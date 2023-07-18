Sometimes, sorting through endless categories on Netflix can be tiresome, especially when the average subscriber isn't familiar with the technical terminology of sub-headings like "auteur cinema."

The auteur theory first came to light in French critic Andre Bazin’s essay and was later theorized by the fathers of cinema François Truffaut in 1954 and Jean-Luc Godard. In simple terms, an auteur describes a director as the “author” of his or her work who oversees all visual aspects of the motion picture. Auteurism is used to identify a director's personal vision and filmmaking style that is easily recognizable to a mass audience and is still practiced in films today.

10 'Out of Africa' (1985)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 62%

The late Sydney Pollack's Out of Africa is an epic, romantic drama loosely based on the autobiographical book of Danish author Karen Blixen. The legendary Meryl Streep plays Baroness Blixen when she moves from Denmark to Kenya in 1913 to start a coffee plantation with her new husband. What follows is a journey of a woman's self-exploration as she learns from a spirited hunter, Robert Redford, the true meaning of freedom.

Pollack was best known for his captivating yet simplistic pictures, Tootsie and The Way We Were. His auteur style may not have been as brightly distinctive as Tarantino's; however, Pollack was considered Hollywood's quiet icon who had the talent to push the best performances out of leading actors. Winner of seven Oscars, Out of Africa mesmerized audiences with breathtaking scenery, thought-provoking storyline, and use of real-life animals earning Pollack Best Director.

9 'Happy Together' (1997)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Hong Kong's most celebrated and internationally acclaimed auteurWong Kar Wai is often esteemed the master of sensual cinema. The controversial picture Happy Together stars Leslie Cheung and Tony Leung, who play a falling out-of-love homosexual couple on vacation in Argentina. According to the New Queer Cinema, the film is considered one of the greatest modern LGBT+ films, praised for its authentic and creative depiction of same-sex relationships.

Wong's trademark is most notable for his color theory, but his ability to transform the simplest human emotions through wordless, stunning visuals is his strongest nod to being a genius auteur. Loneliness, misery, exclusion. In Happy Together, these "attitudes" are depicted in every frame with mise-en-scène that reflects the inner struggles of the main characters. Despite its detouring title, the film beautifully illustrates Wong's mastery of melodrama storytelling.

8 'Okja' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

In 2019, Parasite put the worldwide spotlight on Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho. From the crime thriller Memories of Murder(2003) to the monster film The Host, the dark humor director became a commercial success and later emerged into Hollywood with English language movies Snowpiercer and the Netflix original Okja.

Bong is distinguished for developing stories that explore concerning Korean social themes. In Okja, a young Korean girl, Mija, does everything she can to prevent a tyrant company from kidnapping her best friend, a genetically modified "super pig." Bong Joon Ho's flair for genre-mixing and sudden tone shifts is heavily painted in this action-adventure film, cunningly showcasing the director's auteur aesthetic.

7 'House of Flying Daggers' (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

"Just call me Wind." The multi-talented Chinese auteur Zhang Yimou directed the wuxia romantic, action film House of Flying Daggers. Set in the Tang Dynasty, the film tells the story of a police officer who pretends to aid a blind prison in her escape to investigate her ties with a righteous rebel group opposing the government.

Respected as a key figure in China's Fifth Generation of filmmakers, many of Yimou's narratives focus on social criticism of the Chinese government and portrayals of oppression. The director's style is famous for his symbolic emphasis on color in Raise the Red Lantern and Hero. Yimou's experience as a cinematographer also shines through in the gorgeous display of martial art fights and slow-motion action in House of Flying Daggers.

6 'Amélie' (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

Amélie is a romantic comedy, arthouse film directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet. The story follows a timid, young waitress who decides to help others find their happiness in a whimsical depiction of Montmartre. The film was a commercial success and was nominated for five Academy Awards thanks to Jeunet's innovative niche for dreamlike realism.

Jeunt is known for taking ordinary situations and twisting them with a fantasy element of relevance. Critics have come to cherish the auteur's masterful talent in utilizing slapstick comedy, offbeat characters, and surrealistic visuals seen in Amélie. Jenut's films are a poetic rhythm of love to the cinéma du look film movement, recognizing him as one of the greatest modern directors in French cinema.

5 'Moonrise Kingdom' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Unquestionably, Wes Anderson is one of the most popular auteurs of our time. With Asteroid City marking the director’s eleventh feature film, it's safe to say Anderson's quirky narrative style is something no one can challenge to replicate. Moonrise Kingdom is the story of two preteen lovers who trigger a search party after they run away together on New Penzance Island.

Anderson isn't afraid to show off his visionary camera work. Every film features his signature "shoebox"/planimetric composition, symmetrical blocking, and compass point editing. The director tends to work with the same actors, such as Bill Murray, Edward Norton, and his brother Eric Chase Anderson. Splashed with a nostalgic, muted color palette, Moonrise Kingdom is a whimsical, coming-of-age adventure that best captures Anderson's eccentricity to tell a story within a story.

4 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

The French director Michel Gondry is mainly known for just being the guy who directed Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Brilliantly co-written by Charlie Kaufman, Pierre Bismuth, and Gondry, the film follows two lovers (Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet) who undergo a bizarre mental procedure to erase each other from their minds.

Gondry is commonly referred to as a "transcultural auteur" who uses his language barrier as a tool to play with his international audience's brain. His dreamlike, experimental aesthetic is brightly seen in Eternal Sunshine through his manipulation of mise-en-scène and discontinuity editing. The mind-bending, sci-fi picture is a deeply complex story that demands viewers to dislodge their own brainpower to unmask Gondry's hidden meanings.

3 'She's Gotta Have It' (1986)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Director, screenwriter, producer, and now NYU professor Spike Lee is among cinema's most iconic and controversial filmmakers. His mark in Hollywood helped bring awareness to the Black talent community, playing a crucial role in the 1980s American independent film movement! The groundbreaking film She's Gotta Have It revolves around Nola Darling, a woman from Brooklyn who causes a "love triangle" between three different men she's sleeping with. It was Lee's first feature debut that launched his career, allowing him to start his own production company, 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks.

The renowned auteur is known for portraying the Black American experience, challenging racial stereotypes, and addressing controversial subjects. The plot of She's Gotta Have Itis quite simple on paper, but there's a beat and a jam to it that transforms the picture into a jazzy, arthouse rom-com. By redefining the cinematic experience, Lee has invented many unique directing techniques, like his famous "double dolly" tracking shot in many of his pictures, such as Malcolm X and Mo' Better Blues.

2 'Her' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Spike Jonze,director of Where the Wild Things Are and Being John Malkovich, is referred to as an indie-auteur of his own league. Jonze has an introspective eye on human emotions, writing stories that put protagonists in neurotic decision-making situations. Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson, thesci-fi, romantic drama Her centers on a lonesome writer who falls in love with a virtual assistant designed to meet his every desire.

Inspired by personal experiences, Jonze is a bold filmmaker that enjoys playing with the danger of emotions in uncharted settings. Her expertly portrays his trademark of using lonely, misfit characters when Theodore internally struggles to realize his A.I. relationship has yet to relieve his solitude.

1 'The Umbrellas of Cherbourg' (1964)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

"Guy, I love you. You smell of gasoline." Musicals are an extremely rare sight to see on the big screen these days. The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, directed by French New Wave director Jacques Demy, remind us just how desperate theaters need to bring back these vibrant pictures. The sung-through musical revolves around two lovers torn apart by war and the life-changing decisions they must sacrifice for love.

The Criterion Collection states, "...Jacques Demy didn’t just make movies — he created an entire cinematic world." Demy was known for his deeply emotional storytelling of doomed love, combining a blend of poetry, color, and music. The auteur was inspired by old Hollywood musicals to even Japanese manga and fairytales. The Umbrellas of Cherbourg and The Young Girls of Rochefort are the epitome of Demy's lyrical brilliance, earning him high praise from Godard himself.

