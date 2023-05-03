While animation has been home to some of the most impactful and memorable stories in film history, it's also notorious for the number of films that absolutely fail to do so. Because of both the decreased barrier to entry in the 21st century and the easy-to-satisfy audience of children, a wide number of hilariously bad animated films get released.

Such animated films overall are considered "so bad, it's good" for a variety of reasons separate from the reasons one would consider for live-action films. The animation quality, voice acting performances, and character designs are much more core to animated films than live action, so films that fail in these areas can become highly comedic to watch.

10 'Arctic Dogs' (2019)

Arctic Dogs follows the story of Swifty, an arctic fox voiced by Jeremy Renner who works at the mailroom and has big dreams to be a top delivery dog in the area. When he tries to prove his worth in delivering a mysterious package, he accidentally sets into motion a villainous plot to melt the polar ice caps from an evil Walrus (played by John Cleese).

Despite some half-decent animation and an A-List voice cast, Arctic Dogs enters the realm of hilariously bad because of its poorly constructed plot structure and failing comedic elements. The writing and dialogue simply isn't giving the all-star cast anything to work with, and instead fall back on poorly constructed jokes that come across as hilariously bad instead of hilarious. The film's cheaply constructed style and tone make it feel like a straight-to-DVD film from the 2000s and not a film released in 2019 with a $50 million budget.

9 'The Emoji Movie' (2017)

The Emoji Movie follows the story of Gene, a "meh" emoji who has dreams of wanting to express a wide variety of emotions as opposed to one of disinterest. After messing things up for the entire city, Gene goes out on a journey with a new friend Hi-5 in order to find a hacker to help fix him, so he can return to normal.

While Sony Pictures Animation has since proved its worth as an animation studio, its release of The Emoji Movie was mocked and ridiculed from the second it was announced. When The Emoji Movie finally did release, it was exactly as formulaic and corporate as the internet was expecting, and the film quickly garnered a reputation for just how basic it was. Especially in a year when animation was hitting its stride with films like Coco and Loving Vincent, The Emoji Movie was a hilarious reminder of just how out of touch animated films could be.

8 'Free Birds' (2013)

Attempting to fulfill the lack of true Thanksgiving movies, Free Birds follows the story of two turkeys who embark on a journey to end the holiday once and for all. In order to accomplish their goal, they hatch a plan to travel back in time to the first Thanksgiving in order to rewrite history and forever remove turkeys from their fate as Thanksgiving meals.

This only scratches the surface of the hilariously over-the-top plot of Free Birds, as what positions itself as a relatively basic family film quickly becomes one of chaos and confusion. There's a high level of comedic value to be found in the many wild directions that the film's plot travels to, making for a viewing experience where audiences are constantly guessing what will happen next. Complete with some classic low-effort product placement, Free Birds manages to become a holiday laughing stock for all the wrong reasons.

7 'Marmaduke' (2022)

Netflix's take on the classic comic strip character, Marmaduke, follows the titular dog (voiced by Pete Davidson) as he lives his life creating mischief and chaos for his family. In an effort to both earn some money and to help fix Marmaduke's bad behavior, the family enlists the help of a world-famous dog trainer to train Marmaduke for a world-class dog show.

The character designs and animation style in Marmaduke are such a wild departure from the classic comic strip that it's a sight to behold. Nearly every character design is maximized to the extreme, creating a world where no singular character looks like they belong. The film also features a confusingly hilarious plot that feels as though the film itself is making it up as it's going along.

What brings the experience together is the failed comedy, as, despite Davidson's repertoire as a comedic force, the film fails to provide genuine laughs, only instead providing unintentional comedy.

6 'The Christmas Tree' (1991)

The Christmas Tree follows the story of a poor orphanage run by the evil Mrs. Mavilda, who subjects the orphans to poor living conditions for her own personal financial gain. When a new family enters town and begins living and working at the orphanage, the children begin to learn and understand the beauty of Christmas and the power of a loving family.

The holiday season has always provided a ripe market for cheaply made animated films made to make a quick buck, and films like The Christmas Tree have helped cement this reputation. You feel the limited budget from the very first scene of the film, with minimal character animation, confusing and bewildering editing, and some of the worst sound quality you'll hear in a film. All of these bottom-of-the-barrel negative aspects come together to create a film that is filled with comedic value from beginning to end.

5 'Doogal' (2006)

Based on the classic British children's show The Magic Roundabout, Doogal follows the story of Doogal and his friends as they embark on a mission to save his owner. Doogal and his friends soon find themselves in the center of a battle between powerful wizards and have to defeat the evil wizard Zebedee in order to save their friends and the world.

While the original UK release of this film, titled The Magic Roundabout, had its own perfectly functional English performance, the film saw a complete redub when released in the US as Doogal. With a cast entirely of the biggest stars of the early 2000s, such as Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Smith, Chevy Chase, and William H. Macy, the film was completely changed as a result of the dub. What was originally a simple family adventure film became a cavalcade of nonstop references and riffing, creating what feels less like an actual film and more like a parody of itself.

4 'Rapsittie Street Kids: Believe in Santa' (2002)

Rapsittie Street Kids: Believe in Santa follows the story of a young child named Ricky who musters up enough courage to gift his beloved teddy bear to a girl at school. After she makes fun of his childish gift, Ricky's Christmas spirit begins to fade away, and it's up to the entire town to help remind him of the beauty of Christmas.

Rapsittie Street Kids is the kind of animated film that makes for a hilarious sight to behold for nearly every single frame. The extremely cheap early 3D character designs make for one of the most visually unappealing animated films of the 21st century, and it's only further amplified when the characters are in motion. It's the type of film where its poor quality only further amplifies its unintentional comedic elements, making for another unforgettable holiday viewing experience.

3 'Ratatoing' (2007)

Ratatoing follows the story of world-famous rodent chef, Marcell Toing, as he continues to run his highly successful restaurant in Rio de Janeiro. A good portion of his success comes from his usage of human ingredients, as he and his coworkers embark on treacherous journeys for exquisite ingredients every night.

Ripoff movies are nothing new in animation, but when a film like Ratatoing comes along to rip off of a masterpiece such as Ratatouille, the jarring contrast in quality sticks out that much more. For a film with such lofty ambitions to compare itself to Ratatouille, the resulting failure at every opportunity of Ratatoing makes the entire experience that much more hilarious. While many other bootleg films pad out their runtime and can be boring to watch, Ratatoing manages to be consistent in its absurdity and insanity for the entire runtime.

2 'Christmas in New York' (2005)

Christmas in New York follows the story of a young boy from the jungle named Ari. Joined by his two canine companions Winner and Fox, he is on a quest throughout New York City in order to find Father Christmas. On his journey, he meets a wide variety of New York citizens and helps spread Christmas joy to all those he meets.

Christmas in New York is one of the rare animated marvels that simply needs to be seen in order to be believed. The film has some of the greatest unintentionally bad vocal performances ever seen in an animated film, where nearly every line of dialogue results in laughter and confusion. Combined with a nonsensical plot that is near impossible to follow, the result is a film that is the cinematic equivalent to a spiked eggnog drink.

1 'Pinocchio: A True Story' (2021)

Pinocchio: A True Story follows the story of a young wooden doll who comes to life as he runs away from his creator Geppetto in order to join the traveling circus. Joined by his trusty horse, Tybalt, Pinocchio soon uncovers a secret plot by the circus's owner Mangiafuoco to rob the audience of the circus during the performance. Pinocchio and his circus mates soon band together to put a stop to Mangiafuoco's evil plot.

The story of Pinocchio has been incredibly popular for adaptations in recent years, with both Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio and Disney's own live-action remake coming to mind. The Russian animated Pinocchio: A True Story however is unlike any other version of the classic tale. The true comedy of the film comes from the iconic vocal performances, with Pauly Shore in specific giving one of the funniest unfitting voices for Pinocchio ever seen. The film manages to be both the worst and the best adaptation of Pinocchio at the same time.

