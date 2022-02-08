Aubrey Plaza has stealthily been taking over Hollywood both in front of and behind the camera for decades. The actress, producer, and writer told Sam Jones on an episode of the Off Camera with Sam Jones podcast that she took her first improv class when she was about 15 years old at Comedy Sportz Philadelphia, not far from where she was living in Delaware. She instantly fell in love with that form of creative expression, and embraced the way it challenged her to create characters and scenarios within seconds. Around that same time, she was making “weird” videos with her friends, which cemented her interest in comedy. It wouldn’t be too much of a leap, then, to hear that making it over to Saturday Night Live was her dream.

That dream would sort of come true a few years later, when she landed an internship at the sketch show while studying at NYU in the early 2000s, while her future Parks and Recreation cast mate Amy Poehler was part of the cast. Though Plaza wasn’t a performer, her under-the-radar internship in the design department enabled her to get inside the belly of the beast and prove herself as a dedicated and hardworking employee. “You were really only supposed to intern for half of the season or something, but I just really got in there with those people and I just made them like me.” She continued, “I ended up working there for the whole time and getting more responsibilities and really just trying to absorb as much as I could.”

A few years later, Plaza had a number of life-altering experiences occur in a shockingly short amount of time. She got fired from a waitressing job, met casting director Allison Jones who introduced her to her soon-to-be Parks and Recreation boss Mike Schur, was part of an Upright Citizens Brigade showcase for SNL, and was flown to Los Angeles to meet with Judd Apatow for the film Funny People. Fortunately, she was blissfully unaware at how pivotal these moments would turn out to be. “I had no idea how big of a deal those meetings were because I had never done that before.” The actress and self-described “evil hag” (thank you, Aubrey’s twitter handle), is primarily known for her dry sense of humor, apparent fearlessness, and unconventional talk show appearances, though a closer look at her prolific and dynamic career would quickly show that Plaza’s impressive range has no end.

Let’s take a look at just some of Aubrey Plaza’s best performances!

RELATED: Aubrey Plaza Joins 'The White Lotus' Season 2

Julie Powers in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

Image via Universal Pictures

The fantastical and funny 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World helped jump start the careers of some of the biggest actors in Hollywood, including Anna Kendrick, Kieran Culkin, Brie Larson, and Chris Evans. Adapted from a series of graphic novels and directed by Edgar Wright, this film follows musician Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) who must defeat his girlfriend Ramona Flowers’ (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) 7 evil exes in order to have her all to himself. Plaza plays the intense and demanding Julie Powers, who seems to have a job at every place Scott visits. She’s the definition of controlling, and isn’t afraid to bark orders at anyone that crosses her. Plaza doesn’t have a large role in this movie, but she effortlessly steals every scene she sneaks into.

April Ludgate in Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

Image via NBC

The beloved mockumentary style sitcom Parks and Recreation, which ran for 7 charming seasons on NBC, follows the ever-so-determined Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) a bureaucrat of the humble, fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. Along the way, Leslie is surrounded by a lovely bunch of misfit colleagues that aid her in her ambitious quest to make the town the best it can be. Among her friends and fellow co-workers are her best friend Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones), shoe shiner and pretend FBI agent Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt), health nut Chris Traeger (Rob Lowe), practical Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott), fashionable and indulgent Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari) and Donna Meagle (Retta), manly supervisor Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman), and of course, the sarcastic and deadpan intern, April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza).

On paper, April isn’t likable. Despite her smarts, she doesn’t follow through or show any interest in her work, making it crystal clear she’d rather be anywhere else but the Pawnee Parks Department. But Plaza’s stoic and disagreeable attitude is…kind of charming? Sure, she blatantly tells Ann that she doesn’t want to be her friend, but the thing is, she does, and Ann knows that. Plaza stifles April’s emotions just enough so that you still want to see her succeed. As the series progresses, Plaza handles April with care and subtlety layers in depth, warmth, and personal and professional growth. But don’t forget, she still hates people.

Darius in Safety Not Guaranteed (2012)

Image via Film District

Safety Not Guaranteed is a hidden gem that effortlessly blends genres that don’t often intersect. Written by Derek Connolly (who won Best First Screenplay at the Film Independent Spirit Awards for the script) and directed by Colin Trevorrow, this science fiction dramedy tells the story of Jeff (Jake Johnson), Darius (Aubrey Plaza), and Arnau (Karan Soni), three aimless employees at a magazine who decide to answer a strange classified ad from a man named Kenneth (Mark Duplass) who is seeking a partner for time travel. With a premise like this, you might think that it’ll be an over-the-top, silly, sci-fi comedy. This film, however, is one of the most heartfelt and grounded stories on this list. Life’s filled with uncertainty and regret, and Darius knows that all too well. Plaza brings a ripe balance of uncertainty and determination to her character that will have you hooked and rooting for her and the eccentric Kenneth to succeed in their daring mission. Safety might not be guaranteed, but another excellent performance by Plaza sure is.

Brandy Klark in The To Do List (2013)

Image via CBS Films

During the heart of Parks and Recreation, Plaza took an unexpected, albeit welcomed detour and played a character that is in many ways, the antithesis of April Ludgate. Written and directed by Maggie Carey, the 2013 raunchy comedy The To Do List follows valedictorian and overall perfectionist Brandy Klark (Aubrey Plaza) the summer before she leaves for college. Just when she thinks she has everything under control, her older, more sexually experienced sister Amber (Rachel Bilson), along with Brandy’s best friends Fiona (Alia Shawkat) and Wendy (Sarah Steele) pressure Brandy to lose her virginity and have more sexual adventures. Being the perfectionist that she is, Brandy makes a comprehensive list of different sexual “tasks” she wants to complete before college.

The To Do List shows a nerdy, uptight, rule-following side of Plaza that we had yet to see on screen. This time, it was her character that was the butt of all the jokes. What’s refreshing about Brandy is that she’s secure with who she is and doesn’t spend the entire movie beating herself up. In the wrong hands, this character could’ve been overdone, but Plaza manages to play it with just the right amount of awkwardness to keep it realistic.

Beth Slocum in Life After Beth (2014)

Image via A24

Yep, it turns out Plaza can play everything. Even a zombie. Written and directed by Jeff Baena, the 2014 horror comedy Life After Beth tells the unconventional love story of Zach Orfman (Dane DeHaan) and Beth Slocum (Plaza), a couple whose relationship is on the rocks. Beth goes for a hike alone and dies from a lethal snake bite, which fills Zach with sadness and regret. If only he was able to tell Beth how much she meant to him and apologize for not wanting to go flamenco dancing. Hold on…Beth’s back? From the dead? Be careful what you wish for, Zachary.

Plaza navigates this twisted character’s descent into bloodthirsty delirium hilariously well. At the beginning of the film when everyone is panicking because Beth has returned from the dead, Plaza’s serenity makes it seem like she is the most normal one of the bunch. As the movie progresses, however, you see that is definitely not the case. Plaza erupts in increasingly disturbing outbursts, shows off her newfound physical strength with ease, and, most importantly, still manages to sling sarcastic quips at her prey. Baena was nominated for the prestigious Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival for the film.

Sister Fernanda in The Little Hours (2017)

Image via Gunpowder & Sky

Jeff Baena’s 2017 film The Little Hours is a funny and clever spin on a handful of stories from 14th century Italian writer Giovanni Boccaccio’s The Decameron. The medieval dark comedy takes place in 1347 Garfagnana, Italy, at a convent filled with mischievous and less-than-devoted young nuns including Sister Alessandra (Alison Brie), Sister Fernanda (Plaza), and Sister Ginerva (Kate Micucci) who are tempted to break their vows and have sex with the new deaf-mute gardener Massetto (Dave Franco). To make matters even funnier, despite taking place in 14th century Italy, everyone uses 21st-century vernacular and no one speaks with an Italian accent.

The characters in this movie care a lot about status, making it almost like a medieval Mean Girls. Alessandra’s father is a wealthy patron of the church, Ginerva’s insecure and bashful, and Fernanda doesn’t give a flying nun whether you like her or not. Plaza brings a swagger to this bossy role that only she can play. If Fernanda doesn’t like the way Mother Marea (Molly Shannon) or Father Tommasso (John C. Reilly) are running things, she’s going to do what she wants anyway. She’s going to drink the sacramental wine, and she doesn't care who knows it.

Ingrid Thorburn in Ingrid Goes West (2017)

While Plaza might be known primarily for her deadpan humor, her adroit dramatic performances cannot be overlooked. The 2018 Film Independent Spirit Award winner Ingrid Goes West is a masterful depiction of social media’s toxicity. Written by David Branson Smith and Matt Spicer, the film follows Ingrid Thorburn, a woman who’s consumed by social media and desperately craves attention from social media influencers. Her obsessions have gotten so out of hand, that she even crashed one influencer’s wedding because she wasn’t invited. Ingrid quickly becomes fixated on a new influencer, Taylor Sloane (Elizabeth Olsen), which reinvigorates her erratic behavior. Ingrid’s unhinged ways escalate once she uproots her life to move to California in order to be closer to Taylor.

Plaza’s nuanced performance makes this film even harder to watch. Rather than playing this role as a black and white stalker, Plaza smartly shows how emotionally broken and lonely Ingrid really is. Even though Ingrid does many inexcusable things, one can’t help but feel sorry for the way social media has polluted her mind and distorted her idea of a healthy relationship. Though it’s mostly inevitable, it’s still difficult to slide Ingrid into the “total bad guy” column, and we have Plaza’s authentic performance to thank for that.

Lenny Cornflakes Busker in Legion (2017-2019)

Image via FX

The FX series Legion is a psychedelic acting tour-de-force for Plaza. Based on characters from Marvel Comics and created for television by Noah Hawley, this dark, twisted, sci-fi series from the X-Men universe follows David Haller (Dan Stevens), a mutant struggling to evade both the authorities and the evil forces trying to take over his life. Plaza plays Lenny Cornflakes Busker, David’s friend who dies and reappears in numerous otherworldly situations within his mind. Lenny, as well as the entire show, is quite mind-bendy and complex. The part was initially written for a middle-aged man, but fortunately Hawley decided to approach the character differently. Throughout the three season series, Plaza commands viewers’ attention, playing everything from cool and confident, to trembling with fear, to snarky and seductive. Plaza has cited David Bowie as one of her inspirations for Lenny.

Allison in Black Bear (2020)

Lawrence Michael Levine’s 2020 film Black Bear is a trippy work of art. This darkly comedic edge-of-your-seat psychological thriller (yes, it’s all of that wrapped up into one movie) follows the enigmatic Allison (Plaza), a filmmaker looking for ideas and inspiration for her next project. She stays at the remote lake cabin of Gabe (Christopher Abbott) and Blair (Sarah Gadon), a couple whose future together is clearly uncertain, and becomes a source of tension and intrigue for the homeowners. Black Bear isn’t something you watch…it’s something you experience. This film exposes the raw underbelly of creative expression, and explores the at-times unhealthy lengths that people will go to capture their art.

Plaza’s gnarly performance as a lost and vulnerable artist is one her best of her career. She explained to Seth Meyers that her demanding role plus the all-night shoot of the movie distorted her schedule and made navigating the normal daytime hours exhausting. “I looked so insane that I think most people in the town thought I was like a crazy street person,” adding, “I didn’t fight it. I just leaned into it, and became this townie….I looked on another level of insane.”

Riley Johnson in Happiest Season (2020)

Plaza chased the psychological thriller Black Bear with the delightful holiday romantic comedy Happiest Season. Written by Mary Holland and directed by Clea DuVall, this film follows Abby (Kristen Stewart) who plans on proposing to her girlfriend Harper (Mackenzie Davis) when she meets her family for Christmas. Abby’s plan quickly gets derailed, however, when Harper admits that her parents don’t know they are in a relationship. For the duration of the visit, Harper tries to keep their romantic relationship hidden, much to Abby’s devastation. There are several moments during the film that almost reveal Harper’s secret. Perhaps the most unexpected instance is when she runs into her ex-girlfriend Riley (Plaza).

Plaza’s performance in this film might be her most reserved performance of her career. She infuses her character with a heartbreaking amount of restraint and temperance, enabling the audience to understand her years of pain through a simple glance. Riley is the personification of Happiest Season’s three core elements: patience, acceptance, and love.

Lucy Stanbridge in Best Sellers (2021)

Image via Screen Media

It’s one thing to act alongside the legendary Michael Caine, but it’s a whole other feat to hold your own and carry the film. Written by Anthony Grieco and directed by Lina Roessler, the feel-good dramedy Best Sellers tells the story of Lucy Stanbridge (Plaza), a young publisher struggling to keep her father’s legacy afloat as she searches for the next best story to sell. She realizes that the cantankerous and reclusive author Harris Shaw (Michael Caine) owes her company a book, and decides to track him down. What follows is a cranky, but lovely book tour and blossoming friendship between two insecure artists at different stages of their lives. Plaza carefully finesses an array of emotions throughout this film with ease. When we first meet her, she’s assertive and determined, but as the story progresses, it’s clear that she’s more fragile than she is willing to let on.

Aubrey Plaza stars in the recent Sundance hit Emily the Criminal and can be seen in Guy Ritchie’s upcoming comedy thriller Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre alongside Jason Statham and Hugh Grant. It was also recently announced that she’ll be starring in Season 2 of The White Lotus on HBO.

'Emily the Criminal's Aubrey Plaza Explains How She Manifests the Projects She Produces Theo Rossi also explains how he knew John Patton Ford was a first-time feature filmmaker worth taking a chance on.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email