April is Autism Acceptance Month, and no single autistic experience is a universally-experienced one. In older films and television shows it was not uncommon to see autism presented as a condition only found in cisgender heterosexual men, with savant tendencies, limited interests, and poor social skills. Films like Rain Man and TV series like Atypical and The Big Bang Theory only further those harmful stereotypes.

Autistic representation in the media has changed a lot over the decades, as more and more breakthroughs are made in understanding how neurodivergent minds experience the world. Representations of autism in film and TV are more varied and glorious than ever now. From children's entertainment to young adult dramas, the spectrum has never shone brighter.

7 Will Graham ('Hannibal')

Bryan Fuller's immensely stylish cult favorite crime drama Hannibal, based on Thomas Harris' series of Hannibal Lecter books, puts fresh twists on the characters and stories from The Silence of the Lambs universe to tell deliciously thrilling new interpretations of the stories. Series protagonist Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) is a gifted criminal profiler working for the FBI. He's paired up with tasteful psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) to track down notorious serial killers; little does Will know that Dr. Lecter has dark secrets of his own.

Will Graham is portrayed in the series as having many common traits of being on the autism spectrum: extreme empathy, intense emotional reactions, antisocial tendencies, and deep hyperfixations (his being his career, dogs, and the behavior of serial killers.) Graham does mention in one episode that he may have Asperger syndrome, a term which has in recent years simply been folded into the autism spectrum disorder diagnosis in the DSM. However, even with fans feeling seen by the character, both Fuller and Dancy have denied the character outright being autistic.

6 Abed Nadir ('Community')

NBC's sitcom Community has been a cult favorite since its debut. Its breakout character, Abed Nadir (Danny Pudi) is one of the students at Greendale Community College. Abed is a talkative, pedantic, pop-culture-loving member of the study group, with an especially close friendship with fellow student Troy Barnes (Donald Glover.)

Though not outright diagnosed on the series itself, Abed is heavily implied to be autistic by the writers and cast of the series. Abed is very socialized, displays some echolalia (repeated words or sentences – "cool, cool, cool" is one of his catchphrases,) and is intensely passionate about his special interests, like Inspector Spacetime and making movies. Most powerful of all, Community creator Dan Harmon himself realized he was autistic while developing the character for television.

5 Julia ('Sesame Street')

Sesame Street has been a guiding light for great representation of all kinds on children's television since its 1969 debut. In 2015, Sesame Workshop welcomed its first canonically autistic Muppet character, Julia, to the street. Since her introduction in a picture book quickly followed by a leap to the TV series, she's become a beloved addition to the franchise.

Initially developed with input from ASAN (the Autistic Self-Advocacy Network,) Julia is a big-hearted four-year-old girl who is best friends with Elmo and Abby Cadabby. Julia is a uniquely designed Muppet character, with specially-built hands that can flap whenever she needs to stim in excitement or nervousness. She is puppeteered by Stacey Gordon, who is not autistic herself but has an autistic son, and uses her experiences raising a child on the spectrum to illuminate her portrayal of the character.

4 Woo Young-Woo ('Extraordinary Attorney Woo')

Most autism representation in media is distinctly Western, so it's a delight to see a well-rounded autistic character come from Korean television. Woo Young-Woo is the titular character of the procedural series Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which streams on Netflix in the United States. Even though the actor who portrays her, Park Eun-Bin, is not neurodivergent, Woo is still written and performed as a compelling and lovable main character.

Despite her struggles to socialize, Woo is extremely adept at and praised for her IQ and how she solves legal problems. She displays autistic traits like echolalia and wearing headphones for sensory reasons, but her autism is never played for laughs. Thanks to its respectful portrayal of autistic life, Extraordinary Attorney Woo became a huge sensation in South Korea as it aired, and made discussion of autism in the country far more of a commonplace occurrence.

3 Lola ('Cha Cha Real Smooth')

Writer/director/star Cooper Raiff's lovable indie comedy Cha Cha Real Smooth was a hit at 2022's Sundance Film Festival and quickly got picked up by AppleTV+ for release. This charming movie follows struggling bar mitzvah party entertainer Andrew (Raiff)'s burgeoning friendship with young mother Domino (Dakota Johnson) and her autistic daughter, Lola (Vanessa Burghardt.) Andrew becomes sort of a babysitter to her, and grows to become very protective of Lola, especially at bar mitzvahs she and her mother attend.

Burghardt is autistic herself, so seeing an actually-autistic star play an autistic character in a major streamer is especially noteworthy. Raiff tailor-made the role to suit his star, even consulting with autism nonproft RespectAbility to ensure the depiction was authentic.

2 Quinni ('Heartbreak High')

Netflix's Heartbreak HIgh is a modern reboot of an Australian teen series that follows the lives of a group of teenagers in high school. Thirty years after the original 90s series, this new incarnation of Hartley High is far more diverse and inclusive in its core cast and hot-button topics. One of the series' breakout characters is Quinni, played by neurodiversity advocate and actually-autistic actress Chloe Hayden.

Quinni is autistic and queer, and refreshingly portrayed as a pretty typical teenager despite her neurodivergency. She's emotionally intelligent, frank about her sexuality, and open about her experiences seeing the world through an autistic lens. Hayden's performance has been highly praised by autistic fans of the series, and has been rewarded with an AACTA Award for Best Actress as well as being named Marie Claire's 2022 Rising Star of the Year for her trailblazing work on Heartbreak High.

1 Matilda, Drea, and Nicholas ('Everything's Gonna Be Okay')

Freeform's two-season wonder Everything's Gonna Be Okay has some of the best autism representation in any medium, thanks to its authentically cast stars and well-researched scripts. Showrunner, head writer, and star Josh Thomas plays Nicholas, a gay Australian twenty-something who moves to the United States to look after his teenage half-sisters, Matilda (Kayla Cromer) and Genevieve (Maeve Press) after their father passes away. The series follows the siblings as they try to adapt to life after their father's passing, as they pursue relationships and learn to live with each other's neurodivergencies.

Matilda is notably one of the first ever autistic TV characters to be played by an actually autistic actress, and much of the series focuses on Matilda's blossoming romance with fellow autistic schoolmate Drea (Lillian Carrier, who is also actually autistic – her lovely service dog on the show is played by her real-life service dog!) Their queer, polyamorous, and asexual love story is revolutionary for autistic LGBTQIA+ representation in the media. Nicholas also discovers in the second season that he is autistic himself, which is a real-world parallel with Josh Thomas's timeline of his own autism diagnosis.

