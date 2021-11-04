To say that Audrey Hepburn is a Hollywood icon would be an understatement. Since her Oscar-winning breakout role in 1953's Roman Holiday, Hepburn has been a beacon of style and glamour, captivating generations. Posters featuring her as Holly Golightly with that famous updo and black dress from Breakfast at Tiffany's get plastered to bedroom walls every year. Even in 2021, Tiffany & Co. brought in Beyoncé to recreate that indelible image for advertisements. Hepburn's decades long collaboration with French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy elevated her to an otherworldly class of beauty and sophistication. When people think of a Hollywood star, she is on that short list with Marilyn Monroe, Cary Grant, and John Wayne.

While reaching an iconographic status cements your place in history, it also strips away a lot of the facets of what made that person compelling in the first place. At this point, that Holly Golightly image defines Hepburn to the world. Audrey Hepburn, in reality, was not an icon. She was an actor, and a really great one at that. Boiling down her entire career to a recognizable silhouette discounts the range and dynamism of her career as a performer. Her luminous screen presence captivated audiences not just for her glamour, but also her charm, emotionality, humor, and body control. From musical comedies to heavy dramas, Hepburn's career ran the gamut. Both to celebrate her as a movie star and show how her career was filled with a challenging and exciting variety of roles, it is time to count down the top ten greatest performances from Audrey Hepburn.

10. Wait Until Dark (1967)

Image via Warner Bros.

Hepburn's fifth and final Academy Award nomination came from playing a blind woman victim of a home invasion in Terence Young's screen adaptation of Frederick Knott's play Wait Until Dark. Hepburn stars as Susy, whose husband unknowingly procures a doll filled with bags of heroin from a woman, and a gang, led by Alan Arkin, come a-knocking to get back their merchandise, taking on various personas as they try to extract information from a woman who cannot see them. While the film itself never fully breaks away from its stage origins, which premiered on Broadway a year earlier starring Lee Remick, Hepburn plays the terror and confusion of what is happening to her beautifully, as well as bringing a totally grounded hospitality and easy-going nature to when the gang puts on their ruse to obfiscate their identities. Not to mention, she has the difficult task of playing someone who cannot see when she, of course, can. Rarely does the Academy award a nomination to someone in a true genre piece, and it was a well deserved nod.

9. Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

Image via Paramount

Infamously, Truman Capote, the author of the novel Breakfast at Tiffany's, opposed the casting of Hepburn in the lead role; he saw Marilyn Monroe as the ideal figure to portray his Holly Golightly. Indeed, Hepburn's take on the character diverges quite a lot from the original vision, but obviously, she created something that has truly stood the test of time. Yes, the effortless charm and poise is there, but Hepburn keys into the under the surface sadness as well. Beyond Hepburn, the film does not really work and features the truly repellent yellow face performance by Mickey Rooney. However, when Hepburn is in the center of that frame, you can't take your eyes off her, resulting in her receiving her fourth Oscar nomination.

8. How to Steal a Million (1966)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Breakfast at Tiffany's may be the ideal movie star performance for many, but How to Steal a Million, the feather-light art heist comedy from director William Wyler, truly personifies Audrey Hepburn as the affable, beguiling movie star she was. Paired alongside the equally charismatic Peter O'Toole, the two have a dazzling rapport with one another, her as the daughter of an art forger and him a cat burglar, as they are improbably thrust together in a scheme to steal one of her father's forged statues from a museum before it is to be properly examined for authenticity. Plenty of people claim movie stars playing likable, charming people in movies are simply "playing themselves," but the difficulty of crafting that persona to be believable and compelling really is difficult work. After all, so few people are actually able to accomplish this, and Audrey Hepburn in How to Steal a Million does it better than most. Another great film in this mold for Hepburn is 1963's Charade, which is the better known film of the two and hence why we are spotlighting the other one.

7. The Children's Hour (1961)

Image via United Artists

1961 may have brought to the screen her icnoic performance as Holly Golightly, but her true standout work from that year comes in another stage adaptation, this time from Lillian Hellman's 1934 play The Children's Hour. Hepburn stars with Shirley MacLaine as a pair of teachers who open a private school for girls. One of their students (Karen Balkin) is a contant nusaince, bullying, blackmailing, and lying constantly. One day, she concocts a story to her grandmother (Fay Bainter), in an act of revenge for punishment she received, that Hepburn and MacLaine's characters are actually lovers, causing gossip to spread through the school with every student being removed by their parents. Working again with William Wyler, Hepburn takes on material here quite risqué for a 1961 major motion picture. No, they never use the words "homosexual" or "lesbian," but the film never shies away from the material, even having MacLaine's character come out. Her co-star has the showier part, but every two hander requires performers to be equally matched, which Hepburn is more than capable of doing. The Children's Hour makes the jump from stage to screen far better than Wait Until Dark, and it continues to be a relevant, gripping piece.

6. The Nun's Story (1959)

Image via Warner Bros.

Probably the heaviest drama of Hepburn's career was The Nun's Story, for which she was nominated for her third Oscar. She stars as, if you could not have guessed, a nun who joins a convent in Belgium in the late 1920s, with the aim of being a nurse for the people in the Congo. The Nun's Story takes quite a hard look at the authoritatian streak of the Catholic Church, with Hepburn's Sister Luke struggling with her own goals and desires of serving people and the rules and regulations imposed on her by the Church and her superiors. The drama is all internal, and you can see the pain Sister Luke goes through without Hepburn's mugging for the camera. Coming from director Fred Zinnemann (High Noon), The Nun's Story was really the first opportunity in Hepburn's career to tackle this weighty of material, and she absolutely rose to the occasion.

RELATED: ‘My Fair Lady’ Proves That Every Lavish Studio Musical Deserves a 4K Release

5. My Fair Lady (1964)

Image via Warner Bros.

Controversy surrounded the casting of Audrey Hepburn in the role of Eliza Doolittle in George Cukor's adation of My Fair Lady. Not only was she replacing Julie Andrews, who originated the role on stage and shot her to stardom, but also Hepburn does not do her own singing in the film, being dubbed by legendary Hollywood dubber Marnie Nixon. Famously, the film dominated the Academy Awards that year, yet Hepburn could not score a nomination in a category ultimately won by Julie Andrews for Mary Poppins. Throwing all that context aside, Hepburn still delivers a loverly performance as Miss Doolittle, perfectly emodying the character's transition from flower girl to scoiety woman. Plus, she nails every single joke. Hepburn was not the first to have her singing dubbed for the movies, and she wouldn't be the last. She isn't even the only one being dubbed in this film. Holding that against her gets in the way from seeing the great work she does here.

4. Funny Face (1957)

Image via Paramount

Audrey Hepburn's career contains a number of Cinderella-eque stories, where a low status character gets transformed into a member of high society and glamour. My Fair Lady follows this structure, as does another movie musical Funny Face. In Stanley Donen's film, Hepburn plays a book store employee who catches the eye for a magazine photographer (Fred Astaire) and is whisked off to Paris to join the modeling world. When it comes to the Hollywood movie musical, no one did them better than Stanley Donen, also the director of films like Singin' in the Rain and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. He captured movement and color so vividly that it feels like people are jumping off the screen. Hepburn, who actually does all her own singing for this movie, commands the screen. In the film's most iconic scene, with her dressed in a black turtleneck and pants, Hepburn dances through this hip Paris bar in a way that feels instrumental in the way someone like Bob Fosse would shoot musical numbers in the 1970s. She takes the movie musical baton from the legendary Astaire in this movie and runs away with it.

3. Sabrina (1954)

Image via Paramount

Following up a massive breakout role always is difficult. Luckily, she was in the hands of the great Billy Wilder in her first Cinderella-eque film, Sabrina. Hepburn plays the daughter of the chauffeur to an enormously wealthy family and is in love the family's younger son (William Holden), despite the fact he barely pays her any mind. After the older son (Humphrey Bogart) stops her lovesick suicide attempt, she ships off to Paris to study at Le Cordon Bleu, becoming a glamorous European socialite in the time being. Once she returns, she becomes the apple of both son's eyes, even if Bogart's character doesn't want to admit it and focus only on the family business. Wilder, along with co-writers Ernest Lehman and Samuel A. Taylor (who wrote the play this is adapted from), craft one of those crackling, juicy screenplays rarely seen in today's Hollywood. Though she was easily the most inexperienced person on set and is acting opposite two gigantic movie stars, every second Audrey Hepburn is not on screen in Sabrina you spend waiting for her to get back. It's the melding of the movie star charisma found in films like How to Steal a Million and Charade applied to material that takes that kind of performance and transcends it, proving Hepburn was not just a flash in the pan "it girl," but a screen force to be reckoned with.

2. Roman Holiday (1953)

Image via Paramount

Prior to Roman Holiday, Audrey Hepburn was a bit player in British films like The Lavender Hill Mob or Laughter in Paradise. She shows up for a scene, has a couple of lines, and walks away. A glorified extra, really. Then in 1953, the world really did see a star being born with her performance as Princess Ann, a woman wanting an escape from her royal life and spends a day experiencing everyday Rome with American journalist Joe Bradley (Gregory Peck). Her first time working with William Wyler, who obviously knows how to use her based on the rest of this list, pinpointed the enormously earnest comedienne in her and wrang every single laugh and smile out of the audience as he could possibly get. She looked and sounded like nobody else in movies at the time and created a whole new archetype of a character. Hepburn in Roman Holiday was lightning in a bottle. Naturally, she won her first and only Academy Award for the performance and shot up to be one of the biggest stars in the world. Rightfully so.

1. Two for the Road (1967)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Stanley Donen's 1967 masterpiece may not be the obvious choice to top this list, but Audrey Hepburn's performance in Two for the Road stands atop everything she has done, precisely because it combines all the best elements from all these performances into one person. The timeline hopping romance between Hepburn's Jo and Albert Finney's Mark brings out the naïve comedienne, glamorous starlet, and internally struggling woman together in one of the great films about love of all time. This list shows the tremendous range she had as an actor, but she rarely got to play that range over the course of a single film. While a lot of her early career was spent meeting or exceeding the level of her much more famous co-star, Two for the Road pairs her with someone who is well-respected but still an up-and-comer. Hepburn brings Finney up to her level, never letting her star power eclipse his phenomenal work. Her goal is to serve this fantastic material, and in the end, she gives the performance that best exemplifies what made her such a special actor.

KEEP READING: An Audrey Hepburn TV Series Is in the Works From 'The Good Wife' Writer Jacqueline Hoyt

'Swan Song': Mahershala Ali's Genre-Bending Apple TV+ Movie Reveals First Trailer How far would you go for the people you love?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email