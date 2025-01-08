If a film feels unique, and as though it could’ve only come from the mind of a single/distinctive filmmaker, then there’s a good chance it was made by an auteur director. The best way to define the term is to say that an auteur is basically like the author of a film; the primary creative voice of the movie, much in the same way that most works of literature solely exist because of a single voice.

Many auteur filmmakers were prominent in the 1970s, sure, but the 21st century still sees auteur directors popping up and making their mark on cinema. The following aren’t ranked in any particular order, and neither is this listing exhaustive. However, all the names below are defined by the fact that they directed their first movies at some point during the 21st century (so if you're wondering why the likes of Denis Villeneuve and Christopher Nolan aren’t here, that’s why).

10 Bong Joon-ho

Movies include: 'Memories of Murder' (2003), 'The Host' (2006), 'Parasite' (2019)

Bong Joon-ho made his first feature film right at the start of the 21st century, as the decent (yet somewhat underwhelming) Barking Dogs Never Bite was released in 2000. His follow-ups were better and understandably got him more attention, with Memories of Murder being an excellent mystery/crime film, and The Host functioning as a fresh spin on the giant monster movie genre.

His style and preferred themes (he likes tackling stories surrounding class conflict and inequality) are present across his filmography, even when he makes movies of varying different genres and sizes. Snowpiercer, for example, had him helming an action/sci-fi story, and then Parasite – his best film to date – basically defied any genre limitations, working as a comedy, thriller, drama, and tragedy, all at once.

9 Damien Chazelle

Movies include: 'Whiplash' (2014), 'La La Land' (2016), 'Babylon' (2022)