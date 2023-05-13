The '90s were a great time for movies. Classics like Jurassic Park redefined the meaning of "blockbuster filmmaking," while critical darlings like Pulp Fiction launched indie productions into the mainstream. Overall, the decade was a crucial and successful time for American cinema.

However, there were some notorious duds, even among all the excellence. These movies are often considered "bad" but aren't beyond salvation. In fact, fans can find many things to enjoy in these projects; they might never be "good," at least not in the traditional way, but they can be enjoyable for fans looking to waste two hours of their time.

10 'Good Burger' (1997)

Good Burger stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell as Dexter and Ed, two dim-witted high school students working at an old burger joint. When a new, fancy restaurant opens across the street, Dexter and Ed team up to sabotage the competition.

Based on a comedy sketch from the '90s sketch series All That, Good Burger is hilariously dumb, fun, and entertaining. Fans who appreciated it in 1997 will probably still appreciate it now — nostalgia is powerful indeed. However, new fans can find something to enjoy about this ridiculous Nickelodeon romp, if only the undeniable chemistry between Kenan and Kel, one of the defining duos of teen television.

9 'The Haunting' (1999)

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Shirley Jackson's acclaimed novel The Haunting of Hill House has been the source for numerous Gothic adaptations, including Jan de Bont's 1999 retelling, The Haunting. Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Owen Wilson, and Lili Taylor star in the film about a group of people seemingly participating in a sleep study while being terrorized by an evil supernatural force.

The Haunting's biggest sin is not being scary. The screenplay makes a convoluted mess out of Jackson's original novel, and not even the cast's mighty talents can save it. However, The Haunting is gorgeous, featuring stunning production values that make the large chunks of the movie where nothing happens not only bearable but worthwhile.

8 'G. I. Jane' (1997)

Demi Moore was arguably the biggest star of the 90s. Thus, when Ridley Scott cast her in an ambitious drama about the first woman to undergo training for the U.S. Navy, many believed it might be a commercial hit and Moore's ticket to her first Oscar nomination. Sadly, G.I. Jane was a massive critical and commercial flop.

In retrospect, it's a damn shame the film underperformed because Moore indeed gives what might be the best performance of her career. Raw and committed yet vulnerable, Moore shines in the role, bearing the film's weight on her shoulders. Moore single-handedly saves G.I. Jane from being a two-hour recruitment ad. G.I. Jane is worth seeing for Moore alone; such a performance deserves to be seen and, more importantly, appreciated.

7 'The 13th Warrior' (1999)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Following the success of The Mask of Zorro, Antonio Banderas decided to spend his newly-found movie star cache in John McTiernan's historical fantasy film The 13th Warrior. Based on Michael Crichton's novel Eaters of the Dead, the film dramatizes Ahmad ibn Fadlan's experiences with the Vikings and their fight against an evil force.

The 13th Warrior is among the most underrated fantasy movies of the '90s. The casting is questionable, and the story is ridiculously uneven, but the action setpieces are audacious and with a scale so large they rival many of today's blockbusters. The 13th Warrior also provides a fascinating depiction of Vikings that will fit nicely with today's Viking-obsessed audiences.

6 'Junior' (1994)

Image via Universal Pictures

The combination of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito, and Emma Thompson seems wacky enough, and Junior lives up to it with an equally zany premise. The film follows a scientist who agrees to become the world's first pregnant man to test a revolutionary drug he developed. However, things get complicated when he carries the pregnancy to term.

Junior's bonkers premise is perfectly brought to life by a game cast who's in on the joke. However, the plot takes itself too seriously to fully embrace its absurdity. Still, seeing a pregnant Schwarzenegger riffing off DeVito and Thompson is more than enough to make this '90s romp appealing and enjoyable.

5 'Hook' (1991)

Steven Spielberg has made many incredible movies; Hook isn't one. Robin Williams stars as a grown-up version of Peter Pan, who forgot his time in Neverland after spending too much time in the real world. When Captain Hook kidnaps his children, Peter returns to Neverland to rescue them and reconnect with his inner child.

Hook shares the same spirit that many of Spielberg's all-time great efforts have; it's a loving and wishful portrayal of childhood brought to life by a stellar Robin Williams and a scenery-chewing Dustin Hoffman as Captain Hook. Sure, the film makes some awfully questionable choices, and Julia Roberts is woefully miscast as Tinker Bell. However, Hook is a charming reminder of everyone's inner child, a classic fantasy adventure with considerable rewatch value.

4 'Spice World' (1997)

Movies about musical acts are not an oddity in Hollywood. However, they are almost always lazy attempts to capitalize on the group's fame without bothering with a cohesive plot. Such is the case for Spice World, a love letter to the Spice Girls who, in 1997, were on top of the world.

It would be disingenuous to call Spice World a great movie. However, the film is self-aware, proudly boasting its idiosyncrasies for the world to see. It takes guts to be so proud of its shortcomings, but Spice World pulls it off with flying colors, offering a frisk and enjoyable ride for all those willing to lose themselves in the film's colorful, playful, and unexpectedly perceptive story.

3 'Wild Wild West' (1999)

Will Smith is one of the definitive stars of the '90s, starring in a string of blockbusters that solidified his legacy. However, the actor had a rare mishap with Barry Sonnenfeld's 1999's steampunk Western Wild Wild West. Kevin Kline, Kenneth Branagh, and Salma Hayek co-starred in a story about an unlikely duo teaming up to stop a mad genius from attacking the U.S. President.

Wild Wild West is the epitome of dumb fun, full of spectacle without a story to be seen. Yet, few films are as endlessly entertaining: Smith and Kline have incredible chemistry with Hayek and each other, and Brannagh delivers a suitably unhinged performance, complete with a Southern accent straight out of a community theater production of A Streetcar Named Desire. Wild Wild West is a bad movie, but it's a damn good time.

2 'Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves' (1991)

Image via The Guardian

Kevin Costner is the king of "bad" 90s movies. Few actors had more hits throughout the decade, but it wasn't all smooth sailing for Costner. His 1991 take on Robin Hood's classic story was lambasted by contemporary reviews, who criticized almost everything, starting with Costner's now-infamous attempt at an English accent.

However, it's not all awful. Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves has Alan Rickman as the dreadful Sheriff of Nottingham, a performance so campy and entertaining, so bombastic and scenery-chewing that it single-handedly saves the film from utter disgrace. Additional help comes from supporting players Morgan Freeman and Christian Slater, meaning Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves has a lot more going for it than initially meets the eye. Plus, the Bryan Addams song is quite good.

1 'Waterworld' (1995)

Image via Universal Pictures

Costner's career could only take so many hits. He survived Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, but even his massive star power wasn't enough to survive the shipwreck that was Waterworld. A passion project for Costner, Waterworld was to be an ambitious, ground-breaking blockbuster and Costner's crowning achievement. Alas, it was everything but.

Waterworld isn't bad if viewed as a fancy B-movie. The plot makes no sense, that much is true, and the action sequences are sometimes embarrassing to watch. However, Waterworld's scope and ambition make it an entertaining trip to an apocalyptic future. The film aims for the stars but gets stuck halfway, and while audiences won't give it first place, it more than earns its participation trophy.

