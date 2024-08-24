It's nearly that time again. One last bask in the summer sun before the bell rings, doors open, and back to school many will head. However, the return to academia need not be fully ignored, with the world's best streamers offering plenty of relevant tales that can make the ordeal seem much more bearable. From unquestionable classics to sidesplitting comedies, these flicks will make even the most frequent detention-goer crack a smile at the thought of math class. So, with that in mind, here's a look at the best back-to-school movies streaming right now.

'Freedom Writers' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes: 70% | IMDb: 7.6/10

This 2007 tale is set in Long Beach in 1994 and tells the story of Hilary Swank's Erin Gruwell, a new teacher starting her first job at Woodrow Wilson High School. Faced with the challenge of a set of students most had given up on due to bad behavior and a racially discriminatory academic hierarchy, Erin will stop at nothing to try and help them pave their own way toward a prosperous future beyond high school. A moving tale of passion and ambition, Freedom Writers is a call to arms for those who feel lost in a modern education system. There is always hope if you look hard enough, with this movie symbolizing that in Swanks' inspirational lead performance. Tearful and life-affirming, Freedom Writers is a worthwhile viewing experience for anyone needing a boost.

Watch on Paramount+

'Stand and Deliver' (1988)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Stand and Deliver Release Date March 11, 1998 Director Ramón Menéndez Run Time 1 hr 42 min Actors Edward James Olmos, Lou Diamond Phillips, Rosanna DeSoto, Andy García

Co-written and directed by Ramón Menéndez, Stand and Deliver follows Edward James Olmos' math teacher, Jaime Escalante, as he attempts to carve futures out of a class of unruly teens. Set against the backdrop of financial insecurity, the teacher sees potential in a group of kids many had long given up on and tries to help them find their path to happiness. A heartfelt reminder of the power of giving, Stand and Deliver feels as poignant now as it did in 1988. Escalante is the one teacher almost everyone can relate to — the reminder that education can be energizing if delivered by the right person. An infectiously hopeful but never unrealistic movie, Stand and Deliver stands tall and delivers excellence.

Watch on Roku

'The Perks of Being a Wallflower' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 7.9/10

Fresh out of playing Hermione Granger for most of her early acting life, Emma Watson stars in this offbeat romantic drama. Based on the novel written by Stephen Chbosky, who actually wrote and directed the movie, The Perks of Being a Wallflower follows 15-year-old Charlie (Logan Lerman) as he navigates the trials and tribulations of a difficult teenage life, including tragic heartbreak and painful first love. Narratively simple but emotionally complex, The Perks of Being a Wallflower plays out like every angst-fueled teenage dream, fronted by Lerman in a role that felt perfectly crafted for him. An imploringly honest and longingly hopeful rendition of adolescence, The Perks of Being a Wallflower is simply a gem.

Watch on Roku

'Legally Blonde' (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes: 71% | IMDb: 6.5/10

The movie that made a star out of a then 25-year-old Reese Witherspoon, Legally Blonde follows her portrayal of Elle Woods, a fashion-loving girl who follows her ex-boyfriend to Harvard Law School after he ends their relationship. Against all odds, Woods realizes that her decision to join the school may ignite a passion inside her she had no idea existed. It's impossible to recommend this movie without simply gushing over Witherspoon's iconic performance. Everything from her nuanced character choices to the way she works every costume turns Elle Woods into one of the rom-com genre's best-ever characters. Add that to an inspiring plot and brilliantly funny script that never shies away from genuine moments of emotion, and you have a recipe for a movie that will stand the test of time.

Watch on Max

'Matilda' (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Before Matthew Warchus brought the musical version to life in 2022, Danny DeVito was directing and starring in Matilda alongside the talented Mara Wilson in the titular role. The film follows young Matilda Wormwood, mistreated by her greedy parents, as she starts school and fears for her safety from the dastardly headmistress Trunchbull (Pam Ferris). Using her brilliant intellect and psychic powers, Matilda fights to overturn her school's terrifying regime and stand up for what's right. Bolstered by a brilliant ensemble, fronted by Wilson in one of the best young casting decisions ever, Matilda is a charming movie that works magic with the whimsical mind of Roald Dahl. By taking some creative liberties compared to the source material, Matilda shines as one of the best adaptations of Dahl's many works of fiction.

Watch on Netflix

'The Breakfast Club' (1985)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Perhaps the great John Hughes' best movie, The Breakfast Club tells the tale of a ragtag bunch of school students, all of whom end up in Saturday detention for a variety of sins. Stuck together with nowhere to go and with a shared enemy in Richard Vernon (Paul Gleason), the teens suddenly realize that they have much more in common than they once thought. At some point in a teenager's life, The Breakfast Club should be required viewing. Neatly examining the confusing social pressures that often push kids into social stereotypes, the movie slowly but intelligently breaks them down, leaving behind a group of kids who all share the same desperate anxieties and wishful dreams. Supported by an iconic soundtrack, The Breakfast Club is undoubtedly one of the best in a decade of legendary coming-of-age flicks.

Watch on Netflix

'Mean Girls' (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes: 84% | IMDb: 7.1/10

The quintessential comedy of the noughties, Mean Girls stars Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron, a girl who accidentally falls into the clutches of the most popular girl group in school: the Plastics. Led by Regina George (Rachel McAdams), the Plastics show no mercy in their mockery of other girls — something that poses a problem for Cady as she starts to fall in love with Regina's ex-boyfriend, Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett). Lohan's best-ever performance comes in this iconic flick, with Mean Girls cited by many as their all-time favorite teen movie. Perfectly showcasing the volatile world of high school and its various social hierarchies, Mean Girls never misses a comedic beat on the road to carving one of the most quotable movies in modern memory.

Watch on Paramount+

'Easy A' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Before she won two Academy Awards for Best Actress, Emma Stone made a breakthrough in Will Gluck's Easy A. Stone stars as Olive, an innocent high schooler whose life is turned upside down when a rumor spreads about her losing her virginity. Not one to let an opportunity go, Olive ends up taking ownership of the rumor and using it to her advantage — but just how far will she push her luck? Not interested in dramatic bells and whistles, Easy A is a beautifully simplistic movie with easy-to-love characters and a story that anyone can follow. Stone shows her talents even at such a young age as Olive, with all the endearing heart and devilish bite that Molly Ringwald was known for in similar roles several decades prior. Easy A is an easy watch that easily pleases.

Watch on Netflix

'Bottoms' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Bottoms Release Date August 25, 2023 Director Emma Seligman Cast Nicholas Galitzine , Ayo Edebiri , Dagmara Dominczyk , Rachel Sennott Runtime 92 minutes

Emma Seligman's Bottoms might just be the must-see coming-of-age comedy of the past two years. The movie stars Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennott as best friends Josie and PJ, who, after injuring the school's star quarterback, become overnight icons and find fame in the halls of high school. Not wanting to miss a trick, the girls concoct a web of lies that involves starting their own self-defense classes, framing them as a way of keeping other girls safe but, in fact, are actually so they can get laid before school ends. Sennott and Edebiri are two of the biggest rising stars in Hollywood, with the pair fully grasping the nuanced differences between comedy and drama and managing to deftly blend them. Add this to the detailed eye of Seligman, and you have a recipe for success. Bottoms is a raucous roller coaster ride that never wastes a single second.

Watch on Prime

'The Edge of Seventeen' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 7.3/10

The Edge of Seventeen Release Date September 16, 2016 Director Kelly Fremon Craig Cast Hailee Steinfeld , Woody Harrelson , Kyra Sedgwick , Haley Lu Richardson Runtime 104 Main Genre Comedy

Not to be confused with the iconic Stevie Nicks song, The Edge of Seventeen sees Hailee Steinfeld's Nadine, a young girl already struggling with teen life, have her world turned upside down when her best friend starts dating her older brother. In her directorial debut, Kelly Fremon Craig shows a superb sense of maturity in the telling of an oft-told tale — that of the struggling adolescent sure of the world's desperation to ruin her life. Anxiety is a very real phenomenon for teenagers, with The Edge of Seventeen neatly realizing this while never dropping an ounce of comedy. Together, Craig and Steinfeld produce a top-quality coming-of-age flick with plenty of heart.

Watch on Netflix

'The Half of It' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 6.9/10

Written and directed by Alice Wu, this sweet teen drama follows Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis), a high-achieving introvert who gets roped into helping the inarticulate school jock, Paul (Daniel Diemer), woo the woman of his dreams. However, unbeknownst to Paul, Ellie is also madly in love with the dream girl, leading to an intricate developing friendship between the two that battles the desire for love and the fear of losing it. At a time when new coming-of-age comedies seem destined to fall to the legacy of the classics, The Half of It proves that stories for a new generation can be just as timelessly touching. Managing to balance the genre's oldest tropes with refreshing ideas is no mean feat, but Wu beautifully captures the heartache of adolescence with a sense of progression. Wholesome, heartwarming fun, The Half of It is so much more than a cliché coming-of-age flick.

Watch on Netflix

'10 Things I Hate About You' (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes: 71% | IMDb: 7.3/10

10 Things I Hate About You Release Date March 31, 1999 Director Gil Junger Cast Heath Ledger , Julia Stiles , Joseph Gordon-Levitt , Larisa Oleynik , Larry Miller , Andrew Keegan Runtime 97 minutes

This coming-of-age classic follows Cameron James (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), the new kid at school who falls head over heels for Bianca Stratford (Larisa Oleynik). However, Bianca isn't allowed to date until her older sister finds a partner, leaving Cameron with no choice but to ask the campus bad boy Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger) for help. This refreshing spin on William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew takes the very human elements of the playwright's story and twists them into an American high school setting. Gordon-Levitt and Ledger are unstoppable forces of coming-of-age gold, both proving just how incredible their careers would be destined to become. Sometimes cheesy but marvelously so, 10 Things I Hate About You is one of the best teen options right now on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+