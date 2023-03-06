Although the grandiosity of Asian cinema is only now getting acknowledged by some, good Asian films have always been around. In fact, some of the best movies to date come from Asian countries, including the groundbreaking Parasite by Bong Joon-ho, which gained great acclaim at the 2020 Oscars and became the first "foreign" language film to ever win Best Picture across 92 years of Oscar history.

Just like Parasite, many Asian films from all around the continent deserve love and appreciation. To celebrate Asian filmmaking, we gathered some essentials available to stream for free, from Yi Yi and Tokyo Story.

10 'Yi Yi' (2000)

Edward Yang's moving coming-of-age depicts the world of four different members of a middle-class Taipei family — husband and wife N.J. (Nien-Jen Wu) and Min-Min (Elaine Jin), teenage daughter Ting-Ting (Kelly Lee), and eight-year-old son Yang (Jonathan Chang) — through each respective eyes. Throughout the film, each character examines the meaning of life.

No doubt that the 2000 drama is one of the most remarkable movies of its genre. Thought-provoking and compelling throughout its entirity, Yi Yi tenderly explores universal human interactions whilst observing the family at its center to amazing results.

9 'A Brighter Summer Day' (1991)

This Taiwanese epic crime drama, equally directed by Edward Yang, is based on a true conflict between two youth gangs. Set in 1960s Taiwan, the 1991 film depicts a rebellious teen named Xiao Si'r (Chang Chen), whose upbringing (reflecting on love, friendship, and injustice) is affected by the events.

Although heartbreaking and devastating at times, A Brighter Summer Day also provides viewers with a very intimate love tale in-between. A highly efficient coming-of-age story, no wonder the film is now one of the most beloved pieces of Asian cinema today and even considered a classic to many.

8 'Stalker' (1979)

Set in an unnamed country, Andrei Tarkovsky's sci-fi epic Stalker follows a guide (Alexander Kaidanovsky) leading, through an area called the Zone, where it is believed wishes are granted, two men: a melancholic writer in hopes to be inspired again (Anatoly Solonitsyn), and a professor (Nikolay Grinko) seeking scientific discovery.

Loosely based on a 1972 novel named "Roadside Picnic," this Soviet science fiction masterwork offers audiences an intriguing narrative and muted color cinematography unlike any viewers have (probably) ever seen. Stalker endures a very beloved movie in the genre, even after all these years.

7 'Shoplifters' (2018)

This drama by Kore-eda Hirokazu reflects on the power of familial love whilst depicting a couple who works part-time and turns to shoplifting to survive. When Osamu (Lily Franky) and his "son" (Jyo Kairi) run into a little homeless girl (Miyu Sasaki) shivering with cold after shoplifting from a store, they take her under their wig. However, soon enough, an incident puts the family's bond to the test.

Analyzing the true meaning of family, including found families — the ones you choose, not the ones you are born into — Shoplifters is a thoughtful and provocative Japanese movie featuring amazing performances from its cast. In addition to observing these very close bonds, the brilliant film also tackles poverty.

6 'Close Up' (1990)

Abbas Kiarostami's Iranian docufiction centers around Hossain Sabzian, a movie enthusiast who impersonated the director Mohsen Makhmalbaf to persuade a family in Tehran to star in his upcoming new film. The film is based on a real-life incident and features footage from the actual trial.

Though this captivating courtroom drama, which perfectly blends facts with fiction, investigates real events that occurred in Northern Tehran in the late 1980s, it analyses its main subject with care, subtly exploring identity and the important significance of artistic creation.

5 'Solaris' (1972)

The second Andrei Tarkovsky movie on this list, Solaris is just as compelling and hypnotizing as Stalker. This time, the premise revolves around a psychologist (Donatas Banionis) sent to a distant planet to uncover what has caused an entire crew to go insane.

With mind-bending visuals and set design to match its mesmerizing aesthetics, this sci-fi classic puts viewers under its spell in no time. Solaris reaches the full potential of a simple but interesting premise and is deservingly considered to be one of the greats, ranking up there with the finest of the science fiction genre.

4 'An Elephant Sitting Still' (2018)

Set in the northern Chinese city of Manzhouli during the course of a single day, An Elephant Sitting Still depicts four different people as they navigate through their complicated lives, ultimately interweaving the characters' paths.

Hu Bo's honest drama film debut is bleak, and at times slow and hopeless — that is precisely what makes it so good. A truly human and genuine watch, Bo's extremely grey film does justice to its title: much like the elephant that simply sits and ignores the world, these characters also find themselves immobilized by their daily lives.

3 'Apur Sansar' (1959)

The third and final film of the Apu Trilogy, Apur Sansar follows the now graduate, jobless, and lonely Apu (Soumitra Chatterjee), who, following the death of his sister, father, and mother, lives in a small rented room and attempts to find the true meaning of life while aspiring to be a writer.

Undoubtedly a very popular Asian film that is highly regarded by many, internationally acclaimed Indian classic Apur Sansar remains a highly entertaining and moving watch today, providing the famous trilogy a proper, breathtaking, and flourishing finale after years in the making.

2 'Tampopo' (1985)

Centering around a young widow (Nobuko Miyamoto) who seeks to master the art of cooking the most delicious noodle dish, this hilarious parody combines genres of Western, gangster movies, and foodies. Tampopo is the ideal pick for both comedy and food lovers.

However, the 1985 feature is not the right watch for those who are hungry, so we advise viewers to eat beforehand. With delicious dishes throughout, this bizarre but engrossing film does many things right — featuring amazing performances, Tampopo absolutely excels at celebrating food.

1 'Tokyo Story' (1953)

When an elderly couple (Chieko Higashiyama and Chishû Ryû) decides to travel on a long voyage by train to Tokyo in order to visit their children and grandchildren, they end up being let down by their own blood, as it turns out that Koichi (Sô Yamamura) and Shige (Haruko Sugimura) can not afford the time to spend with their parents. However, the widowed spouse (Setsuko Hara) of another son who was killed in the war did not hesitate to make an effort.

This poignant Japanese drama film directed by Yasujirō Ozu, which is often regarded as one of the best movies ever made, reflects on generational conflict and late realization. It is surely the type of powerful watch that provides viewers with food for thought (and will likely incite them on phoning or texting those they love the most instantly).

