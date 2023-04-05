School life is complicated. To many, it was a hard period of growing pains and social awkwardness that might not bring the fondest memories. To others, it's among the best times of their lives, where they make lasting memories and perhaps even lifelong friendships.

However, cinema has the power to create some of the best and most enviable school experiences. Whether because of the schools themselves, the subjects taught, the characters on campus, and maybe even the great uniforms, these movies have some of the best depictions of school. They're so great that many in the audience might want to return to school after seeing them.

10 The 'Harry Potter' Series (2001-2011)

The Harry Potter series revolves around the title character, a wizard attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Like a typical upper-class English boarding school, Hogwarts has an old-world vibe, an instantly memorable uniform, and a campus large enough to get lost in.

Sure, Hogwarts also has magic, making it even more attractive for every poor muggle working a nine-to-five. However, that's not what makes it such a desirable destination. The Potter films make Hogwarts, the school, look like the ideal institution; from its one-of-a-kind facilities to its posh and distinctively English approach to education, Hogwarts is the kind of school anyone would like to attend.

9 'School of Rock' (2003)

Jack Black's star-making role came with the 2003 musical comedy School of Rock. The plot centers on Dewey Finn, an enthusiastic guitarist posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious elementary school. Connecting with his students through the music he loves, Dewey plans to enter his makeshift band to the local Battle of the Bands.

Thanks to Richard Linklater's energetic approach and Black's charismatic and winsome performance, School of Rock is an irresistible ode to the teachers that make a difference. Many in the audience will travel back to their school days and think of the figures that positively influenced their education, perhaps feeling compelled to revisit those days in more ways than one.

8 'Dead Poets Society' (1989)

And speaking of teachers that make a difference, few outrank Dead Poets Society's Mr. John Keating. The late, great Robin Williams plays Keating, an unorthodox but enthusiastic teacher trying to bring some much-needed change to an old, overly traditional all-male boarding school.

Dead Poets Society is a prime example of light academia in movies. Featuring a stellar, wholesome performance from Robin Williams and a cast of young, eager performers, Dead Poets Society is the perfect clash between tradition and modernity, even if it seems tame by today's standards. There's an agreeable and pleasant element to the narrative, but the film remains a compelling tribute to the growing pains of adolescence.

7 'Legally Blonde' (2001)

Reese Witherspoon became an A-list star with her winning portrayal of Elle Woods in the 2001 legal comedy Legally Blonde. The story follows Elle's enrollment at Harvard University Law School to get her old boyfriend back before discovering her passion and gift for the law.

A classic coming-of-age story elevated by an unforgettable central performance, Legally Blonde is a tale about self-discovery, challenging perceptions, and going against society's expectations. The film will inspire every viewer watching to chase after that long-forgotten dream, maybe even going back to school if it means standing proud and proving the naysayers wrong.

6 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' (1982)

One of the quintessential 80s comedies, Fast Times at Ridgemont High starred an all-star cast, including Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Phoebe Cates. The plot chronicles a year in the lives of several high school students.

Melancholy is a powerful and effective tool in cinema, and few films capture the small-town high school experience as perfectly as Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Excelling as a time capsule of a very specific time in history and a timeless portrayal of adolescence, Fast Times will evoke powerful memories for many that might make them long for a chance to relive those glory days of youth.

5 'Rushmore' (1998)

Wes Anderson's directorial debut, 1998's Rushmore, stars Bill Murray and Jason Schwartzman. The plot centers on the unconventional friendship between eccentric teenager Max Fischer and wealthy industrialist Herman Blume, further complicated by their shared attraction over an elementary school teacher.

Rushmore introduced Anderson as a promising and unique voice. The film is a near-perfect coming-of-age story, populated with quirky characters, per Anderson's tradition. Furthermore, Rushmore is a delightful and hilarious look at high school life from the lens of an overachieving oddball who might make many in the audience look back at their unique school days.

4 'Bring It On' (2000)

Cheerleading is a crucial part of the typical high school experience, at least according to the movies. It's also typically portrayed as an activity reserved for the most popular kids. However, Bring It On challenged those tropes, instead portraying it as a sport, not unlike football or basketball.

Featuring a winning performance from Kirsten Dunst, Bring It On is a modern teen classic that will make audiences look at cheerleading in a new light. With contagious cheers, energetic routines, and enough humor to provoke more than a few laughs, Bring It On might have some viewers wanting to go back to school and try for their cheerleading teams.

3 'Old School' (2003)

Will Ferrell, Luke Wilson, and Vince Vaughn star in Todd Phillips' black comedy Old School. The film tells the story of three dissatisfied thirty-somethings who create a fraternity to relive their glory college days.

Contrary to what its wild premise might suggest, Old School is a film about reconciling someone's youthful memories with their current reality. Instead of shaming the characters for being stuck in the past, the film celebrates the memories, explaining why the men would want to relive them in the first place. Old School's brand of extremely 2000s humor won't be for everyone, but the film is a funny and occasionally clever exploration of the fairly common desire to return to school.

2 'Pitch Perfect' (2012)

Anna Kendrick stars in the 2012 musical comedy Pitch Perfect. The Oscar nominee plays Becca, a loner who joins an all-female acapella club at the behest of her father and discovers a new purpose in her ongoing college experience.

Featuring scene-stealing performances from Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp and a soundtrack full of irresistible acapella covers, Pitch Perfect will have everyone in the audience wanting to go back and join their school's choir. Pitch Perfect launched an unlikely trilogy of films, meaning there's more than enough acapella fun for audiences to enjoy.

1 'Never Been Kissed' (1999)

Drew Barrymore's sweet romantic comedy Never Been Kissed is a classic of the genre. The plot centers on Josie, a twenty-five-year-old copy editor at a newspaper who returns to high school undercover to write a piece about contemporary teenage culture.

Despite its admittedly wild premise, Never Been Kissed captures a desire hiding deep within the hearts of many in the audience: the chance to have a do-over. The film has some questionable content under modern standards, but Barrymore's stellar turn and a shamelessly positive script make it an undeniable pleasure and a teen favorite.

