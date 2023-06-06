Watching movies at home is comfortable and convenient, but it doesn't compare to the fun of seeing a film on the big screen surrounded by an engaged audience. "Once the movie gets going, once the lights go down, you become a collective," Quentin Tarantino once said. "And then you start appreciating the movie in that way."

With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to talk about the best audience reactions they ever experienced. Their comments are a reminder of what the theater experience can be at its best.

10 'Borat' (2006)

Unsurprisingly, Sacha Baron Cohen's hilarious mockumentary was a top pick for Reddit, as it's exactly the kind of movie that would get big reactions from most audiences. The film follows Cohen's character Borat Sagdiyev, a fictional Kazakh journalist, on a journey to America to document the culture and people. Through his (often controversial) encounters with unsuspecting individuals, Borat provides a satirical commentary on societal norms and prejudices.

"Theater was absolutely rocking. It is by far the most fun I’ve had in the theater. Kinda sad that I’ll never get to experience that level of laughter at the theater again...," said user byfuryattheheart. "The level of laughter in the cinema when I saw it was mad. So much more than any other film I saw. I actually missed quite a bit because so many of us were in hysterics," replied Redditor mankytoes.

9 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

The Dark Knight remains arguably the most acclaimed superhero movie, largely thanks to Heath Ledger's mesmerizing performance as the Joker. The film sees Christopher Nolan firing on cylinders, from the special effects and propulsive plot to the music and costuming. Unsurprisingly, one Redditor said that the audience's reactions to the film's big moments were palpable.

"Every little thing that happened in the movie was felt across the crowd. It was like a wave of energy. The pencil trick, the body against the window, then 'We got you, you son of a bitch,' and of course the finale with the monologue — everyone just lost their sh*t completely," said user girafa.

8 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

Rob Reiner's Princess Bride is a veritable fantasy classic, bursting with clever writing, whimsical characters, and great acting. It features a talented ensemble cast, including Cary Elwes as the charming Westley, Robin Wright as Buttercup, Mandy Patinkin as the determined Inigo Montoya, Andre the Giant as the kindhearted Fezzik, and Wallace Shawn as the witty, villainous Vizzini.

"Audience reaction during the movie was more boisterous than normal. Credits start to roll, and everyone was on their feet clapping and cheering. It was just a wholesome moment in time," said Redditor Dorcusdoesreddit.

7 'A Hard Day's Night' (1964)

A Hard Day's Night was the Beatles' first feature film. John, Paul, George, and Ringo play themselves across several humorous and chaotic situations as they prepare for a live performance. It's well-made and has aged well, and remains an interesting snapshot of the height of Beatlemania.

"I saw A Hard Day's Night shortly after it came out somewhere in New York City, and the audience (consisting mainly of young girls) was an absolute riot of ecstatic screaming, just like you see in old films of Beatles concerts, with the fans losing it in paroxysms of idol worship. I was angry because I wanted to hear the dialog, but it was impossible to hear any of it. I still find it incomprehensible that a movie could have that effect," said user cary_granite.

6 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (2019)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is Tarantino's love letter to cinema's golden age and a kind of greatest-hits of his own filmography. It's a slow-burner but culminates in an incendiary climax guaranteed to draw crowd reactions.

"Me and the rest of the audience equal parts gasping in shock and laughing at the end of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood," said user whatzgood. "Me and my two buddies were the only ones in a packed cinema that started laughing when the chaos hit the fan. I think everyone else just thought we were weird as hell," added Redditor MrLonzoGonzo.

5 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Endgame upped the stakes in so many ways: more characters, bigger battles, and a much stronger villain. It's fan service done right, delivering several moments designed to send chills down the spine of any Marvel stan.

"I’ll never forget the audience reactions bursting out in applause and cheers to Thor landing in Wakanda in IW, or Captain America lifting the hammer or saying 'Avengers Assemble' leading the army charge in Endgame. Absolutely electrifying," said user epraider.

4 'Superbad' (2007)

Superbad has already earned its place as a 2000s comedy classic, so it's hard to remember how fresh it felt when it first came out. The gross, hilarious tale of Seth (Jonah Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera) searching for alcohol to impress their crushes quickly became iconic, with fans quoting its dialogue for months.

"Superbad. Packed theater. The jokes per minute in that movie were so high and the audience was so into it that when I finally saw it again at home I heard so many new little jokes that I'd missed in the theater — drowned out by the shared laughter. I guess I should be mad that I missed so much the first time, but it's like a drug to laugh so in tune with so many people like that. It was great," said Redditor hailwyatt.

3 'Hereditary' (2018)

Ari Aster's feature debut burst onto the scene seemingly out of nowhere, leaving all other horrors that year in the dust. It revolves around the Graham family grappling with tragedy, grief, and a series of increasingly eerie and supernatural occurrences.

"Hereditary when everyone slowly realized that Toni Collette’s character was on the ceiling when Peter woke up," said user majorminus92. "This was mine too. It was so tense in the theater during that scene that some lady yelled out 'Oh my god, what the f--- is happening?' A bunch of people started laughing because the tension was unbearable," said Redditor Redjeezy.

2 'Furious 7' (2015)

Furious 7 is the most emotional movie in the franchise, as the story reflects the death of star Paul Walker. It centers on Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew as they face their most formidable adversary yet, Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham). Seeking revenge for his brother's death, Shaw targets Toretto's family, setting off a high-stakes game of cat and mouse that spans the globe.

"One of my favorites was watching Furious 7 opening Friday in Imax in a packed house. Context: I used to live in Houston which is kind of a car town and these movies definitely attracted a certain demographic (tough muscle car type dudes). The ending with the Paul Walker tribute and finale had dozens of grown-ass men bawling in their seats together as one, enjoying the hell out of that f---ing movie. I’ll never forget it." said user ElPobre.

1 'The Room' (2003)

"Oh, hi Mark." Tommy Wiseau's disasterpiece follows the tumultuous life of Johnny, a successful banker who becomes entangled in a web of deceit and betrayal when he learns that his fiancée, Lisa (Juliette Danielle), is having an affair with his best friend, Mark (Greg Sestero). The Room is the king of so-bad-it's-good cinema, and watching it with the right people is always a ton of fun.

"My friends and I are big fans of 'so bad, it's good' films, and when we found out that The Room was playing nearby, we had to go. I didn't realize [there were] traditions you had to do when you watched. The most notable was that, whenever you saw a picture of spoons, you had to through spoons at the screen (it happens significantly more often than you'd think). Another was that when there was an awkward sex scene (aka all sex scenes), the audience would hoot and howl and make whistling sexy noises and whatnot. It really did make the movie a whole different experience beyond enjoying the terribleness of it," said Redditor TildeGunderson.

