A trilogy is a collection of three related movies that are connected by a common theme or storyline. Trilogies fascinate spectators by giving them an immersive and in-depth storytelling experience.

Moreover, movie trilogies are a typical format to communicate filmmakers' intentions and make a significant contribution to the business. This trend has been around for years, and it's not just Hollywood that can master it; lesser-known industries like Iran and Japan can also do it, and do it well. Thus, it's time to add some of the fantastic and influential movie trilogies to your viewing list since not all moviegoers are aware of them.

10 Yamada’s ‘The Samurai Trilogy’ — Japan

The Samurai Trilogy, directed by Yoji Yamada, consists of three films set in feudal Japan and depicts the lives of samurai warriors facing personal and societal challenges. It includes The Twilight Samurai (2002) which centers around Seibei Iguchi, a low-ranking samurai who faces difficulties balancing his duty as a warrior with the responsibilities of taking care of his family; The Hidden Blade (2004) follows another samurai, Munezo Katagiri, who is forced to confront the changing times and abandon his traditional lifestyle; and Love and Honor (2006) focusing on Shinnojo Mimura, a samurai who becomes blind in a duel.

The Samurai Trilogy has garnered critical acclaim for its introspective exploration of samurai life, complex characters, and meticulous attention to historical detail. Yamada's films offer a compassionate and emotional look at the struggles of individuals caught in a changing world, while also highlighting the enduring values of honor, loyalty, and love.

9 ‘The 1960s Trilogy’ — Hong Kong

The 1960s Trilogy, also known as the In the Mood for Love Trilogy, directed by Wong Kar Wai, consists of Days of Being Wild (1990) which is set in the 1960s in Hong Kong and follows the lives of several young individuals and their tumultuous romantic relationships; In the Mood for Love (2000) focusing on the restrained and delicate relationship between two neighbors, Mr. Chow and Mrs. Chan; and 2046 (2004) follows the character of Chow, a writer, as he reflects on his past relationships while writing a science-fiction story set in the year 2046.

Wong Kar Wai’s 1960s Trilogy is notable for its captivating visuals, nonlinear narrative, and examination of issues like love, desire, and the passage of time. The trilogy presents a poetic and introspective look at human relationships and emotions, capturing the essence of Wong's signature style.

8 ‘The ATG/The Buddhist Trilogy’ — Japan

Akio Jissoji's ATG trilogy, also referred to as The Buddhist trilogy, is a series of avant-garde films that explore religious and philosophical themes, often with a critique of Japanese society and traditional values. It consists of This Transient Life (1970) which follows a young man named Tamio Murase, who finds himself entangled in complex relationships and desires; Mandara (1971) centers around a young woman named Fumio as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery and radical rebellion; and Poem (1972) explores the existential crisis of a young man named Fumio Watanabe.

The ATG Trilogy is known for its experimental narrative techniques, visual symbolism, and thought-provoking exploration of philosophical and religious concepts. With a blend of eroticism and social commentary, the trilogy challenges traditional storytelling conventions and invites interpretations from viewers.

7 ‘The Calcutta Trilogy’ — India

The Calcutta Trilogy is a trilogy created by Satyajit Ray as he explores the socio-political and economic landscape of Kolkata during the 1960s and 1970s. The trilogy includes Pratidwandi (The Adversary) (1970) which follows Siddhartha, a young educated man from a middle-class family in Kolkata (formerly Calcutta); Seemabaddha (Company Limited) (1971) featuring a protagonist named Shyamalendu, who works in a multinational company in Kolkata; and Jana Aranya (The Middleman) (1976) tells the story of Somnath, a recent college graduate trying to secure a job in Kolkata.

The films offer critiques of social inequality, urbanization, and the impact of a changing society on individuals. It’s also highly praised and is regarded as a significant contribution to Indian cinema.

6 'The Koker Trilogy’ — Iran

The Koker Trilogy, directed by Abbas Kiarostami, is a series of Iranian films set in the rural region of Koker. Each film in the trilogy tells a different story but shares common themes and settings. It includes Where Is the Friend's Home? (1987) which follows a young boy named Ahmed, who is desperately trying to return his friend's notebook to him; Life and Nothing More (1992) takes place after a devastating earthquake in Koker and follows a film director and his son as they travel to the region in search of the two young actors who appeared in the first installment; and Through the Olive Trees (1994) which is a meta-narrative that centers around the making of a film within a film.

The Koker Trilogy captures the essence of Iranian cinema by blending realistic storytelling with poetic and philosophical elements. Kiarostami's films are known for their simple yet profound narratives, naturalistic performances, and nuanced observations of everyday life in rural Iran. The trilogy emphasizes the value of interpersonal relationships, the significance of modest acts, and the resiliency of individuals within a certain community.

5 ‘The Noriko Trilogy’ — Japan

The Noriko Trilogy, directed by Yasujirō Ozu, is dedicated to the character of Noriko (Setsuko Hara) in Late Spring (1949) which centers around Noriko’s family's concern for her unmarried status and their desire for her to marry; Early Summer (1951) explores Noriko’s pressure from her family to marry, but is hesitant to leave her comfortable life and independence; and Tokyo Story (1953) explores the generational divide, the changing nature of family relations in Noriko’s new family.

The trilogy offers a moving portrayal of Ozu's distinctive cinematic aesthetic and his insights into the complexity of interpersonal relationships and societal changes. It is also hailed as Ozu's masterpiece and one of the best movie trilogies in Japanese cinematic history.

4 Inagaki’s ‘The Samurai Trilogy’ — Japan

The Samurai Trilogy, directed by Hiroshi Inagaki, is a series of films that portray the life and adventures of the legendary swordsman Musashi Miyamoto, based on the novel by Eiji Yoshikawa. The trilogy includes Musashi Miyamoto (1954) which begins with Miyamoto's early life and follows his journey as he becomes a skilled swordsman; Duel at Ichijoji Temple (1955) continuing his journey and facing numerous challenges while honing his skills; and Duel at Ganryu Island (1956) focusing on the later stages of Miyamoto's life as a seasoned swordsman.

In addition to Toshiro Mifune's legendary portrayal of Musashi Miyamoto, the trilogy is renowned for its lavish production, stunning cinematography, and intense storyline. It's crucial to remember that these movies were made in the middle of the 1950s and that they may represent some of the cultural viewpoints of that era. Nonetheless, The Samurai Trilogy remains a significant contribution to samurai cinema and a classic depiction of the legendary swordsman Musashi Miyamoto.

3 ‘Human Condition Trilogy’ -— Japan

​​The Human Condition Trilogy, also known as Ningen no Joken, is a highly acclaimed Japanese film series directed by Masaki Kobayashi. Based on a novel by Junpei Gomikawa, the trilogy follows the story of Kaji (Tatsuya Nakadai), a pacifist and idealistic hero, as he navigates the tumultuous years of World War II.

The trilogy includes No Greater Love (1959) which introduces Kaji as he works as a labor camp manager in Japanese-occupied Manchuria; Road to Eternity (1959) following Kaji's conscription into the Japanese army and sent to the front lines; and A Soldier's Prayer (1961) concluding Kaji's story as he becomes a prisoner of war. The trilogy is renowned for its epic length and in-depth examination of morality, humanism, and the battle to uphold one's values in the face of unfathomable suffering.

2 ‘Vengeance Trilogy’ — South Korea

The Vengeance Trilogy is a series of South Korean films directed by Park Chan-wook that consists of three films, which are not direct sequels, but share thematic and narrative elements. The trilogy includes Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance (2002) which tells the story of a deaf-mute man seeking vengeance for the kidnapping of his sister; Oldboy (2003), the most well-known of the three, follows a man who is inexplicably imprisoned for 15 years and seeks revenge upon his release; and Lady Vengeance (2005) which revolves around a woman who seeks revenge on the man responsible for her wrongful imprisonment.

Most people agree that The Vengeance Trilogy is a critically praised and extremely impactful film trilogy. Each installment presents a distinct and compelling investigation into questions of retribution, morality, and the human mind, all accomplished with flawless visual flair.

1 ‘The Apu Trilogy’ — India

The Apu Trilogy is a renowned Indian film series directed by Satyajit Ray which follows the life and coming-of-age journey of a young boy named Apu in rural Bengal. The trilogy consists of Pather Panchali (1955) which introduces Apu, his impoverished family, and their struggles in a rural village; Aparajito (1956) seeing Apu leaving his village home to pursue education in the city of Kolkata; and Apur Sansar (1959) following Apu's adult life in Kolkata as a struggling writer.

The trilogy is lauded for Ray's sensitive storytelling, breathtaking cinematography, and naturalistic performances from non-professional actors. It is widely recognized as a turning point in world cinema, elevating Indian filmmaking to a global level and showing Satyajit Ray's prowess as a director.

