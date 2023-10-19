Ashley Walters has carved a remarkable path in the world of British entertainment, solidifying his status as one of the best actors of our time. His ability to embody and tackle the complexities of his characters across varying genres has earned him widespread acclaim. Walters’ commitment to delivering impactful performances and his influential presence in both television and film make him a standout figure, contributing significantly to the richness of British acting talent.

While his early career featured memorable contributions to children's dramas like Grange Hill, his role as Dushane Hill in the critically acclaimed series Top Boy catapulted him to stardom. This breakthrough role not only solidified his status as a versatile actor but also paved the way for a series of high-profile projects. Additionally, Walters also achieved success as a rapper, stage name Asher D, who was part of a hip hop collective, So Solid Crew in the early 2000s. With a career spanning decades, let’s take a look at some of Walters’ most notable and highly-rated performances by IMDb.

10 ‘Bullet Boy’ (2004)

IMDb Score: 6.5/10

Bullet Boy is a British buddy cop crime drama that follows the life of Ricky (Ashley Walters), a young man released from prison, trying to escape the cycle of violence in East London. However, his efforts are challenged by the environment and choices he encounters. When his brother, Curtis (Luke Fraser), becomes involved in a street conflict, Ricky faces moral dilemmas that test his commitment to change. Bullet Boy explores themes of family, loyalty, and the struggle to break free from the pervasive influence of crime and violence in a gritty urban setting.

Walters delivers a compelling performance, capturing the complexity of Ricky's journey and the dilemmas he faces in breaking free from a life of crime. Walters' performance in Bullet Boy contributed to the film's positive reception, highlighting his ability to convey the internal struggles and external pressures faced by individuals seeking redemption in challenging circumstances.

9 ‘Bulletproof’ (TV Series, 2018-2021)

IMDb Score: 6.7/10

Operating as members of the National Crime Agency, two childhood friends and London detectives, Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters), tackle organized crime, drug trafficking, and corruption in East London. Beyond their professional partnership, the show delves into their personal lives, exploring themes of friendship and loyalty. Bulletproof combines high-octane action sequences with character-driven narratives, creating a dynamic blend of crime-solving and emotional drama.

As Pike, Walters brings charisma and depth to the role, portraying a skilled and loyal detective facing the challenges of crime-fighting in East London. His performance has been well-received, contributing to the chemistry between the lead characters that was a highlight of the series. Viewers and critics alike appreciate Walters' portrayal for adding layers to the action-packed narrative, creating a character that resonates with audiences in the crime drama genre and earning its spot as one of Walters’ highest-rated projects on IMDb.

8 ‘Storm Damage’ (2000)

IMDb Score: 7.1/10

Storm Damage centers on the life of Dominic Powell (Adrian Lester), an English teacher in a South London school. When three troubled students threaten one of his pupils, Dominic’s intervention ends with a knife threat itself. One of the troubled students is Stefan Ortiz (Ashley Walters), a 16-year-old boy, who lives in the same foster care home, Number 66, where Dominic himself grew up. Over time, Dominic’s interest in Stefan and helping him steer away from a treacherous life escalates into his resignation from the school. Following this, Dominic takes a job in the care home, where he later forms a romantic relationship with another worker, Kay (Kate Ashfield).

Ashley Walters' role as a troubled young teen captures the complexities of growing up in a tough environment. The narrative explores the impact of a disadvantaged life growing up in a care home and the dangers that come with its conditions. Storm Damage offers a poignant and thought-provoking examination of culture, identity, and the enduring effects of social issues.

7 ‘The Murder of Stephen Lawrence (1999)

IMDb Score: 7.1/10

The Murder of Stephen Lawrence is a British television film that recounts the real-life story of Stephen Lawrence (played by Leon Black), a black British teenager murdered in a racially motivated attack in 1993. The film explores the subsequent police investigation and the Lawrence family's struggle for justice. Focusing on the failure of the initial inquiry and the institutional racism within the police force, it became a pivotal work for shedding light on racial injustice. The powerful drama underscores the systemic challenges faced by minorities in the legal system, sparking discussions about racism and changes in British law enforcement.

In the movie, Walters portrays Stuart Lawrence, the brother of the titular character. His performance as Stuart adds emotional weight to the narrative, depicting the impact of the tragedy on Stephen's family. In one of his earliest roles as an actor, Walters’ contribution to the film was praised for its authenticity and resonance, contributing to the overall success of the heartfelt drama.

6 ‘Grange Hill’ (TV Series)

IMDb Score: 7.1/10

Grange Hill is a British children's drama series from 1978 to 2008. Set in the fictional Grange Hill School, the show follows the lives of students and teachers, addressing various social and educational issues. Over its long run, the series tackled topics such as bullying, friendship, relationships, and diversity. It became a cultural phenomenon, providing a realistic portrayal of school life while addressing important themes for its young audience. Grange Hill earned acclaim for its authenticity and impact on British youth culture, making it one of the most iconic and enduring children's television series in the UK.

Making his debut role as an actor, Walters played the character of Andy Phillips. Despite only starring in 12 episodes of the long-running series, his role was significant in portraying the difficulties faced by young students at the fictional Grange Hill School. As Andy, Walters contributed to storylines that addressed issues such as peer pressure, relationships, and personal growth. His portrayal showcased his acting talent even at a young age and laid the foundation for his future success in the entertainment industry.

5 ‘Inside Men’ (2012) — 7.2/10

IMDb Score: 7.2/10

The story unfolds as security depot manager John Coniston (Steven Mackintosh) collaborates with two colleagues to execute a meticulous heist. Their plan, driven by resentment towards their employer and a desire for financial freedom, takes an unexpected turn when an unpredictable employee complicates the operation. As the narrative shifts between the heist's execution and the aftermath, Inside Men provides a character-driven exploration of the psychological and ethical dimensions of crime and its impact on those involved.

Walters takes on the role of Chris Gower, a security guard and one of the key characters involved in a meticulously planned heist. His performance as a participant in the morally challenging operation adds depth to the character dynamics. With a rating of 7.2/10 on IMDb,Inside Men received positive reviews for its gripping narrative and nuanced portrayal of the characters.

4 ‘Cuffs’ (TV Series, 2015)

IMDb Score: 7.3/10

Set in Brighton, Cuffs follows the daily lives of the officers at the fictional South Sussex Police Force. The series introduces viewers to the diverse and dedicated team dealing with a range of incidents, from petty crimes to major investigations. Cuffs explores the professional and personal conflicts faced by law enforcement officers, blending drama, humor, and character-driven narratives to provide an engaging portrayal of the modern police force.

In the series, Walters plays the role of Ryan Draper, a charismatic and experienced police officer. As a part of the ensemble cast, Walters' portrayal of Ryan adds depth to the character dynamics within the police force. Despite its relatively high rating of 7.3 on IMDb, the series received mixed reviews, with praise for its portrayal of police work but criticism for some aspects of the storytelling.

3 ‘Last Rights’ (TV Series, 2005)

IMDb Score: 7.7/10

Last Rights is a political thriller series that revolves around the introduction of a new right-wing party, The Democratic Consensus Party, against the backdrop of a politically apathetic United Kingdom. Unaware to the public, the DCP has a hidden agenda of turning the nation into a police state. John Speers (Philip Glenister), the spokesperson for the newly elected Prime Minister Richard Wheeler (Charles Dance), is filled with dread upon discovering that his laptop, brimmed with confidential information, had been stolen by a young man named Tariq (Sonnell Dadral). When Tariq’s best friend, Max (Ashley Walters), realizes that Tariq has gone missing, however, what lies ahead of him is a dangerous world of conspiracy and corruption.

Despite only spanning three episodes, Last Rights provides a strong enough narrative that grips the attention of its viewers. Combined with the actors’ convincing performances, the series was met with a positive reaction and garnered an impressive rating of 7.7/10 on IMDb.

2 ‘Hustle’ (TV Series, 2004-2012)

IMDb Score: 8.2/10

Hustle is a British television series centered around a group of stylish and charismatic con artists based in London. Led by the mastermind Mickey Bricks (Adrian Lester), the team includes various specialists such as grifter Albert Stroller (Robert Vaughn), roper Ash Morgan (Robert Glenister), and others. The series follows their elaborate schemes to con wealthy and corrupt individuals, blending intricate plots, humor, and elements of drama. Each episode showcases the team's ingenious cons and the dynamic interplay between characters, creating a lavish and entertaining narrative. Hustle explores the art of deception, loyalty, and the fine line between right and wrong in the world of high-stakes cons.

Walters appeared as Billy Bond, a rookie who joins the long-con gang in the fourth series. The story later reveals the backstory of his previous involvement with drug dealing and street gangs. Regardless of his past, he shows his dedication to the scheme and is well-liked among the group. And while Walters played a relatively significant part throughout the fourth series, his character did not return to the fifth series. The narrative did not explain the disappearance of his character or what may have happened to him.

1 ‘Top Boy’ (TV Series, 2011- 2023)

IMDb Score: 8.4/10

Top Boy is a British crime drama series that delves into the gritty underworld of East London. The narrative revolves around the struggles faced by young characters trying to navigate the complex web of drugs, crime, and survival. Centered on the characters Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane Robinson), Top Boy provides a raw and authentic portrayal of the harsh realities faced by those caught in the cycle of crime and poverty, offering a compelling narrative that goes beyond the typical crime drama.

Walters plays the pivotal role of Dushane Hill, a charismatic and street-smart drug dealer who navigates the dangerous world of East London's drug trade. His performance is a masterclass in portraying the intricacies of urban life and the consequences of choices made in the pursuit of power. His ability to embody complex characters such as Dushane Hill contributed significantly to the critical success of the series, making it a stand-out performance in his best and most important role yet. After twelve years, the series has finally come to its conclusion.

KEEP READING:The 12 Best British Crime Shows on Netflix Right Now