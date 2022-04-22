The Avatar: the Last Airbender franchise is still going strong after over 15 years. A live action remake of the original show is deep into production at Netflix and Nickelodeon has even opened up a studio dedicated to making new films and shows in the franchise. Creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko have created such a detailed and charming world with fascinating characters that people still remember them fondly, especially the villains. Each of them representing not just a different ideology, but a different type of challenge for Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen) and Korra (Janet Varney). Some of them are worse than others, but especially for a children's show it's kinda crazy how much they got away with. A universe in which the villains are intimidating because of their ideals instead of just their physical power not only makes for more memorable villains, but it becomes a textbook example on how to write good antagonist. Now with that out of the way, here is the to nine villains this franchise has to offer.

The Earth Queen (Jayne Taini)

The 53rd Earth Queen Hou-Ting (Jayne Taini) was never the biggest or most memorable foe that Korra and her crew came across, but she still managed to stand out. This is less to do with her character and more with the seeing how much power she had over her Kingdom. In the 80 years that happened between the two Avatar series', she managed to keep the Earth Kingdom in the same oppressive state the entire time as the world changed around it. This means her secret police, The Dai Li, still ran the city to keep the monarchy in power. Her threats were purely political, and thusly one of the most difficult hurdles Korra had to face since she couldn't punch her way out of it. Korra's methods weren't even enough to stop her, it took her death at the hands of Zaheer (Henry Rollins) to do that.

Long Feng (Clancy Brown) and The Dai Li

Speaking of The Dai Li, back in the days of Aang and the Gaang they were controlled by the corrupt advisor to The Earth King, Long Feng (Clancy Brown). Long Feng is essentially the Jafar of the Avatar universe. He uses his friendship with the King to manipulate him and keep his own regime in power. Unlike Jafar, Long Feng didn't need magic to help him out. He was charming, powerful, and quick-witted enough to not need magic spells to enchant his victims or the powers of the Genie to rule the land. He had the brute force of The Dai Li with him to brainwash citizens into being ignorant to the ongoing war and the corruption in the Earth Kingdom capital city of Ba Sing Se.

Long Feng wasn't just good at his job as being the head of this totalitarian organization, but he had enough influence in Government that his group of elites maintained power up until the times of Korra with people like The Earth Queen carrying on his legacy and ideas. Unlike most of the villains in Avatar, Long Feng is one of the few that won.

Hama (Tress MacNeille)

The story of Hama (Tress MacNeille) is one of horror and tragedy. A prisoner of war for years, captured by a particularly ruthless platoon of Fire Nation soldiers. While being held hostage along with the rest of her tribes waterbenders, she connived a way of escaping her personal hell. During each full moon when her powers were at their maximum strength she would conduct experiments on the rats near her cell to bend the blood in their bodies, so she could possess them like a demon. She honed in on this grotesque use of power until she was able to do the same to humans and used it to escape.

Decades later she resides in the homeland of her captors, possessing innocent civilians and holding them prisoner as an act of revenge towards the nation that did the same to her and her people. It's equally terrifying as it is tragic to watch, seeing how much pain and trauma this poor woman had to endure until it completely broke her faith in any good in the world. Even though she only appeared in one episode, her melancholic menace heavily impacted the show and exploring how benders can easily use their powers to terrorize people.

Fire Lord Ozai (Mark Hamill)

Ozai is a cool main antagonist, but it's primarily because of Mark Hamill's performance. Ozai as himself though, he's not much more than a mustache twirling villain obsessed with ruling the world. He isn't exactly the most fleshed out of the series' bad guys. But on the other hand he didn't need to be, it would be hard to add any sense of humanity to a character that exists in the story to abuse his children and wife, commit mass genocide, and threaten the lives of children. Adding more depth to him would feel unnecessary. And he is an excellent threat, being the most challenging foe physically to the shows primary protagonist, Aang, and the most challenging foe emotionally for the shows secondary protagonist, Zuko (Dante Basco). Seeing how this man destroyed the lives of each one of our heroes on a personal level is more than enough villainy to make up for his lack of depth.

Amon and Tarrlok (Steve Blum and Dee Bradley Baker)

A bit of a cheat but you can't include one without bringing up the others since they are so intrinsically tied. Much like Hama, these two brothers are bloodbenders, and even surpass her in their skill at it. Amon was even able to master the ability at such a high level that he could use it to block benders from being able to use their powers. Amon (Steve Blum) and Tarrlok (Dee Bradley Baker) are both the sons of a mob boss named Yakone who tortured his sons to learn bloodbending to continue his legacy. Now as adults the brothers went on to try to break the cycle of their abuse in completely different ways. Ways that only went on to encourage more corruption. Amon became a domestic terrorist taking advantage of nonbenders fears of not being treated as equals as a means further his personal agenda. Tarrlok became a leader in Republic City's government to maintain his own personal power. Both of them almost got away with it if it weren't for Korra and her fellow meddling kids. After their defeat the brothers escape the city with the goal to start their lives anew somewhere else. But realizing that everywhere they go will be tarnished by their own actions and family legacy, Tarrlok kills himself and his brother in a murder-suicide. Which is still the darkest thing to ever air on Nickelodeon at 11 AM on a Saturday.

Koh (Erik Todd Dellums)

Koh (Erik Todd Dellums) gets this high on the list in concept and design alone. This Lovecraftian monster who steals and wears the faces of his victims is the character that launched a thousand nightmares. He didn't need many appearances to become one of the most horrific monsters to ever appear in this fantasy show.

Kuvira (Zelda Williams)

Kuvira (Zelda Williams) is great because it's really easy to connect the dots to see how she fell down the road of villainy. After the fall of her nation's infrastructure with the death of The Earth Queen, Kuvira rallies a new political party that takes over most of the Earth Kingdom. Kuvira's goal is to unify the Kingdom under a single governing system after all the political collapse that happens in each season of Legend of Korra. The state of her world led Kuvira to spread propaganda and become a dictator, transforming the Earth Kingdom into an Empire. She made such an impact that even after her defeat and the transformation of the Earth Kingdom into a democracy, factions of her former followers still attempted to keep the Empire's power in the show's sequel comics.

Kuvira is so high on this list because she is an excellent foil to Korra, being so sure of herself and confident as Korra doubts herself and place in the world. She's a successful villain too. But as the series inched closer to wrapping up Kuvira became more off-kilter from her earlier appearances. The Kaiju sized mech she piloted to destroy Republic City just felt out of place in this franchise that typically favors spirituality inspired fantasy over sci-fi.

Zaheer (Henry Rollins)

Zaheer is perhaps the best leader to ever appear in this universe with a powerfully emotional performance from Henry Rollins. He has followers who believe and entrust him as a friend and ally. He raises a lot of good points that even makes some heroes question their world views. Korra even goes to him for advice on how to defeat Kuvira as she rose to power. Zaheer wants to do what's right for the people, and preaches anarchy as the world around him became more controlled. Even the Avatar is watched over like a hawk by the White Lotus, who were previously basically just a club of skilled benders across the Nations who opposed the Hundred-Year War. He just wants to give power back to the people, but he ultimately fails because just because his worldview would work best for himself and his allies, it ultimately leaves the world in too much chaos. His particular brand of anarchy could've been worked into a more effective system, but ultimately he failed by failing to see his own flaws.

Azula (Grey DeLisle)

How could this list have ended with anyone besides Azula (Grey DeLisle) at number one? Well, Zuko could've been a good choice but was deemed unable to be on this list as a villain since he's too nice of a guy. His sister Azula though? Completely different story.

Azula is privilege taken to it's worst possible degree. She has lived her entire life as a Princess who always strived, and succeeded, to be the most dangerous and skilled of all her skills. Her abusive upbringing at the hands of her father have indoctrinated her into being a cold-blooded tactician, more skilled at war-shed than any of the adults running the nation. Much like Hama, Azula's story is tragic. She commits horrific actions only because of deep trauma from being born into a war-torn world. A main theme of the show is to explore how wars and trauma can force kids to grow up faster than they are ready to, and the different ways they try to cope. For Azula, her coping mechanism was to become the sadist her father wanted her to be, only realizing towards the end of the war that this pushed everyone away from her. She had even been abandoned by her father who was the person she most desired approval from. This realization and loneliness makes her go through a mental breakdown, one in which the franchise still hasn't provided closure to nearly 15 years later.

Not only is Azula a great villain, she is an amazing and fully fleshed character that rivals any other of the great fantasy antagonists.

