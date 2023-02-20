Through their captivating narratives and compelling worlds, movies are certainly able to teleport viewers to other dimensions. Great ambient vibes and pretty aesthetics also play a part — in the end, these elements often make the whole movie experience interesting and all the more satisfying.

Countless films that convey a sense of peace and quiet so contagious that it's almost impossible not to fall under their spell completely. From 2001: A Space Odysseyto Columbus, these are just some of the movies that look exactly like what ASMR feels like and thus successfully take viewers' breaths away with their visual calm, according to Letterboxd.

1 '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Stanley Kubrick's memorable space movie endures as a beloved classic throughout time, and for good reason. 2001: A Space Odyssey follows a spacecraft, manned by two men and the supercomputer H.A.L. 9000, sent to Jupiter in order to find the origins of a mysterious Monolith buried beneath the Lunar surface.

This astounding story of evolution, which features surreal, mysterious, and at times even creepy atmosphere and imagery, also provides viewers with a relaxing and peaceful time in front of the screen. A distinctly slow-paced movie, 2001: A Space Odyssey features classic music and fluid camera work that fascinates audiences with stunning, awe-inspiring takes.

2 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' (2019)

Image via Pyramide Films

Directed by Céline Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire (French: Portrait de la jeune fille en feu) is a breathtaking piece of cinema set on an isolated island at the end of the 18th century, where a female painter, Marianne (Noémie Merlant), is commissioned to do a wedding portrait of a young aristocrat named Héloïse (Adèle Haenel). The two end up getting closer with each passing day — until they find themselves completely enamored of each other.

This slow-burn love story between two women counts on one of the most beautifully written screenplays and features stunning landscapes with astonishing attention to detail while depicting a tender, honest, and loving affair. Equal parts entertaining and pleasing to the eye, no wonder fans on the platform would pick Sciamma's movie as one of the most satisfying.

3 'The Tree of Life' (2011)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

The Tree of Life is an experimental coming-of-age written and directed by Terrance Malick. The film centers around the story of a family in Waco, Texas in 1956 and follows the life journey of the eldest son, Jack (Hunter McCracken), as he tries to reconcile his relationship with his strict father (Brad Pitt) as an adult (Sean Penn).

Highlighting the fact that all life must end — though it will eventually be replaced by something new — this visually stunning, ambitious movie may not be to everyone's taste. Nevertheless, it is an amazing watch for those who are connected to spirituality and the world that surrounds us, as it manages to perfectly capture our planet's beauty and calm.

4 'Stalker' (1979)

Image via Goskino

Directed by Andrei Tarkovsky, this sci-fi art film loosely based on the novel 1972 "Roadside Picnic" depicts an unnamed country where there is an area named the Zone — a casual space where the Room is located, a place where wishes are supposedly granted. When a writer and a professor try to get near it, a man known as a Stalker lends a helping hand.

Regarded by many lovers of the genre as a "masterpiece," the 1979 movie is a very mind-bending watch that provides food for thought. With muted color and a hypnotic dream-like undertone, Stalker is both relaxing and reflective, mesmerizing viewers with the beautiful depiction of its existentialist themes.

5 'My Neighbor Totoro' (1988)

Image via Toho Co., Ltd.

One of the many beloved Studio Ghibli movies is My Neighbor Totoro, a light-hearted and bubbly animated film that follows two girls after they both move to the country to be near their hospitalized mother. In the meantime, 10-year-old Satsuki and her 4-year-old sister Mei meet several magic forest spirits and embark on magical adventures.

There is hardly anything more aesthetically pleasing than Hayao Miyazaki's animated features; among many incredible works, My Neighbor Totoro obviously stands out — although the movie counts on a very simplistic narrative, part of what adds up to the film's charm is its enchanting, picturesque nature shots. Showcasing the slow-paced rhythm of rural life, the 1988 movie finds beauty in the ordinary.

6 'Roma' (2018)

Image via Netflix

Alfonso Cuarón's groundbreaking Oscar-winner movie was the deserved subject of critical praise back when it premiered. The movie stars Yalitza Aparicio (who earned a Best Actress nomination at the Academy Awards) as Cleo, one of the domestic workers hired to help Antonio (Fernando Grediaga) and Sofía (Marina de Tavira) take care of their lovely children in Mexico City during the early '70s.

There are many great things about Roma — and its cinematography (also by Cuarón) is definitely one of them. Although the film is presented in minimalistic black-and-white shots, it is never short on beauty, much less on evoking feelings of calm and tranquility through sound. Roma provides a very personal and intimate outlook on the lives of its characters — namely Cleo's — while fascinating the audience with its stunning shots.

7 'Phantom Thread' (2017)

Image via Focus Features

Starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Vicky Krieps in two of their finest roles, Phantom Thread is an amazing achievement in visual storytelling. The movie depicts the twisted yet compelling relationship between a renowned dressmaker, Reynolds Woodcock, and a former waitress turned muse named Alma.

Paul Thomas Anderson has always been a master in his field, and this unusual romance just demonstrated that once again while also shining a light on the director's breathtaking cinematography skills. In addition to Phantom Thread's absolutely delicious soundtrack, the movie's visuals are also to die for — every shot is slow and quiet, but luxuriously composed nevertheless.

8 'Lost in Translation' (2003)

Image via Focus Features

After meeting in Tokyo, a middle-aged fading American movie star past his prime (Bill Murray) and a neglected young woman who is often let on her own by her entertainment photographer husband (Scarlett Johansson) develop an unlikely but strong bond in Sofia Coppola's touching and nostalgic film.

As the title suggests, Lost in Translation is ultimately about the inability to be understood no matter how hard one tries. It focuses on human connection and feelings of alienation whilst one is trying to find their place in the world, and maybe that is exactly why it is so comforting. Through the 2003 film, Coppola introduces viewers to a very realistic yet dreamlike world — one that speaks without saying much and beams with light.

9 'Paterson' (2016)

Image via Amazon Studios

When it comes to Paterson's plot, there is not quite a lot to say — but that is far from being a bad thing. With a simplistic yet profound storyline, this engaging slice-of-life movie follows one week in the life of a bus driver (Adam Driver) named Paterson, depicting his daily routine as he drives through Paterson's (yes, they share the name) daily route and writes poetry on his notebook.

It's not hard to understand why Paterson takes a place on many Letterboxd users' ASMR lists; after all, Jim Jarmusch's quiet character study and observation of the smallest things in life is quite entertaining — relaxing, even. Many consider the film to be a highly atmospheric and refreshing watch that celebrates the essence of movies by simply existing.

10 'Columbus' (2017)

Image via Sundance Institute

A Korean man (John Cho) and a young woman (Haley Lu Richardson) paths cross in Colombus, Indiana, where their parents are hospitalized: one is in a coma, and the other is a recovering addict. The two discuss their life, dreams, and goals.

Featuring stunning modernist architecture, Columbus is undoubtedly a very poetic and reflective film that captures a similar feeling to the one you get after attending an art exhibit. With the aid of an intriguing, quiet, and somewhat slow-paced story, Kogonada's movie about platonic soulmates is a very pleasant watch.

