produce the series, the show became a direct continuation of the first three films while adding more lore, new and exciting characters, and plenty of blood-splattering moments. Here are ten amazing episodes from the show's memorable seasons that entertained and kept audiences laughing and terrified.

10 "The Morgue"

Season 2, Episode 2 (2016)

IMDb Score: 8.6

Ash and Company form an uneasy alliance with their old nemesis Ruby (Lucy Lawless), to retrieve the missing Necronomicon before her evil offspring can use it for sinister purposes. Ash, unfortunately, learns that to get the book back, he'll have to take it from inside a possessed corpse within a disturbing mortuary.

This episode's morgue scene is full of gross and unsettling moments that the previous film installments have become known for. Campbell works to his physical acting abilities again as his character battles with more bizarre monsters while taking constant hits and finding himself in darkly comedic and uncomfortable situations.

9 "Family"

Season 3, Episode 1 (2018)

IMDb Score: 8.6

In the Season 3 premiere, Ash is finally given a respected hero's welcome in his hometown two years after supposedly conquering the evil forces from the Necronomicon. However, evil can't stay dead for long, forcing Ash to put his team back together for one last war to save humanity.

With new and interesting characters and a few twists, this episode pumps up viewers for an exciting final season full of gory moments and mayhem. It also includes the revelation that Ash has a secret daughter named Brandy Barr (Arielle Carver-O'Neill.)

8 "Twist and Shout"

Season 3, Episode 7 (2018)

IMDb Score: 8.6

As part of her final plans to rule the world, Ruby unleashes a powerful evil clone of Ash to manipulate Brandy into killing her father once and for all. Soon the real Ash must fight not only himself but also Ruby's control over his daughter to finally connect with her as a parent.

It's an emotional episode made more potent thanks to Carver-O'Neill's performance as Brandy, a conflicted young woman thrust into a world of madness and forced to make a decision of who she can really trust. With a few great fight scenes and plenty of messy moments, this is one crucial episode no fans of the series can overlook.

7 "The Dark One"

Season 1, Episode 10 (2016)

IMDb Score: 8.7

In this conclusion to the stellar first season, Ash has one last confrontation with the conniving demon Ruby for the ultimate goal of finally ridding the world of evil forces. In his pivotal moment, he makes a crucial decision that could decide the fate of the entire world and the lives of the friends he's come to love.

This season finale raises the stakes for Ash and his fellow heroes as they engage in a desperate battle that some or more of them may not come out of. With beefed-up gory action scenes, terrifying jump scares, and plenty of tension, it's a satisfying ending to a remarkable first season.

6 "Ashes to Ashes"

Season 1, Episode 8 (2015)

IMDb Score: 8.7

Ash returns to the same cabin where his nightmarish journey began to finally unburden himself from the powers of the Necronomicon by burying it in the place he found it. However, things only start to go from bad to worse when Ash's new partner and love interest, Amanda Fisher (Jill Marie Jones), arrives to help, only for her to have a tragic outcome.

The show's slapstick humor and dark comedy takes a slight backseat for more character drama as it focuses on Ash and Amanda's newfound relationship and how their experiences led them to this point. Jill Marie Jones shines in her supporting role within this episode as she gives her character likable charm and development as she helps Ash in his quest. It becomes all the more heartbreaking to see her character meet a tragic and brutal end to relay to the audience that no character alongside Ash is safe.

5 "El Jefe"

Season 1, Episode 1 (2015)

IMDb Score: 8.7

In this series premiere, Ash returns 30 years after narrowly escaping the events at the dreaded cabin and is now living out his life as an irresponsible bachelor. However, when he accidentally reads from the Necronomicon again, returning evil spirits force him to dawn his iconic boom-stick and chainsaw hand to face his destiny and become the legendary "El Jefe."

In Sam Raimi's only time in the director's chair during the show's run, this first episode greatly encapsulates the fun and energy of the film series. With plenty of callbacks and nostalgic moments, this premiere tells exactly what's in store for viewers if they keep watching.

4 "Ashy Slashy"

Season 2, Episode 8 (2016)

IMDb Score: 8.8

After he is kidnapped by the manipulative demon Baal (Joel Tobeck), Ash's allies converge on an ominous abandoned psychiatric hospital to get him back. However, they soon realize that rescuing Ash may prove more difficult than expected and see too late that Baal's influence on Ash's mind has already made him turn against them.

This episode delivers on the creep factor with its dark and confined setting, leaving viewers unsettled and wondering what awaits Ash's friends around every room and hallway. It also features some of the most shocking moments in the entire franchise as the episode leads to the tragic death of one of the show's most likable fan-favorite characters.

3 "Home Again"

Season 2, Episode 9 (2016)

IMDb Score: 8.8

In the aftermath of their victorious but costly final battle with Baal, Ash and his surviving companions decide to use parts of the Necronomicon's incantations to send them back in time to stop Ash's past self from releasing the dark forces from within the book. However, things become complicated for Ash when he reunites with a familiar nemesis.

With some fun '80s music and sets designed to look similar to the original film, the period in which the episode takes place looks and feels genuine, and there is a sense that the showrunners worked hard to recreate the first film's look. The episode also features the welcoming return of actor Ted Raimi's role as the terrifying Deadite Henrietta from the highly-rated sequel, Evil Dead II.

2 "Judgement Day"

Season 3, Episode 9 (2018)

IMDb Score: 8.8

With Ruby's plans almost complete and the release of the ancient evil Dark Ones from within the book's passages, Ash and Company engage in a race against time to put a stop to Ruby and get their hands on the book before the Dark Ones unleash a terrifying doomsday.

This is one of the more stressful and intense episodes as it follows a fast pace story of interconnecting action scenes as each member of Ash's group attempts to prevent the impending apocalypse. It also ends on a somber note as the group sadly fails their mission, leading to a penultimate final conflict to see if humanity will survive.

1 "The Mettle of Man"

Season 3, Episode 10 (2018)

IMDb Score: 9.0

With the powerful Dark Ones in control of the now complete Necronomicon, the foretold colossal demon Kandar the Destroyer is unleashed upon the streets of Elk Grove to face for the chosen one. Knowing he must fulfill his destiny, Ash engages in one last battle to test the mettle of man.

This episode is an epic series finale to a show that continued Ash Williams' story and revitalized fans' interest in the Evil Dead franchise. Though the show was canceled too soon, this episode's satisfying cliffhanger ending lets viewers know that while the show has come to an end, Ash's story will still continue.

