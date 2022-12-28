James Cameron is ruling the box office with his most recent blockbuster, Avatar: The Way of Water. The notoriously ambitious auteur spent years crafting the groundbreaking film, controlling everything about the production, from the visually dazzling VFX to the screenplay.

RELATED: Best Movies With Actors Also Directing, According To Letterboxd

Cameron isn't the only director who prefers to write his own scripts. Indeed, Hollywood is full of talented and creative minds who pull double duty as writers and directors of their projects. These figures take control of their movies from the get-go, imbuing them with a tone that audiences can recognize almost instantly because it comes from the project's inception.

James Cameron

James Cameron is one of Hollywood's most successful and celebrated directors. The mind behind daring and revolutionary projects like Terminator and Aliens, Cameron is famous for his groundbreaking use of VFX in films like Avatar and Titanic.

Although Cameron's recent scripts often get criticized for their simplistic tone, he is responsible for some of cinema's most iconic screenplays, including Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Throughout the years, Cameron has cultivated a reputation for being a singularly creative mind that works at his own pace, delivering trailblazing projects that eventually represent new standards for the industry.

Sofia Coppola

Known for her quiet and thoughtful films featuring sympathetic yet complex female lead characters, Sofia Coppola is one of Hollywood's most respected filmmakers. Her directing career spans over twenty years, including projects like the critically acclaimed The Virgin Suicides and Lost in Translation, for which she won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Coppola has become more experimental in recent years, toying with the crime and thriller genres in The Bling Ring and The Beguiled. Shying away from big-budget productions, Coppola favors intimate films that might feature familiar themes but are always presented with a touch of humor and a heavy dose of thoughtfulness.

Christopher Nolan

Famous for blending action and spectacle with ambitious concepts, Christopher Nolan is one of Hollywood's most respected auteurs. The writer-director is behind many of the business's most successful blockbusters, including the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception and Interstellar.

RELATED: All Of Christopher Nolan's Films, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes

Nolan's films feature daring concepts that might sometimes make them overly convoluted or hard to follow. However, his bravado produces intriguing and thought-provoking projects that never settle for being only one thing. Nolan's movies have come to define the new millennium, with his name becoming synonymous with inventive and fascinating stories and dazzling visuals.

Greta Gerwig

Although relatively new to the directing field, Greta Gerwig had made a name for herself in a few short years. Her two films, Lady Bird and Little Women, cemented her as a singular creator and expert observer of the complexities of human nature. Her characters are layered and challenging, sometimes unlikeable, but deeply human and sympathetic.

Gerwig's next project is the highly-anticipated Barbie, which promises to be one of 2023's best movies. Her clever screenplays and her firm and empathetic approach to filmmaking have established her as one of the best directors working right now, and her name has quickly become synonymous with quality.

Noah Baumbach

Image via Trimark Pictures Inc.

Known for his intellectual comedies, Noah Baumbach is the worthy heir of some of cinema's most clever and neurotic minds. Although he made his directorial debut with 1995's Kicking and Screaming, Baumbach's breakthrough came in 2005 with his Academy Award-nominated black comedy The Squid and the Whale.

Baumbach would later become a prominent voice in the indie circuit thanks to films like Margot and the Wedding, Frances Ha, and Marriage Story, his most critically acclaimed film to date. Baumbach is one of the most celebrated writer-directors of his time, with many praising his singular take on everyday issues like family life, separation, and the tragedy of growing up in your golden years.

Guillermo del Toro

Image via Netflix

Guillermo del Toro is one of Hollywood's most singular creatives. Known for his love for monsters and fantasy, del Toro is a unique visionary capable of finding the beauty in subjects others might find repulsive or off-putting. His career began with the 1993 horror film Cronos and flourished in the 2000s, with masterpieces like the dark fantasy Pan's Labyrinth and the superhero films Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army.

Widely considered a master of horror and cinematic connoisseur, del Toro has amassed considerable acclaim for his films. The director imbues his stories with heavy doses of politics and societal issues, blending them with fantastical elements to create unique films that are as visually dazzling as they're emotionally resonant.

Quentin Tarantino

One of cinema's most celebrated and provocative directors, Quentin Tarantino has built a reputation as a bold and captivating storyteller. Since making his directorial debut with 1992's Reservoir Dogs, Tarantino has built a prolific resumé thanks to his highly stylized films that stand out because of their graphic violence, intricate dialogs and non-linear, episodic storytelling.

Tarantino's films have been commercially successful and critically acclaimed. From the universally-beloved Pulp Fiction to more recent offerings like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino's works have a special place in pop culture. His films are not controversy-free, but the writer-director remains one of cinema's most interesting and loudest voices.

Barry Jenkins

Making his debut with 2008's Medicine for Melancholy, Barry Jenkins took an eight-year hiatus from writing and directing before returning with the groundbreaking LGBTQ+ coming-of-age drama Moonlight. The film earned universal acclaim and is often considered one of the best films of the 21st century.

RELATED: Every A24 Coming-Of-Age Film, Ranked

Jenkins quickly became one of the leading Black voices in Hollywood, with his next film, If Beale Streets Could Talk, cementing his reputation as a one-of-a-kind talent. Jenkins' most recent offering, the gripping miniseries The Underground Railroad, featured more of the same powerful and thought-provoking themes that have been a trademark of his filmography since the beginning.

Chloé Zhao

Ever since her feature film debut in 2015's Songs My Brothers Taught Me, Chloé Zhao has been a leading voice in the independent scene. The drama Nomadland, one of the highest-rated films of the 2020s, elevated her to the big leagues, making her the second woman in history to win the Oscar for Best Director.

Zhao made her first venture into blockbuster filmmaking with 2021's superhero film Eternals, receiving a mixed response from critics and audiences. However, her films carry a unique and naturalistic vibe that has become her trademark, juxtaposing scenic and lush views with her characters' inner turmoil with fascinating results.

The Coen Brothers

Known for their highly acidic humor, the Coen Brothers are masters of black comedy. Their films feature eccentric characters, energetic dialog, and convoluted yet memorable plots, a combination of elements that make their projects instantly recognizable to critics and audiences.

Making their directorial debut with 1984's Blood Simple, the Coens have become two of Hollywood's most consistent and reliable filmmakers. The brothers have written and directed many modern classics, including Fargo, The Big Lebowski, No Country for Old Men and Inside Llewyn Davis, cementing themselves as two of the leading voices of their generation.

NEXT: The Best Books Written By Movie Directors