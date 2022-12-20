The long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, is finally here. Fans have long been obsessed with the world of Pandora since its 2009 release. That year, the critically acclaimed sci-fi movie broke all box office records. It became the movie with the biggest box office haul ever. A hit with audiences and critics alike, Avatar won three Oscars, two BAFTAs, and many other awards.

RELATED: ‘Avatar’: The Different Clans of Pandora Explained

With the continuation of Jake Sully's story with the addition of him and Neytiri's new family, Avatar: The Way of Water welcomes many new characters along with fan favorites.

10/10 Payakan

After saving his life, Payakan, a young tulkun, makes friends with Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), one of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), and Neytiri's (Zoe Saldaña) children. Payakan was exiled from the tulkuns and despised by the Metkayina clan when he disobeyed the tulkun way and killed the whalers who had murdered his mother.

Fiercely loyal and brave, Payakan goes to extreme lengths to save those he cares about. Payakan plays a vital role in the Sully family's survival, and although everyone initially shuns him, Payakan is embraced after they all see that he is pure of heart.

9/10 Tonowari

Image via 20th Century Studios

Played by Cliff Curtis, Tonowari is the clan leader of the Metkayina. Along with his mate Ronal, he offers the Sully family sanctuary and protection against the forces that hunt them. As a leader, Tonowari oversees the well-being of his clan, and they revere him for his principles and capacity to lead them through difficult circumstances.

Forced to face the repercussions of what protecting these outsiders will do to this family and clan, Tonowari proves he is a compassionate yet brave leader.

8/10 Miles Socorro "Spider"

Image via 20th Century Studios

Miles (Jack Champion), who prefers the nickname Spider, is a human teenager born in Hell's Gate, and after being orphaned, Jake and his family adopt him. Due to him being the biological son of Miles Quaritch, Neytiri finds it hard to trust him. However, Spider is loved by the Na'vi and longs to be one of them.

RELATED: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Proves Nobody Can Do an Action Sequence Like James Cameron

Spider is a good-hearted boy who feels guilty over what humans did to the Na'vi people more than ten years ago. He is very loyal to the Na'vi, doing whatever he can to protect them from the forces hunting them down.

7/10 Tsireya

Played by Bailey Bass, Tsireya, also known as Reya, is a young freediver from the Metkayina clan. She is the sister of Aonung and the daughter of the clan's leaders, Ronal and Tonowari. She also befriends and becomes close with the son of Jake Sully, Lo'ak.

Tsireya is a beautiful, strong woman who loves the ocean. She is nice and friendly and believes the best in everyone. She also demonstrates her skill as a teacher by teaching the Sully kids how to adapt to the life of her clan.

6/10 Tuktirey

Image via 20th Century Studios

The youngest daughter of Jake and Neytiri, Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss), is bold, cheeky, and curious about the world. Always joining her siblings on their travels, whether it's dangerous, Tuk is incredibly brave.

RELATED: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Is at Its Best When It Leans Into the Nat Geo of It All

Tuk is especially close with her adoptive older sister Kiri, making the two almost inseparable. Being so young, Tuk cannot fight like her parents and siblings, but that doesn't mean she lacks any spine in dangerous situations. Actress Trinity Jo-Li Bliss brings adorability and likability to the character of Tuktirey.

5/10 Neteyam

Image via 20th Century Studios

Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), the "golden kid" of the Sully family who could do no wrong, is kind, responsible, and endowed with great virtue. Neteyam is liked by his clan and carries himself with a powerful and confident posture, inheriting Jake's noble nature.

Often seen as a second dad to his siblings, Neteyam is very protective of them. However, that doesn't stop him from following his younger brother Lo'ak into all kinds of trouble. Always trying to take the blame for his brother's bad decisions, there isn't anything he wouldn't do to protect his family.

4/10 Lo'ak

Image via 20th Century Studios

Lo'ak is Jake and Neytiri's second son. Of the three biological offspring of Jake and Neytiri, he is the only one with five fingers and thin eyebrows that resembles avatars. Often seen as a disappointment to his father, Lo'ak is deeply misunderstood and continually tries to live up to his father and brother's shadows.

RELATED: 'Avatar: The Way of Water’s Environmentalist Angle Is Heavy-Handed But Necessary

Lo'ak inherited Jake's stubbornness and carelessness from his father. Lo'ak cherishes his independence more than his older brother, frequently defying his father's commands. However, Lo'ak doesn't hesitate to take command in the face of chaos.

3/10 Kiri

Image via Disney

Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) is the biological daughter of Grace Augustine's avatar body, which was rendered brain-dead after Grace passed away. She is a native-born Na'vi and was raised in Pandora's jungles. Kiri was adopted into Jake and Neytiri's family and is seen as one of their own.

Kiri is much more perceptive and in tune with her surroundings than the average Na'vi. She is sensitive to animals, plant life, and the cycle and harmony of life. Kiri can control and influence nature and the surrounding animals to a degree.

2/10 Neytiri

Image Via 20th Century Fox

Neytiri is the Omaticaya princess and mate to Jake Sully. In addition to becoming the adoptive mother to Spider and Kiri, Neytiri gives birth to three biological children: Neteyam, Lo'ak, and Tuktirey. When Neytiri and her family are forced to flee to the Metkayina clan, they end up as refugees.

RELATED: Jake and Neytiri’s Relationship Works Because She’s Really the Boss

Neytiri is brave, loyal, protective, and a fierce warrior. With respect to the Na'vi way of life, Neytiri brings her children up with equal sensitivity and intensity to the nature they live in when it comes to protecting their family. Neytiri has a powerful hatred for the human invaders seeking to destroy her home, but by the time The Way of Water comes around, Neytiri must once more search her heart for the ability to accept, forgive, or cooperate with them.

1/10 Jake Sully

Image via Disney

After becoming one of the Omaticaya people and fighting off the invaders in Avatar, Jake becomes a father to five children. Tribal politics are upset when Jake and Neytiri leave their home and go to the Metkayina Clan's waterworld as their land is torn apart. Jake takes refuge there from Tonowari, the clan's chief.

In The Way of Water, Jake's primal need to protect his family takes center stage. He would do anything for them. Although he may not know how to connect with them all the time, Jake would never let anything happen to them. Jake is a skilled and resourceful warrior who adapts to his environment, which he passes on to his children as they all adapt to life in the waterworld.

KEEP READING: Even If You Hate the Movie, ’Avatar’s Cultural Impact Can’t Be Ignored